Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation

Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure.