Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses.
Livermore, CA, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Riso Books, a publisher dedicated to bilingual Portuguese and English children’s books that celebrate culture, language, and storytelling, proudly announces the release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, a beautifully illustrated bilingual children’s book that brings to life the inspiring story of Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal.
Written in both Portuguese and English, the book is the first of its kind to introduce young readers to Queen Isabel’s remarkable life—highlighting her legacy as a devoted benefactor to the sick and poor, a tireless peacemaker, and the central figure in the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses.
Through engaging storytelling and thoughtfully designed pages, Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas invites children and families to explore timeless values of generosity, humility, and compassion. The story not only recounts the powerful moment when Queen Isabel’s secret acts of charity were revealed through a miracle, but also highlights her role as a peacemaker. It shares how, after making a promise to the Holy Spirit to help prevent a war, she brought her community together by hosting a feast for the entire village—a tradition that continues to this day in Portuguese communities across the diaspora—leaving a lasting message about kindness, faith, and unity.
“This book is a celebration of heritage, faith, and the universal power of doing good,” said Angela Costa Simões, author and founder of Riso Books. “This story is also deeply personal to me. I grew up hearing the story of the Miracle of the Roses and attending Portuguese festivals where these traditions were kept alive. But through the process of writing this book, I discovered even more about Queen Isabel—her role as a peacemaker and how her promise to the Holy Spirit led to the village feast tradition that continues today across Portuguese communities around the world. By presenting the story in both Portuguese and English, we hope to connect generations, preserve cultural traditions, and make this beautiful story accessible to a wider audience. I’m incredibly proud of this work.”
The book’s illustrator, Mariana Flores, is a Portugal-based children’s book author and illustrator known for her expressive, heartfelt style and ability to bring stories to life through rich visual storytelling. Her work blends warmth, cultural nuance, and imagination, creating engaging worlds that resonate with young readers. In Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, her illustrations beautifully capture the spirit of Queen Isabel’s story, enhancing its themes of compassion, faith, and community for audiences across generations.
Monique Kelly Vallance, PhD, served as the historical consultant for the book, helping ensure the accuracy and authenticity of Queen Isabel’s story and its cultural traditions.
Designed for children, families, educators, and faith-based communities, the book serves as both an educational and cultural resource—perfect for use at home, in classrooms, and in churches.
Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas is now available on Amazon in both hardcover and paperback formats.
In addition, wholesale pricing is available for schools, churches, and other organizations interested in sharing this meaningful story within their communities.
For more information, bulk orders, or media inquiries, please contact: angela@redroofindustries.com
About the Author
Angela Costa Simões is an author dedicated to sharing stories that celebrate culture, history, and faith, with a particular focus on Portuguese heritage and traditions. Her work is inspired by her own upbringing and the stories, celebrations, and values passed down through generations. Through thoughtfully written and accessible storytelling, she aims to help younger audiences connect with their roots while introducing broader audiences to meaningful cultural narratives. By creating bilingual content in Portuguese and English, Angela’s books serve as a bridge between generations, languages, and communities, preserving traditions while making them
relevant for today’s readers.
About Riso Books
Riso Books is a publisher specializing in bilingual Portuguese-English children’s literature, committed to bringing culturally rich and inspiring stories to life. With a focus on heritage, language, and storytelling, Riso Books creates beautifully crafted titles that help families, educators, and communities share traditions across generations. Its growing catalog—including Linda Menina, Pretty Girl; Lindo Menino, Handsome Boy; Números, Cores, e Fruta – Numbers, Colors and Fruits; Maria and João Go to the Festa! / A Maria e o João vão à Festa!; A Lenda do Galo de Barcelos / Legend of the Barcelos Rooster; Uma Casa Portuguesa / A Portuguese Home; and I Like Flowers, Eu Gosto de Flores—reflects a dedication to preserving culture while making it accessible to modern audiences. By offering bilingual books that are both educational and engaging, Riso Books supports language learning while celebrating the diversity and depth of Portuguese culture, reaching readers around the world. For more information visit www.risobooks.com.
Written in both Portuguese and English, the book is the first of its kind to introduce young readers to Queen Isabel’s remarkable life—highlighting her legacy as a devoted benefactor to the sick and poor, a tireless peacemaker, and the central figure in the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses.
Through engaging storytelling and thoughtfully designed pages, Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas invites children and families to explore timeless values of generosity, humility, and compassion. The story not only recounts the powerful moment when Queen Isabel’s secret acts of charity were revealed through a miracle, but also highlights her role as a peacemaker. It shares how, after making a promise to the Holy Spirit to help prevent a war, she brought her community together by hosting a feast for the entire village—a tradition that continues to this day in Portuguese communities across the diaspora—leaving a lasting message about kindness, faith, and unity.
“This book is a celebration of heritage, faith, and the universal power of doing good,” said Angela Costa Simões, author and founder of Riso Books. “This story is also deeply personal to me. I grew up hearing the story of the Miracle of the Roses and attending Portuguese festivals where these traditions were kept alive. But through the process of writing this book, I discovered even more about Queen Isabel—her role as a peacemaker and how her promise to the Holy Spirit led to the village feast tradition that continues today across Portuguese communities around the world. By presenting the story in both Portuguese and English, we hope to connect generations, preserve cultural traditions, and make this beautiful story accessible to a wider audience. I’m incredibly proud of this work.”
The book’s illustrator, Mariana Flores, is a Portugal-based children’s book author and illustrator known for her expressive, heartfelt style and ability to bring stories to life through rich visual storytelling. Her work blends warmth, cultural nuance, and imagination, creating engaging worlds that resonate with young readers. In Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, her illustrations beautifully capture the spirit of Queen Isabel’s story, enhancing its themes of compassion, faith, and community for audiences across generations.
Monique Kelly Vallance, PhD, served as the historical consultant for the book, helping ensure the accuracy and authenticity of Queen Isabel’s story and its cultural traditions.
Designed for children, families, educators, and faith-based communities, the book serves as both an educational and cultural resource—perfect for use at home, in classrooms, and in churches.
Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas is now available on Amazon in both hardcover and paperback formats.
In addition, wholesale pricing is available for schools, churches, and other organizations interested in sharing this meaningful story within their communities.
For more information, bulk orders, or media inquiries, please contact: angela@redroofindustries.com
About the Author
Angela Costa Simões is an author dedicated to sharing stories that celebrate culture, history, and faith, with a particular focus on Portuguese heritage and traditions. Her work is inspired by her own upbringing and the stories, celebrations, and values passed down through generations. Through thoughtfully written and accessible storytelling, she aims to help younger audiences connect with their roots while introducing broader audiences to meaningful cultural narratives. By creating bilingual content in Portuguese and English, Angela’s books serve as a bridge between generations, languages, and communities, preserving traditions while making them
relevant for today’s readers.
About Riso Books
Riso Books is a publisher specializing in bilingual Portuguese-English children’s literature, committed to bringing culturally rich and inspiring stories to life. With a focus on heritage, language, and storytelling, Riso Books creates beautifully crafted titles that help families, educators, and communities share traditions across generations. Its growing catalog—including Linda Menina, Pretty Girl; Lindo Menino, Handsome Boy; Números, Cores, e Fruta – Numbers, Colors and Fruits; Maria and João Go to the Festa! / A Maria e o João vão à Festa!; A Lenda do Galo de Barcelos / Legend of the Barcelos Rooster; Uma Casa Portuguesa / A Portuguese Home; and I Like Flowers, Eu Gosto de Flores—reflects a dedication to preserving culture while making it accessible to modern audiences. By offering bilingual books that are both educational and engaging, Riso Books supports language learning while celebrating the diversity and depth of Portuguese culture, reaching readers around the world. For more information visit www.risobooks.com.
Contact
Riso BooksContact
Angela Simoes
415-302-2934
www.risobooks.com
Angela Simoes
415-302-2934
www.risobooks.com
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