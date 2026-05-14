The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms.
Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adapt Entertainment announced today that The Champion, the Polish German feature film directed by Maciej Barczewski, will be released in the United States on May 26 across major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and others.
Adapt Entertainment owns the U.S. rights to the English-language version of The Champion and has worked with Well Go USA Entertainment on the film’s U.S. digital distribution.
Based on the true story of Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski, a Catholic Polish championship boxer who arrived at Auschwitz in 1940 with the first transport of prisoners, The Champion tells the story of a man forced to fight for survival under unimaginable circumstances. Inside the camp, Pietrzykowski was made to box for the entertainment of his captors. His victories became more than personal survival; they became a source of hope for fellow prisoners and a sign that their tormentors were not invincible.
The Champion was the first feature film completed using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology. Originally performed in Polish and German, the film was converted into English by using generative AI to adapt the original actors’ lip and facial movements to the new English-language dialogue. The result allows audiences to experience the film as if the original performances were delivered in English, while preserving the actors’ performances, the director’s vision, and the emotional integrity of the original film.
The English-language version of The Champion was previously licensed to Netflix, where it reached Netflix’s Top 10 Films of the Week, rising to number eight. The May 26 digital release marks the first time the English-language version will be available across a broader network of major U.S. digital platforms.
“The Champion was an important first step for Adapt Entertainment because it proved that international films can be made more accessible to English-speaking audiences without remaking them or replacing the original performances,” said Darryl Marks, founder of Adapt Entertainment. “This wider digital release gives audiences a new opportunity to experience a powerful true story in a new format of the original film.”
Unlike a remake, Adapt’s process keeps the original film intact. The original cast, direction, cinematography, and performances remain the foundation of the viewing experience. The technology adapts the film into a new language visually and vocally, helping audiences who may not typically watch subtitled international films engage more directly with the story.
Directed by Maciej Barczewski, The Champion was recognized in Poland and internationally, including nominations for the Golden Lions and the Polish Film Awards. The film was also selected as Poland’s candidate for Golden Globe consideration.
The release comes as international films and series continue to reach larger global audiences, while distributors search for new ways to make foreign-language content more accessible. Adapt Entertainment’s technology offers a new path beyond subtitles, traditional dubbing, and remakes by preserving the original film while expanding its reach to new language audiences.
The Champion will be available beginning May 26 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms.
About The Champion
Based on a true story, The Champion follows Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski, a Polish championship boxer imprisoned in Auschwitz during World War II. Forced to fight for survival, Teddy’s victories become acts of defiance and a source of hope for his fellow prisoners.
About Adapt Entertainment
Adapt Entertainment owns the U.S. rights to the English-language version of The Champion and uses generative AI and AI Visual Language Replacement Technology to create new language versions of international films while preserving the original actors’ performances. By adapting lip and facial movements to new dialogue, Adapt enables audiences to experience foreign-language films in a new language without remaking the film or losing the emotional authenticity of the original performances.
About Well Go USA Entertainment
Well Go USA Entertainment is a U.S.-based distributor of feature films across theatrical, digital, home entertainment, and streaming platforms.
Media Contact:
Darryl Marks
Adapt Entertainment
darryl@adaptentertainment.com
310.529.7300
www.adaptentertainment.com
Adapt Entertainment owns the U.S. rights to the English-language version of The Champion and has worked with Well Go USA Entertainment on the film’s U.S. digital distribution.
Based on the true story of Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski, a Catholic Polish championship boxer who arrived at Auschwitz in 1940 with the first transport of prisoners, The Champion tells the story of a man forced to fight for survival under unimaginable circumstances. Inside the camp, Pietrzykowski was made to box for the entertainment of his captors. His victories became more than personal survival; they became a source of hope for fellow prisoners and a sign that their tormentors were not invincible.
The Champion was the first feature film completed using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology. Originally performed in Polish and German, the film was converted into English by using generative AI to adapt the original actors’ lip and facial movements to the new English-language dialogue. The result allows audiences to experience the film as if the original performances were delivered in English, while preserving the actors’ performances, the director’s vision, and the emotional integrity of the original film.
The English-language version of The Champion was previously licensed to Netflix, where it reached Netflix’s Top 10 Films of the Week, rising to number eight. The May 26 digital release marks the first time the English-language version will be available across a broader network of major U.S. digital platforms.
“The Champion was an important first step for Adapt Entertainment because it proved that international films can be made more accessible to English-speaking audiences without remaking them or replacing the original performances,” said Darryl Marks, founder of Adapt Entertainment. “This wider digital release gives audiences a new opportunity to experience a powerful true story in a new format of the original film.”
Unlike a remake, Adapt’s process keeps the original film intact. The original cast, direction, cinematography, and performances remain the foundation of the viewing experience. The technology adapts the film into a new language visually and vocally, helping audiences who may not typically watch subtitled international films engage more directly with the story.
Directed by Maciej Barczewski, The Champion was recognized in Poland and internationally, including nominations for the Golden Lions and the Polish Film Awards. The film was also selected as Poland’s candidate for Golden Globe consideration.
The release comes as international films and series continue to reach larger global audiences, while distributors search for new ways to make foreign-language content more accessible. Adapt Entertainment’s technology offers a new path beyond subtitles, traditional dubbing, and remakes by preserving the original film while expanding its reach to new language audiences.
The Champion will be available beginning May 26 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms.
About The Champion
Based on a true story, The Champion follows Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski, a Polish championship boxer imprisoned in Auschwitz during World War II. Forced to fight for survival, Teddy’s victories become acts of defiance and a source of hope for his fellow prisoners.
About Adapt Entertainment
Adapt Entertainment owns the U.S. rights to the English-language version of The Champion and uses generative AI and AI Visual Language Replacement Technology to create new language versions of international films while preserving the original actors’ performances. By adapting lip and facial movements to new dialogue, Adapt enables audiences to experience foreign-language films in a new language without remaking the film or losing the emotional authenticity of the original performances.
About Well Go USA Entertainment
Well Go USA Entertainment is a U.S.-based distributor of feature films across theatrical, digital, home entertainment, and streaming platforms.
Media Contact:
Darryl Marks
Adapt Entertainment
darryl@adaptentertainment.com
310.529.7300
www.adaptentertainment.com
Contact
Adapt EntertainmentContact
Darryl Marks
310-529-7300
www.adaptentertainment.com
Darryl Marks
310-529-7300
www.adaptentertainment.com
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