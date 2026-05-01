Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners.
Miami, FL, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor Highlighting Key Strategies for Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO and tax strategist of ERPS Group, has been featured in a recent Forbes Advisor article titled “Small Business Bookkeeping,” where she provides expert guidance on foundational financial practices for business owners.
The article offers a comprehensive overview of bookkeeping processes and their role in maintaining financial clarity, improving decision-making, and supporting long-term business growth. Rivkin’s contribution emphasizes the importance of establishing proper financial structure from the outset, particularly the separation of personal and business finances.
“From day one, you should be setting up your business accounts to be completely separate from your personal accounts,” Rivkin notes. This approach helps business owners maintain accurate records, better understand their financial position, and avoid common reporting issues that can impact both operations and tax outcomes.
Rivkin’s inclusion in the Forbes Advisor guide reflects her continued recognition as a trusted authority in financial strategy and business advisory. Her work focuses on helping business owners move beyond basic bookkeeping and compliance toward more strategic financial management, including identifying inefficiencies, improving cash flow visibility, and optimizing overall business structure.
The Forbes Advisor article addresses several common challenges faced by small business owners, including inconsistent record-keeping, missed deductions, and limited insight into profitability. By contributing to this guide, Rivkin reinforces the importance of maintaining organized financial systems as a foundation for informed decision-making and sustainable growth.
To read the full article, visit:
https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/small-business-bookkeeping/
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is a financial strategist, tax expert, and CEO of ERPS Group. With over two decades of experience, she specializes in strategic tax planning, cash flow optimization, and business advisory services. Rivkin works with entrepreneurs and business owners to help them achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals through structured financial systems and long-term planning.
Media Contact
Ella Rivkin
CEO and Founder, ERPS Group
info@erpsgroup.com
(954) 255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
Ella Rivkin, CEO and tax strategist of ERPS Group, has been featured in a recent Forbes Advisor article titled “Small Business Bookkeeping,” where she provides expert guidance on foundational financial practices for business owners.
The article offers a comprehensive overview of bookkeeping processes and their role in maintaining financial clarity, improving decision-making, and supporting long-term business growth. Rivkin’s contribution emphasizes the importance of establishing proper financial structure from the outset, particularly the separation of personal and business finances.
“From day one, you should be setting up your business accounts to be completely separate from your personal accounts,” Rivkin notes. This approach helps business owners maintain accurate records, better understand their financial position, and avoid common reporting issues that can impact both operations and tax outcomes.
Rivkin’s inclusion in the Forbes Advisor guide reflects her continued recognition as a trusted authority in financial strategy and business advisory. Her work focuses on helping business owners move beyond basic bookkeeping and compliance toward more strategic financial management, including identifying inefficiencies, improving cash flow visibility, and optimizing overall business structure.
The Forbes Advisor article addresses several common challenges faced by small business owners, including inconsistent record-keeping, missed deductions, and limited insight into profitability. By contributing to this guide, Rivkin reinforces the importance of maintaining organized financial systems as a foundation for informed decision-making and sustainable growth.
To read the full article, visit:
https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/small-business-bookkeeping/
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is a financial strategist, tax expert, and CEO of ERPS Group. With over two decades of experience, she specializes in strategic tax planning, cash flow optimization, and business advisory services. Rivkin works with entrepreneurs and business owners to help them achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals through structured financial systems and long-term planning.
Media Contact
Ella Rivkin
CEO and Founder, ERPS Group
info@erpsgroup.com
(954) 255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
Contact
ERPS GroupContact
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
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