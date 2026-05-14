Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure.
Baltimore, MD, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a time when a handful of major technology companies dominate online communication, independent social media platform WeKinFolk is continuing to carve out its own lane, built on ownership, community, cultural expression, and long-term digital independence.
Founded by Air Force veteran and cybersecurity professional Ernest L. Manning Jr., WeKinFolk was created as an independently black operated social media platform focused on authentic black community engagement, cultural dialogue, creator visibility, and meaningful connection in an increasingly algorithm-controlled social media landscape.
While many independent platforms struggle to survive in the shadow of billion-dollar corporations, WeKinFolk has continued operating and expanding through persistence, founder-led development, and direct community support.
“Most people have no idea how difficult it is to build and maintain an independent social platform from the ground up,” said Ernest Manning Jr., Founder of WeKinFolk. “This is bigger than a website. This is about ownership, visibility, and proving that independent platforms still deserve space to exist.”
As part of its continued evolution, WeKinFolk is expanding initiatives centered around:
digital ownership awareness
creator-focused engagement opportunities
cultural storytelling
community-based visibility
future knowledge and history preservation efforts
The platform’s direction reflects a growing conversation around algorithm fatigue, digital gatekeeping, and the importance of independent online infrastructure that allows black communities to communicate, create, and organize without depending entirely on major corporate ecosystems.
WeKinFolk’s mission is rooted in the belief that black ownership matters, especially in the digital age.
The platform currently offers community networking, blogs, direct messaging, events, marketplace functionality, entertainment features, and creator visibility tools designed to help members build stronger connections and amplify their voices.
Manning Jr. says the broader goal is not simply to compete with existing platforms, but to contribute to a larger movement focused on digital independence, cultural preservation, and long-term community infrastructure.
“Too many people spend their lives building audiences on platforms they don’t own,” Manning Jr. added. “We believe independent platforms matter. We believe communities deserve spaces built with intention, identity, and purpose.”
As conversations continue nationwide around representation, technology ownership, creator economics, and algorithmic visibility, WeKinFolk hopes to continue serving as an example of what black independent innovation and persistence can look like in modern tech.
For more information, visit:
WeKinFolk Official Website
Media Contact: ernest@wekinfolk.com
Ernest L. Manning Jr.
Founder, Owner WeKinFolk
WeKinFolk Contact Page
Founded by Air Force veteran and cybersecurity professional Ernest L. Manning Jr., WeKinFolk was created as an independently black operated social media platform focused on authentic black community engagement, cultural dialogue, creator visibility, and meaningful connection in an increasingly algorithm-controlled social media landscape.
While many independent platforms struggle to survive in the shadow of billion-dollar corporations, WeKinFolk has continued operating and expanding through persistence, founder-led development, and direct community support.
“Most people have no idea how difficult it is to build and maintain an independent social platform from the ground up,” said Ernest Manning Jr., Founder of WeKinFolk. “This is bigger than a website. This is about ownership, visibility, and proving that independent platforms still deserve space to exist.”
As part of its continued evolution, WeKinFolk is expanding initiatives centered around:
digital ownership awareness
creator-focused engagement opportunities
cultural storytelling
community-based visibility
future knowledge and history preservation efforts
The platform’s direction reflects a growing conversation around algorithm fatigue, digital gatekeeping, and the importance of independent online infrastructure that allows black communities to communicate, create, and organize without depending entirely on major corporate ecosystems.
WeKinFolk’s mission is rooted in the belief that black ownership matters, especially in the digital age.
The platform currently offers community networking, blogs, direct messaging, events, marketplace functionality, entertainment features, and creator visibility tools designed to help members build stronger connections and amplify their voices.
Manning Jr. says the broader goal is not simply to compete with existing platforms, but to contribute to a larger movement focused on digital independence, cultural preservation, and long-term community infrastructure.
“Too many people spend their lives building audiences on platforms they don’t own,” Manning Jr. added. “We believe independent platforms matter. We believe communities deserve spaces built with intention, identity, and purpose.”
As conversations continue nationwide around representation, technology ownership, creator economics, and algorithmic visibility, WeKinFolk hopes to continue serving as an example of what black independent innovation and persistence can look like in modern tech.
For more information, visit:
WeKinFolk Official Website
Media Contact: ernest@wekinfolk.com
Ernest L. Manning Jr.
Founder, Owner WeKinFolk
WeKinFolk Contact Page
Contact
WeKinFolkContact
Ernest Manning Jr.
702-738-3593
https://wekinfolk.com
Ernest Manning Jr.
702-738-3593
https://wekinfolk.com
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