Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities.
San Diego, CA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The community is invited to learn and experience the importance of art as an accessible tool for people with a variety of disabilities and experiences to express themselves. For a $50 ticket, guests will enjoy a night of visual storytelling, generous giving, and refined flavors with complementary bites, beer, and wine. Explore the abstract art collection of San Diego’s local art scene, learn how Adjoin has supported this community for over 40 years, and participate in a silent auction. Stephen Williams, professional abstract painter and owner of The Hyangle Art Gallery who has collaborated with Adjoin in the past, is generously donating 50% of all the art works sold from this event to support Adjoin’s mission to serve veterans and individuals with disabilities. This event will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 4 PM to 7 PM at The Hyangle Art Gallery located at 710 13th Street, San Diego, CA 92101.
Adjoin is a California statewide nonprofit corporation providing independence and housing stability support to veteran families and people with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in San Diego County. With the recent grand opening of Adjoin’s newest program, ARTE, for adults with IDD to hone their artistic interests and build their own microenterprise, Adjoin is partnering with local artists to teach workshops for a variety of art styles and materials.
Local artist, Stephen Williams, was one of the first artists to collaborate with Adjoin and lead a mindfulness art workshop for artists with IDD that infused journaling, breathwork, and abstract art expression. Each artist learned valuable tools to expand their creativity, connect physical art with mental health, and build confidence to create without expectations. As a professional abstract painter, certified art therapy practitioner, community leader, and owner of The Hyangle Art Gallery in Downtown San Diego, Williams often donates his time and resources to make art accessible to the public through local nonprofits.
Adjoin and Stephen Williams are continuing to share the meaningful impact art has on people with disabilities as a means of communication and expression by hosting an elevated evening of fun and philanthropy. This event will highlight the successes of Stephen’s art workshop at Adjoin, Adjoin’s broader impacts in the community, and the growing art culture in San Diego.
Adjoin is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation with a mission to create limitless pathways for people to belong where they live, work, learn, and play. ARTE by Adjoin is an inclusive art workspace, dedicated to supporting artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the mission to create a nurturing environment that fosters artistic expression, skills development, and inclusive relationships. ARTE aims to empower our artists with disabilities to communicate their experiences, build confidence, and create meaningful connections. Learn more about the disability programs for adults we provide and how we support veteran families with housing stability at adjoin.org.
Stephen Williams is a San Diego-based abstract painter and certified art therapy practitioner. As the founder of The Hyangle, his work explores healing, identity, and self-expression through color, texture, and movement. Stephen creates layered, emotionally charged pieces that combine painting, journaling, and breathwork as tools for personal transformation. His art is rooted in lived experience turning trauma into testimony and pain into purpose.
Adjoin is a California statewide nonprofit corporation providing independence and housing stability support to veteran families and people with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in San Diego County. With the recent grand opening of Adjoin’s newest program, ARTE, for adults with IDD to hone their artistic interests and build their own microenterprise, Adjoin is partnering with local artists to teach workshops for a variety of art styles and materials.
Local artist, Stephen Williams, was one of the first artists to collaborate with Adjoin and lead a mindfulness art workshop for artists with IDD that infused journaling, breathwork, and abstract art expression. Each artist learned valuable tools to expand their creativity, connect physical art with mental health, and build confidence to create without expectations. As a professional abstract painter, certified art therapy practitioner, community leader, and owner of The Hyangle Art Gallery in Downtown San Diego, Williams often donates his time and resources to make art accessible to the public through local nonprofits.
Adjoin and Stephen Williams are continuing to share the meaningful impact art has on people with disabilities as a means of communication and expression by hosting an elevated evening of fun and philanthropy. This event will highlight the successes of Stephen’s art workshop at Adjoin, Adjoin’s broader impacts in the community, and the growing art culture in San Diego.
Adjoin is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation with a mission to create limitless pathways for people to belong where they live, work, learn, and play. ARTE by Adjoin is an inclusive art workspace, dedicated to supporting artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the mission to create a nurturing environment that fosters artistic expression, skills development, and inclusive relationships. ARTE aims to empower our artists with disabilities to communicate their experiences, build confidence, and create meaningful connections. Learn more about the disability programs for adults we provide and how we support veteran families with housing stability at adjoin.org.
Stephen Williams is a San Diego-based abstract painter and certified art therapy practitioner. As the founder of The Hyangle, his work explores healing, identity, and self-expression through color, texture, and movement. Stephen creates layered, emotionally charged pieces that combine painting, journaling, and breathwork as tools for personal transformation. His art is rooted in lived experience turning trauma into testimony and pain into purpose.
Contact
AdjoinContact
Victoria Dumon
858-263-1077
adjoin.org
Victoria Dumon
858-263-1077
adjoin.org
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Adjoin Canvas and Cuisine Fundraising Event June 2026
Media Advisory for the Adjoin Canvas + Cuisine Fundraising Event.
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