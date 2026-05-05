Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services.
Columbia, MO, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has been awarded the Jerry Zafft Award, a prestigious honor recognizing individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to assisting persons with disabilities and their families through activism, volunteerism, and public service. Jerry Zafft, an attorney in the St. Louis area, established Missouri Family Trust – now known as Midwest Special Needs Trust – in 1989, with a mission to safeguard the financial security and well-being of individuals with disabilities.
Sarah Giboney graduated from the University of Missouri School of Social Work with a bachelor’s degree in 1994 and from the University of Missouri School of Law in 2000, concentrating in estate planning and special needs trusts, as well as corporate transactional work and eminent domain.
Throughout her tenure on the MSNT Board of Trustees, Sarah has made significant contributions, including:
*Being instrumental in the organization’s expansion into additional states
*Guiding Midwest Special Needs Trust through a name change
*Leading revisions to state statutes, trust agreement documents, and policies
These achievements reflect Sarah’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being and financial security of individuals with disabilities, and they have helped establish Midwest Special Needs Trust as a beacon in the field of pooled trust organizations.
“Sarah Giboney embodies the spirit of service and volunteerism that this award honors,” said Bianca Farr, Executive at Midwest Special Needs Trust. “Her dedication to supporting this organization and her relentless drive to create positive change for individuals with disabilities is truly inspiring.”
Midwest Special Needs Trust congratulates Sarah Giboney on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her ongoing contributions to the disability community.
Midwest Special Needs Trust is a non-profit corporation recognized in state statute as a pooled trust as defined in 42 USC 1396p(d)(4)(C). The organization is governed by a Board of Trustees that includes family members of people with disabilities and business expertise.
Special needs trusts provide a solution to a question parents of children with disabilities often ask: “What will happen to my child after I’m gone?” These trusts allow families to provide financial security for their loved ones while maintaining eligibility for public benefits, giving peace of mind that their child, no matter their age, will be cared for both now and in the future.
Media Inquiries:
Midwest Special Needs Trust
Bianca Farr
Executive Director
573.256.5055
Sarah Giboney graduated from the University of Missouri School of Social Work with a bachelor’s degree in 1994 and from the University of Missouri School of Law in 2000, concentrating in estate planning and special needs trusts, as well as corporate transactional work and eminent domain.
Throughout her tenure on the MSNT Board of Trustees, Sarah has made significant contributions, including:
*Being instrumental in the organization’s expansion into additional states
*Guiding Midwest Special Needs Trust through a name change
*Leading revisions to state statutes, trust agreement documents, and policies
These achievements reflect Sarah’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being and financial security of individuals with disabilities, and they have helped establish Midwest Special Needs Trust as a beacon in the field of pooled trust organizations.
“Sarah Giboney embodies the spirit of service and volunteerism that this award honors,” said Bianca Farr, Executive at Midwest Special Needs Trust. “Her dedication to supporting this organization and her relentless drive to create positive change for individuals with disabilities is truly inspiring.”
Midwest Special Needs Trust congratulates Sarah Giboney on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her ongoing contributions to the disability community.
Midwest Special Needs Trust is a non-profit corporation recognized in state statute as a pooled trust as defined in 42 USC 1396p(d)(4)(C). The organization is governed by a Board of Trustees that includes family members of people with disabilities and business expertise.
Special needs trusts provide a solution to a question parents of children with disabilities often ask: “What will happen to my child after I’m gone?” These trusts allow families to provide financial security for their loved ones while maintaining eligibility for public benefits, giving peace of mind that their child, no matter their age, will be cared for both now and in the future.
Media Inquiries:
Midwest Special Needs Trust
Bianca Farr
Executive Director
573.256.5055
Contact
Midwest Special Needs TrustContact
Bianca Farr
573-256-5055
www.midwestspecialneedstrust.org
Bianca Farr
573-256-5055
www.midwestspecialneedstrust.org
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