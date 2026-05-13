Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does.
Golden Valley, MN, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fluency Digital Inc. today announced the public launch of MyBHLocator (mybhlocator.com), a free online directory connecting Minnesotans to more than 34,900 mental health and substance use treatment providers across the state.
The platform addresses a critical gap in behavioral health access by providing a comprehensive, searchable directory with filters for services, insurance acceptance, location, and specialized care—including culturally responsive providers, child and adolescent services, and addiction treatment.
"Minnesotans struggling with mental health or substance use challenges shouldn't have to make dozens of calls to find a provider who is actually accepting patients," said Stephen Taylor, Co-Founder of Fluency Digital. "We built MyBHLocator to make that search faster and easier—and it's completely free for anyone who needs it."
Key Features
For Patients and Families:
• Search 34,900+ verified providers across Minnesota
• Filter by condition, insurance, location, and specialty
• Direct access to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline resources
• Cost estimation tools for treatment planning
• Multilingual support
For Providers:
• Free profile claiming and management
• Control over hours, services, and insurance information
• Analytics on search impressions and profile views
• Verified "claimed" badge visible to patients
For Health Plans:
• Ghost network detection and compliance auditing
• NPI cross-reference against the NPPES database
• Geographic adequacy mapping by county
• CMS directory accuracy compliance tools
Addressing the Ghost Network Crisis
With CMS tightening enforcement on provider directory accuracy, health plans face increasing pressure to maintain up-to-date behavioral health networks. MyBHLocator's payer tools cross-reference plan directories against NPI-confirmed active providers to identify compliance risks before regulators do.
"We found over 3,600 ghost network risk providers in a single Minnesota health plan audit," Taylor noted. "The 90% accuracy threshold CMS requires isn't optional anymore. Plans need better data, and we wanted to develop a solution for it—for Minnesotans."
About Fluency Digital
Fluency Digital Inc. is a Minnesota-based digital services company specializing in healthcare technology solutions. The company builds accessible, user-centered platforms that connect people to care. Learn more at fluencydigital.io.
Media Contact Fluency Digital Inc. media@fluencydigital.io, 612-524-5626
The platform addresses a critical gap in behavioral health access by providing a comprehensive, searchable directory with filters for services, insurance acceptance, location, and specialized care—including culturally responsive providers, child and adolescent services, and addiction treatment.
"Minnesotans struggling with mental health or substance use challenges shouldn't have to make dozens of calls to find a provider who is actually accepting patients," said Stephen Taylor, Co-Founder of Fluency Digital. "We built MyBHLocator to make that search faster and easier—and it's completely free for anyone who needs it."
Key Features
For Patients and Families:
• Search 34,900+ verified providers across Minnesota
• Filter by condition, insurance, location, and specialty
• Direct access to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline resources
• Cost estimation tools for treatment planning
• Multilingual support
For Providers:
• Free profile claiming and management
• Control over hours, services, and insurance information
• Analytics on search impressions and profile views
• Verified "claimed" badge visible to patients
For Health Plans:
• Ghost network detection and compliance auditing
• NPI cross-reference against the NPPES database
• Geographic adequacy mapping by county
• CMS directory accuracy compliance tools
Addressing the Ghost Network Crisis
With CMS tightening enforcement on provider directory accuracy, health plans face increasing pressure to maintain up-to-date behavioral health networks. MyBHLocator's payer tools cross-reference plan directories against NPI-confirmed active providers to identify compliance risks before regulators do.
"We found over 3,600 ghost network risk providers in a single Minnesota health plan audit," Taylor noted. "The 90% accuracy threshold CMS requires isn't optional anymore. Plans need better data, and we wanted to develop a solution for it—for Minnesotans."
About Fluency Digital
Fluency Digital Inc. is a Minnesota-based digital services company specializing in healthcare technology solutions. The company builds accessible, user-centered platforms that connect people to care. Learn more at fluencydigital.io.
Media Contact Fluency Digital Inc. media@fluencydigital.io, 612-524-5626
Contact
Fluency DigitalContact
Stephen Taylor
612-524-5626
fluencydigital.io
Stephen Taylor
612-524-5626
fluencydigital.io
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