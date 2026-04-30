Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
New Britain, PA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing minimally invasive endovascular treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
RAPID-PE is a prospective, multicenter U.S. study evaluating the On-The-Table (OTT) protocol using pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML). This study uses the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) without post procedure infusion for the treatment of intermediate-risk acute pulmonary embolism (PE). The study is being conducted at leading vascular and pulmonary embolism response team (PERT) centers across the United States.
“Enrolling 100 patients is a testament to the dedication of our principal investigators, site coordinators, and — most importantly — the patients who trust us with their care,” commented Co-national PI, Wissam Jaber, MD, Emory University, “PE is a life-threatening condition that demands better, faster, and safer treatment options, and RAPID-PE is central to building that evidence base.”
The BASHIR® Endovascular Device is designed to treat pulmonary embolism through pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML). The device mechanically fragments the thrombus allowing immediate blood flow through the affected vessel. The device also delivers targeted thrombolytics into the thrombus for rapid dissolution. Combining mechanical fragmentation and thrombolytic therapy provides optimal clot resolution.
About Thrombolex, Inc. Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
RAPID-PE is a prospective, multicenter U.S. study evaluating the On-The-Table (OTT) protocol using pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML). This study uses the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) without post procedure infusion for the treatment of intermediate-risk acute pulmonary embolism (PE). The study is being conducted at leading vascular and pulmonary embolism response team (PERT) centers across the United States.
“Enrolling 100 patients is a testament to the dedication of our principal investigators, site coordinators, and — most importantly — the patients who trust us with their care,” commented Co-national PI, Wissam Jaber, MD, Emory University, “PE is a life-threatening condition that demands better, faster, and safer treatment options, and RAPID-PE is central to building that evidence base.”
The BASHIR® Endovascular Device is designed to treat pulmonary embolism through pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML). The device mechanically fragments the thrombus allowing immediate blood flow through the affected vessel. The device also delivers targeted thrombolytics into the thrombus for rapid dissolution. Combining mechanical fragmentation and thrombolytic therapy provides optimal clot resolution.
About Thrombolex, Inc. Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
Contact
Thrombolex, Inc.Contact
Tony Litwiller
(704) 408-0927
www.Thrombolex.com
Tony Litwiller
(704) 408-0927
www.Thrombolex.com
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