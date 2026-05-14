New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology.
Minden, NV, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As South Korea continues to rank among the world’s largest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), New Logic Research, Inc. is emphasizing the growing importance of locally produced biogas as a strategic solution to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on global fuel supply chains.
South Korea currently imports nearly all of its fossil fuels, including natural gas, relying heavily on LNG shipments to power industry, electricity generation, and heating. This dependence places the country among the top LNG importers globally and exposes it to volatility in international markets, geopolitical instability, and supply chain disruptions.
“South Korea’s reliance on imported LNG creates inherent risks, especially in today’s geopolitical climate,” said Greg Johnson, CEO of New Logic Research. “Long-distance energy supply chains are increasingly vulnerable to conflict, sanctions, and shipping disruptions. Developing local, renewable gas sources like biogas is a practical and strategic way to strengthen energy independence.”
Biogas, produced from organic waste streams such as manure, food waste, and industrial byproducts, offers a renewable methane source that can directly offset imported natural gas. For countries like South Korea, which lack domestic hydrocarbon resources, biogas represents both an environmental opportunity and a pathway to greater energy resilience.
“With the amount of food waste and organic material generated in South Korea, the country is uniquely positioned to scale biogas production,” Johnson added. “Turning waste into energy not only reduces dependence on imports but also supports circular economy goals and lowers overall carbon emissions.”
New Logic has been a leader in supporting the biogas industry through its advanced VSEP (Vibratory Shear Enhanced Processing) reverse osmosis technology, which is widely used for treating anaerobic digester effluent. Effective effluent treatment is critical to the success and sustainability of biogas facilities, enabling compliance with stringent environmental regulations and facilitating water reuse.
“Biogas production is only part of the equation,” said Johnson. “Managing the effluent efficiently is essential. Our VSEP systems are designed to handle the most challenging waste streams, ensuring operators can maximize water recovery while meeting strict discharge standards.”
New Logic’s expertise in this field is demonstrated through its ongoing partnership with Tium Eco & Energy in South Korea. Five years ago, New Logic installed a VSEP-based effluent treatment system for one of Tium’s biogas projects, delivering a high-performance, closed-loop solution.
Building on that success, New Logic recently met with Tium’s CEO to negotiate the supply of a second VSEP system for a new biogas project currently under development. The project is supported by the Korean government, highlighting increasing national commitment to expanding renewable gas infrastructure.
“Our continued collaboration with Tium Eco & Energy is a strong example of how proven technology can support Korea’s transition toward more localized energy production,” Johnson said. “Government-backed projects like this demonstrate real momentum behind biogas as part of the country’s long-term energy strategy.”
As global energy markets face ongoing uncertainty, New Logic believes that investments in local energy solutions such as biogas will play an increasingly critical role in ensuring stability and sustainability.
“Biogas is no longer just an environmental initiative—it’s a strategic asset,” Johnson concluded. “Countries that embrace local gas production will be better positioned to navigate supply disruptions and build a more resilient energy future.”
About New Logic Research, Inc.
New Logic Research is a global leader in advanced membrane filtration solutions, specializing in VSEP technology for the treatment of challenging industrial and environmental waste streams. The company has decades of experience supporting anaerobic digestion and resource recovery projects worldwide.
Media Contact:
New Logic Research, Inc.
2527 Aviation Way, Minden, NV 89423
Info@vsep.com
http://vsep.com
South Korea currently imports nearly all of its fossil fuels, including natural gas, relying heavily on LNG shipments to power industry, electricity generation, and heating. This dependence places the country among the top LNG importers globally and exposes it to volatility in international markets, geopolitical instability, and supply chain disruptions.
“South Korea’s reliance on imported LNG creates inherent risks, especially in today’s geopolitical climate,” said Greg Johnson, CEO of New Logic Research. “Long-distance energy supply chains are increasingly vulnerable to conflict, sanctions, and shipping disruptions. Developing local, renewable gas sources like biogas is a practical and strategic way to strengthen energy independence.”
Biogas, produced from organic waste streams such as manure, food waste, and industrial byproducts, offers a renewable methane source that can directly offset imported natural gas. For countries like South Korea, which lack domestic hydrocarbon resources, biogas represents both an environmental opportunity and a pathway to greater energy resilience.
“With the amount of food waste and organic material generated in South Korea, the country is uniquely positioned to scale biogas production,” Johnson added. “Turning waste into energy not only reduces dependence on imports but also supports circular economy goals and lowers overall carbon emissions.”
New Logic has been a leader in supporting the biogas industry through its advanced VSEP (Vibratory Shear Enhanced Processing) reverse osmosis technology, which is widely used for treating anaerobic digester effluent. Effective effluent treatment is critical to the success and sustainability of biogas facilities, enabling compliance with stringent environmental regulations and facilitating water reuse.
“Biogas production is only part of the equation,” said Johnson. “Managing the effluent efficiently is essential. Our VSEP systems are designed to handle the most challenging waste streams, ensuring operators can maximize water recovery while meeting strict discharge standards.”
New Logic’s expertise in this field is demonstrated through its ongoing partnership with Tium Eco & Energy in South Korea. Five years ago, New Logic installed a VSEP-based effluent treatment system for one of Tium’s biogas projects, delivering a high-performance, closed-loop solution.
Building on that success, New Logic recently met with Tium’s CEO to negotiate the supply of a second VSEP system for a new biogas project currently under development. The project is supported by the Korean government, highlighting increasing national commitment to expanding renewable gas infrastructure.
“Our continued collaboration with Tium Eco & Energy is a strong example of how proven technology can support Korea’s transition toward more localized energy production,” Johnson said. “Government-backed projects like this demonstrate real momentum behind biogas as part of the country’s long-term energy strategy.”
As global energy markets face ongoing uncertainty, New Logic believes that investments in local energy solutions such as biogas will play an increasingly critical role in ensuring stability and sustainability.
“Biogas is no longer just an environmental initiative—it’s a strategic asset,” Johnson concluded. “Countries that embrace local gas production will be better positioned to navigate supply disruptions and build a more resilient energy future.”
About New Logic Research, Inc.
New Logic Research is a global leader in advanced membrane filtration solutions, specializing in VSEP technology for the treatment of challenging industrial and environmental waste streams. The company has decades of experience supporting anaerobic digestion and resource recovery projects worldwide.
Media Contact:
New Logic Research, Inc.
2527 Aviation Way, Minden, NV 89423
Info@vsep.com
http://vsep.com
Contact
New Logic ResearchContact
Greg Johnson
775-783-7600
vsep.com
Greg Johnson
775-783-7600
vsep.com
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