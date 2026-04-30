mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026.
Las Vegas, NV, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- mLogica LLC today launched its AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization platform, directly addressing what Gartner identifies as the core failure mode in 2026 mainframe exit programs: the overestimation of generic generative AI. Where generic AI produces non-deterministic output that cannot be certified before cutover, mLogica’s LIBER*M platform applies purpose-built Small Language Models (SLMs) trained on real enterprise production code, COBOL, Assembler, Assembler TPF, PL/I, Easytrieve, Telon, JCL, SAS, Rexx, IMS, Db2, and more, through deterministic pipelines that produce identical, auditable results on every run.
“Mainframe exit programs have failed at rates above 60 percent for 25 years. Rewrite or Reimagine has previously failed 90 percent of time. The pattern is always the same: the promised solution has no knowledge of your production estate,” said Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of mLogica. “Built on our expert systems based highly automated rules engines with decades on training data, our SLMs are trained on actual enterprise production code, not internet descriptions of it. That is the difference between a model that can certify its output and one that cannot.”
Governed AI at Every Stage
LIBER*M delivers three governed stages: Understand (AI assisted automated estate discovery and business logic recovery before a line of code is touched), Transform (SLM-driven code conversion and data migration through deterministic, slice-based pipelines), and Operate & Evolve (AI-assisted LLM-driven code enhancements, CI/CD, test generation, and environment automation within approved guardrails post-cutover).
At every stage, mLogica’s AutoTest Suite augmented by AutoManager for post cutover run-operate-maintain phase, produces a release-gate evidence package, what changed, how it was validated, and why the system is certified safe to promote. In regulated industries, that package is the condition of production readiness.
Independent Analyst Recognition
mLogica was named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Mainframe Application Modernization Software quadrant, March 2026.
“mLogica delivers global mainframe modernization capabilities that combine deterministic automation with GenAI across code, data and middleware, enabling replatforming, integrated testing and post-cut-off support with strong security and compliance.”
— Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens® Mainframes — Solutions 2026
Partner Perspective
“In regulated industries, speed of migration is not the measure; certification is. mLogica’s domain-trained SLMs and deterministic pipelines produce the auditable evidence chain our clients require from assessment through cutover. Their approach provides a distinctive, enterprise-scale solution to closing this gap. Thoughtworks is pleased to partner with mLogica to drive governance based mainframe modernization for its clients in Europe and beyond.”
— Rav Hayer, Managing Director of UK & Ireland and European Head of BFSI, Thoughtworks
Delivered in Production
▪ U.S. state government agency: Full IMS-to-Db2 migration with pre-cutover SLA validation, functional equivalence certification, and zero service disruption.
▪ European national government agency: 54,000 MIPS IBM mainframe migrated to Linux, approximately $25 million in annual infrastructure costs eliminated, 45,000 employees unaffected.
▪ North American financial services organization: Hundreds of thousands of lines of COBOL, Assembler, and JCL migrated to C#.NET and Azure in three months, on time, within budget, 60 percent reduction in manual effort.
▪ European Insurance Agency: IMS Database migration to SQL Server with IRIS IMS DB and IRIS Transparency Layer to one of the largest European insurance companies.
“Every program we deliver is structured around one operational commitment: no surprises in production. On average, mLogica clients achieve a reduction in manual effort and go live on schedule with zero unplanned downtime. That is not a target. It is our delivery standard.”
—Carl LoBue, Jr., SVP, Finance and Operations, mLogica
About mLogica
mLogica LLC is a global mainframe modernization software and services company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with operations across eleven cities in seven countries. Founded in 2004, mLogica delivers AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization through its LIBER*M suite for IBM and Bull mainframe estates in BFSI, government, healthcare, and regulated industries. mLogica is an ISG Provider Lens® Leader in Mainframe Application Modernization Software (2026) and partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM, Oracle, BULL, Accenture, Carahsoft, Thoughtworks, Capgemini, TCS, SHI, and others.
Visit mlogica.com
Media Contact
Peter Burney | Senior VP Strategic Programs, mLogica, LLC
peter.burney@mlogica.com
“Mainframe exit programs have failed at rates above 60 percent for 25 years. Rewrite or Reimagine has previously failed 90 percent of time. The pattern is always the same: the promised solution has no knowledge of your production estate,” said Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of mLogica. “Built on our expert systems based highly automated rules engines with decades on training data, our SLMs are trained on actual enterprise production code, not internet descriptions of it. That is the difference between a model that can certify its output and one that cannot.”
Governed AI at Every Stage
LIBER*M delivers three governed stages: Understand (AI assisted automated estate discovery and business logic recovery before a line of code is touched), Transform (SLM-driven code conversion and data migration through deterministic, slice-based pipelines), and Operate & Evolve (AI-assisted LLM-driven code enhancements, CI/CD, test generation, and environment automation within approved guardrails post-cutover).
At every stage, mLogica’s AutoTest Suite augmented by AutoManager for post cutover run-operate-maintain phase, produces a release-gate evidence package, what changed, how it was validated, and why the system is certified safe to promote. In regulated industries, that package is the condition of production readiness.
Independent Analyst Recognition
mLogica was named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Mainframe Application Modernization Software quadrant, March 2026.
“mLogica delivers global mainframe modernization capabilities that combine deterministic automation with GenAI across code, data and middleware, enabling replatforming, integrated testing and post-cut-off support with strong security and compliance.”
— Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens® Mainframes — Solutions 2026
Partner Perspective
“In regulated industries, speed of migration is not the measure; certification is. mLogica’s domain-trained SLMs and deterministic pipelines produce the auditable evidence chain our clients require from assessment through cutover. Their approach provides a distinctive, enterprise-scale solution to closing this gap. Thoughtworks is pleased to partner with mLogica to drive governance based mainframe modernization for its clients in Europe and beyond.”
— Rav Hayer, Managing Director of UK & Ireland and European Head of BFSI, Thoughtworks
Delivered in Production
▪ U.S. state government agency: Full IMS-to-Db2 migration with pre-cutover SLA validation, functional equivalence certification, and zero service disruption.
▪ European national government agency: 54,000 MIPS IBM mainframe migrated to Linux, approximately $25 million in annual infrastructure costs eliminated, 45,000 employees unaffected.
▪ North American financial services organization: Hundreds of thousands of lines of COBOL, Assembler, and JCL migrated to C#.NET and Azure in three months, on time, within budget, 60 percent reduction in manual effort.
▪ European Insurance Agency: IMS Database migration to SQL Server with IRIS IMS DB and IRIS Transparency Layer to one of the largest European insurance companies.
“Every program we deliver is structured around one operational commitment: no surprises in production. On average, mLogica clients achieve a reduction in manual effort and go live on schedule with zero unplanned downtime. That is not a target. It is our delivery standard.”
—Carl LoBue, Jr., SVP, Finance and Operations, mLogica
About mLogica
mLogica LLC is a global mainframe modernization software and services company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with operations across eleven cities in seven countries. Founded in 2004, mLogica delivers AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization through its LIBER*M suite for IBM and Bull mainframe estates in BFSI, government, healthcare, and regulated industries. mLogica is an ISG Provider Lens® Leader in Mainframe Application Modernization Software (2026) and partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM, Oracle, BULL, Accenture, Carahsoft, Thoughtworks, Capgemini, TCS, SHI, and others.
Visit mlogica.com
Media Contact
Peter Burney | Senior VP Strategic Programs, mLogica, LLC
peter.burney@mlogica.com
Contact
mLogica LLCContact
Peter Burney
949-274-2332
mlogica.com
Satya Bhandary
SVP & Global Head, Modernization.ai
Phone: (781) 460-1682
Email: satya.bhandary@mlogica.com
Peter Burney
949-274-2332
mlogica.com
Satya Bhandary
SVP & Global Head, Modernization.ai
Phone: (781) 460-1682
Email: satya.bhandary@mlogica.com
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