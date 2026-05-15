1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history.
Sheridan, WY, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 1X Technologies LLC, the Wyoming-based American company that has spent the last eleven years building the foundational hardware for the robotics and AI era, today marks its 11th anniversary — coinciding with America’s historic Semiquincentennial celebration in 2026.
To honor this milestone, 1X has unveiled a special America 250th anniversary logo now prominently featured on its website. The design features a bold American flag backdrop with a striking metallic 1X emblem. The number “1” proudly contains a detailed cowboy figure in tribute to Wyoming heritage, while a majestic American eagle with spread wings is integrated into the center of the “X.” A metallic banner below reads “AMERICA 250” in silver and gold lettering — a powerful symbol of the company’s deep roots in American manufacturing and innovation.
Founded on May 15, 2015, 1X Technologies began as a robotics and AI hardware company. From its very first day, the company was publicly advertising advanced humanoid robotic systems with dexterous hands — years before many others entered the field. Over the past decade, 1X has grown into a trusted U.S. leader in consumer electronics, high-performance electrical and electronic wire & cable, connectors, power conversion systems, home networking modules, audio/video solutions, and complete integrated robotics platforms.
“Our mission has always been simple: deliver quality, quickly — because our customers require it,” said Brandon Jonseck, Managing Member of 1X Technologies. “From building custom robotics hardware in just six days in 2015 to delivering full integrated systems and critical infrastructure projects today, everything we do is built on the belief that American manufacturing can and must lead the world in speed, reliability, and innovation.”
Key Milestones
2015: Launched Robotics Wire & Cable solutions focus; received first order on May 15, 2015 — a custom Belden Equivalent Robotics product produced and delivered in just 6 days. The “Quality Quickly – 1X Speed” ethos was born on day one.
2016–2018: Launched first humanoid robotics-focused electrical solutions, gaining recognition through widely viewed advertisements featuring the Google | Boston Dynamics Atlas robot. In 2018, released the landmark “Eye Opening” video series — a pivotal moment that established 1X as a pioneer in full humanoid robotic systems, introducing bare-metal dexterous manipulation and marking the company’s strategic shift from advanced components to complete humanoid platforms.
2019: Promoted a bold vision of American Manufacturing “Flexing Its Muscle” again behind AI & Humanoid Robotics through widely read thought leadership.
2020: Expanded into full Electrical & Electronic Equipment (EEE) manufacturing; supplied critical PPE and healthcare devices during the global pandemic while scaling operations.
2022: Designed and manufactured the largest floating solar array in North America using proprietary high-reliability cabling and power systems; expanded AI Data Center supply operations supporting Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta.
2025: Launched full integrated robotics systems on June 1, demonstrating the natural convergence from wire & cable expertise to complete robotic platforms.
To mark this milestone, 1X Technologies has published its full company story at: https://www.1xtechnologies.com/our-story
The page details the company’s origins in robotics and AI hardware, its leadership in consumer electronics and wire & cable manufacturing, its commitment to American-made solutions, and its vision for the next decade of innovation in battery systems, IoT, smart home technology, and next-generation robotic platforms.
As 1X Technologies enters its second decade, it remains focused on delivering the innovative, high-reliability products that power American industry, infrastructure, consumer technology, and the technologies of tomorrow.
About 1X Technologies LLC 1X Technologies LLC is an American company specializing in electrical & electronic wire, cable, connectors, consumer electronics, robotics hardware, AI systems, and critical infrastructure products. Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, with operations serving clients nationwide and globally, the company operates under the registered trademarks 1X Technologies® and 1XTECH® and the slogan “Because You Require Quality, Quickly®.”
Company Credentials
CAGE Code: 8JU94
DUNS Number: 080314274
Federal Status: Preferred supplier to the United States Defense Industrial Base
Critical Infrastructure: Designated Essential Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Energy & Communications sectors)
Core Manufacturing: 100% of electrical wire, cable, connectors, and related equipment is manufactured in the United States (Buy American compliant); much of our hardware is proudly made in the USA, and has been for over a decade.
Certifications: Products tested and certified by UL, CSA, ETL, and many NRTL organizations
To honor this milestone, 1X has unveiled a special America 250th anniversary logo now prominently featured on its website. The design features a bold American flag backdrop with a striking metallic 1X emblem. The number “1” proudly contains a detailed cowboy figure in tribute to Wyoming heritage, while a majestic American eagle with spread wings is integrated into the center of the “X.” A metallic banner below reads “AMERICA 250” in silver and gold lettering — a powerful symbol of the company’s deep roots in American manufacturing and innovation.
Founded on May 15, 2015, 1X Technologies began as a robotics and AI hardware company. From its very first day, the company was publicly advertising advanced humanoid robotic systems with dexterous hands — years before many others entered the field. Over the past decade, 1X has grown into a trusted U.S. leader in consumer electronics, high-performance electrical and electronic wire & cable, connectors, power conversion systems, home networking modules, audio/video solutions, and complete integrated robotics platforms.
“Our mission has always been simple: deliver quality, quickly — because our customers require it,” said Brandon Jonseck, Managing Member of 1X Technologies. “From building custom robotics hardware in just six days in 2015 to delivering full integrated systems and critical infrastructure projects today, everything we do is built on the belief that American manufacturing can and must lead the world in speed, reliability, and innovation.”
Key Milestones
2015: Launched Robotics Wire & Cable solutions focus; received first order on May 15, 2015 — a custom Belden Equivalent Robotics product produced and delivered in just 6 days. The “Quality Quickly – 1X Speed” ethos was born on day one.
2016–2018: Launched first humanoid robotics-focused electrical solutions, gaining recognition through widely viewed advertisements featuring the Google | Boston Dynamics Atlas robot. In 2018, released the landmark “Eye Opening” video series — a pivotal moment that established 1X as a pioneer in full humanoid robotic systems, introducing bare-metal dexterous manipulation and marking the company’s strategic shift from advanced components to complete humanoid platforms.
2019: Promoted a bold vision of American Manufacturing “Flexing Its Muscle” again behind AI & Humanoid Robotics through widely read thought leadership.
2020: Expanded into full Electrical & Electronic Equipment (EEE) manufacturing; supplied critical PPE and healthcare devices during the global pandemic while scaling operations.
2022: Designed and manufactured the largest floating solar array in North America using proprietary high-reliability cabling and power systems; expanded AI Data Center supply operations supporting Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta.
2025: Launched full integrated robotics systems on June 1, demonstrating the natural convergence from wire & cable expertise to complete robotic platforms.
To mark this milestone, 1X Technologies has published its full company story at: https://www.1xtechnologies.com/our-story
The page details the company’s origins in robotics and AI hardware, its leadership in consumer electronics and wire & cable manufacturing, its commitment to American-made solutions, and its vision for the next decade of innovation in battery systems, IoT, smart home technology, and next-generation robotic platforms.
As 1X Technologies enters its second decade, it remains focused on delivering the innovative, high-reliability products that power American industry, infrastructure, consumer technology, and the technologies of tomorrow.
About 1X Technologies LLC 1X Technologies LLC is an American company specializing in electrical & electronic wire, cable, connectors, consumer electronics, robotics hardware, AI systems, and critical infrastructure products. Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, with operations serving clients nationwide and globally, the company operates under the registered trademarks 1X Technologies® and 1XTECH® and the slogan “Because You Require Quality, Quickly®.”
Company Credentials
CAGE Code: 8JU94
DUNS Number: 080314274
Federal Status: Preferred supplier to the United States Defense Industrial Base
Critical Infrastructure: Designated Essential Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Energy & Communications sectors)
Core Manufacturing: 100% of electrical wire, cable, connectors, and related equipment is manufactured in the United States (Buy American compliant); much of our hardware is proudly made in the USA, and has been for over a decade.
Certifications: Products tested and certified by UL, CSA, ETL, and many NRTL organizations
Contact
1X Technologies, LLCContact
Brandon Jonseck
1-888-651-9990
https://1xtechnologies.com/
https://www.facebook.com/1xtechnologies/
https://x.com/1X_Technologies
https://www.linkedin.com/company/1xtech/
Brandon Jonseck
1-888-651-9990
https://1xtechnologies.com/
https://www.facebook.com/1xtechnologies/
https://x.com/1X_Technologies
https://www.linkedin.com/company/1xtech/
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