Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Houston, TX, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17
Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming Fine Art & Antiques Auction taking place Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 AM, offering collectors, designers, and antique enthusiasts an extraordinary opportunity to acquire elegant furnishings, rare decorative arts, and timeless collectibles from around the world.
The highly anticipated auction will be conducted live in-house and online, allowing bidders to participate from anywhere through multiple bidding options including live online bidding, absentee bidding, and phone bidding.
The sale will feature an impressive selection of museum-quality and estate-fresh pieces, including monumental English mahogany bookcases, Georgian antiques, fine crystal collections, original oil paintings, bronze sculptures, Asian antiques, and rare decorative objects carefully curated for discerning buyers.
Auction highlights include:
18th and 19th century furniture
Fine crystal collections including Waterford and Baccarat
Original oil paintings and signed works
Bronze sculptures and decorative arts
Asian antiques and rare collectibles
Original Artwork by:
David Adickes A legendary Houston-based artist and sculptor known for his monumental works (like the Sam Houston statue) and cubist-style paintings. He remains a cornerstone of the Houston art scene.
Salvador Dalí Surrealist master whose original prints, etchings, and sculptures are recurring highlights in fine art auctions, often fetching significant collector interest.
Andy Warhol The king of Pop Art; his screenprints and lithographs are highly sought after by local and international collectors alike.
Pablo Picasso A staple of any high-end fine art auction, Picasso's ceramics and varied graphic works are frequently featured as prestige lots.
Robert Rauschenberg A major figure in American art with deep ties to Texas; his multidisciplinary "combines" and prints are prime targets for serious collectors.
Ed Ruscha Known for his association with the Pop Art movement and word-based paintings, Ruscha's works appear often in curated Houston collections.
Itzchak Tarkay Highly popular for his colorful, figurative depictions of women in social settings, which are common and well-loved fixtures in local estate auctions.
Marc Chagall Known for his poetic and colorful dream-like imagery, Chagall's lithographs and original works are consistent high-value items.
Yaacov Agam A pioneer of kinetic art; his "Agamographs" and optical sculptures provide a modern, interactive element that appeals to contemporary collectors.
Herb Mears A beloved Houston modernist whose abstract and figurative paintings are frequently found in local estates and represent a significant part of the regional market.
Honorable Mentions:
Willem de Kooning (Abstract Expressionism)
Ida Kohlmeyer (New Orleans-based Modernist)
Richard MacDonald (Contemporary figurative bronze sculpture)
"This auction was thoughtfully assembled to appeal to collectors and interior designers who appreciate exceptional craftsmanship, history, and refined living," said representatives of Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions. "From statement furnishings to elegant decorative pieces, this sale offers something truly special for every level of collector."
Public Preview Information
The public is invited to preview the collection in person at the Houston gallery location:
Monday – Friday, May 11–15
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Saturday, May 16
Noon – 4:00 PM
Auction Location
7777 Blankenship Dr.
Houston, TX 77055
Bidders may participate live in-house, online, by phone, or through absentee bidding services.
Collectors and interested buyers may explore the full catalog, register to bid online, and view additional auction details here: LMAuctionCo.com
Additional online exposure and auction discovery opportunities are also available through Advantage.Bid, helping connect estate sales, auctions, and collectors with audiences searching for upcoming events and unique finds.
To watch the online video preview and learn more about the auction, visit:
Lewis & Maese Fine Art & Antiques Auction Event Page
About Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is a premier Houston-based auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, estate collections, jewelry, decorative arts, and unique collectibles from around the world. Known for exceptional customer service and expertly curated sales, the company serves collectors, interior designers, estates, and institutions nationwide through live and online auctions.
Media Contact:
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Houston, Texas
713-869-1335
LMAuctionCo.com
Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming Fine Art & Antiques Auction taking place Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 AM, offering collectors, designers, and antique enthusiasts an extraordinary opportunity to acquire elegant furnishings, rare decorative arts, and timeless collectibles from around the world.
The highly anticipated auction will be conducted live in-house and online, allowing bidders to participate from anywhere through multiple bidding options including live online bidding, absentee bidding, and phone bidding.
The sale will feature an impressive selection of museum-quality and estate-fresh pieces, including monumental English mahogany bookcases, Georgian antiques, fine crystal collections, original oil paintings, bronze sculptures, Asian antiques, and rare decorative objects carefully curated for discerning buyers.
Auction highlights include:
18th and 19th century furniture
Fine crystal collections including Waterford and Baccarat
Original oil paintings and signed works
Bronze sculptures and decorative arts
Asian antiques and rare collectibles
Original Artwork by:
David Adickes A legendary Houston-based artist and sculptor known for his monumental works (like the Sam Houston statue) and cubist-style paintings. He remains a cornerstone of the Houston art scene.
Salvador Dalí Surrealist master whose original prints, etchings, and sculptures are recurring highlights in fine art auctions, often fetching significant collector interest.
Andy Warhol The king of Pop Art; his screenprints and lithographs are highly sought after by local and international collectors alike.
Pablo Picasso A staple of any high-end fine art auction, Picasso's ceramics and varied graphic works are frequently featured as prestige lots.
Robert Rauschenberg A major figure in American art with deep ties to Texas; his multidisciplinary "combines" and prints are prime targets for serious collectors.
Ed Ruscha Known for his association with the Pop Art movement and word-based paintings, Ruscha's works appear often in curated Houston collections.
Itzchak Tarkay Highly popular for his colorful, figurative depictions of women in social settings, which are common and well-loved fixtures in local estate auctions.
Marc Chagall Known for his poetic and colorful dream-like imagery, Chagall's lithographs and original works are consistent high-value items.
Yaacov Agam A pioneer of kinetic art; his "Agamographs" and optical sculptures provide a modern, interactive element that appeals to contemporary collectors.
Herb Mears A beloved Houston modernist whose abstract and figurative paintings are frequently found in local estates and represent a significant part of the regional market.
Honorable Mentions:
Willem de Kooning (Abstract Expressionism)
Ida Kohlmeyer (New Orleans-based Modernist)
Richard MacDonald (Contemporary figurative bronze sculpture)
"This auction was thoughtfully assembled to appeal to collectors and interior designers who appreciate exceptional craftsmanship, history, and refined living," said representatives of Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions. "From statement furnishings to elegant decorative pieces, this sale offers something truly special for every level of collector."
Public Preview Information
The public is invited to preview the collection in person at the Houston gallery location:
Monday – Friday, May 11–15
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Saturday, May 16
Noon – 4:00 PM
Auction Location
7777 Blankenship Dr.
Houston, TX 77055
Bidders may participate live in-house, online, by phone, or through absentee bidding services.
Collectors and interested buyers may explore the full catalog, register to bid online, and view additional auction details here: LMAuctionCo.com
Additional online exposure and auction discovery opportunities are also available through Advantage.Bid, helping connect estate sales, auctions, and collectors with audiences searching for upcoming events and unique finds.
To watch the online video preview and learn more about the auction, visit:
Lewis & Maese Fine Art & Antiques Auction Event Page
About Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is a premier Houston-based auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, estate collections, jewelry, decorative arts, and unique collectibles from around the world. Known for exceptional customer service and expertly curated sales, the company serves collectors, interior designers, estates, and institutions nationwide through live and online auctions.
Media Contact:
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Houston, Texas
713-869-1335
LMAuctionCo.com
Contact
Lewis & Maese Antiques & AuctionsContact
David Lewis
713-869-1335
LMAuctionCo.com
David Lewis
713-869-1335
LMAuctionCo.com
Categories