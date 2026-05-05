MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers
Worcester, MA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MSPwiz, the leading matchmaking service for businesses and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it will bring its patent-pending MSP Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit’s tech conference and showcase event May 11-14 in Vancouver. Interested businesses, investors, media, and fellow technologists are encouraged to visit company representatives, including Founder and CEO Kevin Anderson, at Booth A2-26 on the show floor on Thursday, May 14 for product demonstrations and discussion.
MSPwiz arrives at Web Summit fresh off its largest deal to date, while having added national and regional MSPs to its industry-leading platform. Additionally, the company has launched a new Referral Program, which rewards individuals and businesses for connecting customers with MSPwiz. When a referred business successfully contracts with an MSP through the platform, the referrer earns a payment equal to the first full-month’s commission owed the company.
Better Matches Needed
MSPwiz enters the MSP marketplace at a pivotal moment. While the industry has grown into a multi-hundred-billion-dollar market and achieved mainstream acceptance, it is hampered by high churn rates, with more than half of SMBs expressing dissatisfaction with their current provider. MSPwiz is purpose-built to close this satisfaction gap, using a proprietary process and powerful, patent-pending AI technology to precisely match businesses with the right MSPs to meet their specific needs. Additionally, MSPwiz alleviates a significant administrative burden by simplifying the search and vetting process, saving businesses valuable time.
“MSPwiz has burst onto the scene right when it is needed most,” said MSP industry veteran George Mellor, Managing Partner, vCIO Growth, and MSPwiz Advisory Board member. “Until now, it wasn’t unusual for businesses to spend months trying to find the right MSP, often with sub-optimal results. MSPwiz has automated much of the process, using AI and years of institutional knowledge to deliver businesses the best MSP matches with unmatched speed and precision.”
Added Kevin Anderson, Founder and CEO, MSPwiz, “MSPs are central to the IT success – and, therefore, business success – of all companies, so ensuring customers are working with the right MSPs is mission critical. At MSPwiz, we’ve developed an elegant solution for improving the speed and accuracy of MSP matchmaking, and we’re eager to showcase our advancements at Web Summit Vancouver while connecting with fellow technologists and investors.”
For more information on MSPwiz’s matchmaking platform and services, or to register your business or MSP, please visit www.mspwiz.com or contact us at info@mspwiz.com. Parties interested in learning more about, or joining, our Referral Program, can do so here: https://mspwiz.com/referral-program/
About MSPwiz
MSPwiz is a first-to-market service that leverages AI and automation to transform the business-MSP matchmaking process. Using MSPwiz, SMBs and enterprises no longer “search” for an MSP – they “find” the right one, quickly and at no cost. The company is self-funded and proudly headquartered in Worcester, MA. For more information, see www.mspwiz.com.
Contacts:
Business inquiries:
Kevin Anderson
Founder & CEO, MSPwiz
kanderson@mspwiz.com
Media inquiries:
Dan Mees
Managing Partner, MSPwiz
dmees@mspwiz.com
MSPwiz arrives at Web Summit fresh off its largest deal to date, while having added national and regional MSPs to its industry-leading platform. Additionally, the company has launched a new Referral Program, which rewards individuals and businesses for connecting customers with MSPwiz. When a referred business successfully contracts with an MSP through the platform, the referrer earns a payment equal to the first full-month’s commission owed the company.
Better Matches Needed
MSPwiz enters the MSP marketplace at a pivotal moment. While the industry has grown into a multi-hundred-billion-dollar market and achieved mainstream acceptance, it is hampered by high churn rates, with more than half of SMBs expressing dissatisfaction with their current provider. MSPwiz is purpose-built to close this satisfaction gap, using a proprietary process and powerful, patent-pending AI technology to precisely match businesses with the right MSPs to meet their specific needs. Additionally, MSPwiz alleviates a significant administrative burden by simplifying the search and vetting process, saving businesses valuable time.
“MSPwiz has burst onto the scene right when it is needed most,” said MSP industry veteran George Mellor, Managing Partner, vCIO Growth, and MSPwiz Advisory Board member. “Until now, it wasn’t unusual for businesses to spend months trying to find the right MSP, often with sub-optimal results. MSPwiz has automated much of the process, using AI and years of institutional knowledge to deliver businesses the best MSP matches with unmatched speed and precision.”
Added Kevin Anderson, Founder and CEO, MSPwiz, “MSPs are central to the IT success – and, therefore, business success – of all companies, so ensuring customers are working with the right MSPs is mission critical. At MSPwiz, we’ve developed an elegant solution for improving the speed and accuracy of MSP matchmaking, and we’re eager to showcase our advancements at Web Summit Vancouver while connecting with fellow technologists and investors.”
For more information on MSPwiz’s matchmaking platform and services, or to register your business or MSP, please visit www.mspwiz.com or contact us at info@mspwiz.com. Parties interested in learning more about, or joining, our Referral Program, can do so here: https://mspwiz.com/referral-program/
About MSPwiz
MSPwiz is a first-to-market service that leverages AI and automation to transform the business-MSP matchmaking process. Using MSPwiz, SMBs and enterprises no longer “search” for an MSP – they “find” the right one, quickly and at no cost. The company is self-funded and proudly headquartered in Worcester, MA. For more information, see www.mspwiz.com.
Contacts:
Business inquiries:
Kevin Anderson
Founder & CEO, MSPwiz
kanderson@mspwiz.com
Media inquiries:
Dan Mees
Managing Partner, MSPwiz
dmees@mspwiz.com
Contact
MSPwizContact
Dan Mees
(857) 4MSPWIZ
mspwiz.com
pr@mspwiz.com
Dan Mees
(857) 4MSPWIZ
mspwiz.com
pr@mspwiz.com
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