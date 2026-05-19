Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration.
Arlington, VA, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Predict Health today announced the acquisition of the Insightin Health platform, an AI-powered healthcare engagement and orchestration solution serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, ACA, and Commercial health plans.
The acquisition expands Predict Health’s capabilities from predictive member intelligence into real-time engagement orchestration, creating a unified platform designed to help health plans identify opportunities earlier, activate personalized outreach, and improve measurable member and financial outcomes.
“Health plans are overwhelmed with data but still lack a unified operational model for turning insight into measurable action,” said Michael J. Doyle, CEO of Predict Health. “By combining Predict Health’s intelligence capabilities with Insightin Health’s inGAGE™ orchestration platform, we are creating a more connected approach to member engagement that helps plans identify priorities faster, activate outreach more effectively, and move from fragmented outreach to intelligent, measurable member activation.”
The combined platform will support health plans operating across Medicare Advantage, DSNP, Medicaid, ACA, and Commercial populations with integrated capabilities focused on member engagement, retention, quality improvement, care gap closure, operational efficiency, and member experience.
The unified platform will support health plans serving more than 3 million covered lives across 25 states, with engagement and intelligence programs powering millions of member interactions annually.
Despite significant investments in analytics, CRM systems, engagement technologies, and data infrastructure, many health plans still struggle to operationalize insights in real time. Critical member signals often remain fragmented across systems, limiting organizations’ ability to prioritize outreach, personalize engagement, measure effectiveness, and connect interventions to measurable outcomes.
The combined platform is designed to help health plans identify members needing attention, understand the drivers of risk and opportunity, prioritize the highest-impact actions, activate engagement workflows across operational channels, and continuously measure and optimize outcomes.
Predict Health serves as the intelligence foundation of the combined platform, delivering AI-driven predictive analytics, behavioral and social determinants of health (SDOH) insights, retention risk modeling, consumer behavior analysis, Stars and quality optimization, and member advisory capabilities that help health plans identify priorities earlier and engage members more effectively.
The company’s intelligence platform leverages more than 800M healthcare and consumer data records, 300M+ member profiles, and 1,000+ behavioral, social, and engagement signals per member to help health plans identify high-priority risks, engagement opportunities, and quality improvement interventions earlier.
The acquired inGAGE™ platform enables health plans to orchestrate personalized engagement workflows across digital, care management, quality, and member services operations. The platform supports real-time journey orchestration, next-best-action decisioning, and omnichannel member outreach across phone, text, IVR, email, direct mail, and digital channels.
Predict Health believes the next generation--and eventual gold standard--of payer infrastructure will unify intelligence, engagement, workflow orchestration, and operational measurement into a continuously learning platform capable of optimizing both member and business outcomes in real time.
Over the next 24 months, Predict Health plans to invest in:
-Expanded AI-driven predictive intelligence and next-best-action capabilities
-Real-time engagement orchestration and workflow automation
-Deeper payer, provider, CRM, and care management integrations supporting quality, retention, and care gap optimization
The acquisition enhances Predict Health’s ability to deliver a more unified alternative to fragmented point solutions spanning analytics, member engagement, quality management, and outreach operations.
Because the combined platform will support highly regulated healthcare workflows and sensitive member data, Predict Health will continue prioritizing secure data exchange, compliance, governance, responsible AI practices, and operational controls as core components of its product and integration strategy.
Predict Health expects the acquisition to strengthen its ability to help health plans improve member outcomes, engagement effectiveness, operational performance, and financial results while accelerating innovation across payer intelligence and engagement workflows.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Predict Health
Predict Health is an AI-driven healthcare intelligence company focused on helping health plans improve member acquisition, retention, engagement, quality performance, and operational efficiency through predictive analytics, behavioral insights, and actionable member intelligence.
For more information visit Predict Health
Media Contact:
Jessica Walder
Jessica.walder@predicthealth.com
Partnership Opportunities:
Mike.falkowitz@predicthealth.com
The acquisition expands Predict Health’s capabilities from predictive member intelligence into real-time engagement orchestration, creating a unified platform designed to help health plans identify opportunities earlier, activate personalized outreach, and improve measurable member and financial outcomes.
“Health plans are overwhelmed with data but still lack a unified operational model for turning insight into measurable action,” said Michael J. Doyle, CEO of Predict Health. “By combining Predict Health’s intelligence capabilities with Insightin Health’s inGAGE™ orchestration platform, we are creating a more connected approach to member engagement that helps plans identify priorities faster, activate outreach more effectively, and move from fragmented outreach to intelligent, measurable member activation.”
The combined platform will support health plans operating across Medicare Advantage, DSNP, Medicaid, ACA, and Commercial populations with integrated capabilities focused on member engagement, retention, quality improvement, care gap closure, operational efficiency, and member experience.
The unified platform will support health plans serving more than 3 million covered lives across 25 states, with engagement and intelligence programs powering millions of member interactions annually.
Despite significant investments in analytics, CRM systems, engagement technologies, and data infrastructure, many health plans still struggle to operationalize insights in real time. Critical member signals often remain fragmented across systems, limiting organizations’ ability to prioritize outreach, personalize engagement, measure effectiveness, and connect interventions to measurable outcomes.
The combined platform is designed to help health plans identify members needing attention, understand the drivers of risk and opportunity, prioritize the highest-impact actions, activate engagement workflows across operational channels, and continuously measure and optimize outcomes.
Predict Health serves as the intelligence foundation of the combined platform, delivering AI-driven predictive analytics, behavioral and social determinants of health (SDOH) insights, retention risk modeling, consumer behavior analysis, Stars and quality optimization, and member advisory capabilities that help health plans identify priorities earlier and engage members more effectively.
The company’s intelligence platform leverages more than 800M healthcare and consumer data records, 300M+ member profiles, and 1,000+ behavioral, social, and engagement signals per member to help health plans identify high-priority risks, engagement opportunities, and quality improvement interventions earlier.
The acquired inGAGE™ platform enables health plans to orchestrate personalized engagement workflows across digital, care management, quality, and member services operations. The platform supports real-time journey orchestration, next-best-action decisioning, and omnichannel member outreach across phone, text, IVR, email, direct mail, and digital channels.
Predict Health believes the next generation--and eventual gold standard--of payer infrastructure will unify intelligence, engagement, workflow orchestration, and operational measurement into a continuously learning platform capable of optimizing both member and business outcomes in real time.
Over the next 24 months, Predict Health plans to invest in:
-Expanded AI-driven predictive intelligence and next-best-action capabilities
-Real-time engagement orchestration and workflow automation
-Deeper payer, provider, CRM, and care management integrations supporting quality, retention, and care gap optimization
The acquisition enhances Predict Health’s ability to deliver a more unified alternative to fragmented point solutions spanning analytics, member engagement, quality management, and outreach operations.
Because the combined platform will support highly regulated healthcare workflows and sensitive member data, Predict Health will continue prioritizing secure data exchange, compliance, governance, responsible AI practices, and operational controls as core components of its product and integration strategy.
Predict Health expects the acquisition to strengthen its ability to help health plans improve member outcomes, engagement effectiveness, operational performance, and financial results while accelerating innovation across payer intelligence and engagement workflows.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Predict Health
Predict Health is an AI-driven healthcare intelligence company focused on helping health plans improve member acquisition, retention, engagement, quality performance, and operational efficiency through predictive analytics, behavioral insights, and actionable member intelligence.
For more information visit Predict Health
Media Contact:
Jessica Walder
Jessica.walder@predicthealth.com
Partnership Opportunities:
Mike.falkowitz@predicthealth.com
Contact
Predict HealthContact
Jessica Walder
1-888-802-4747
predicthealth.com
Jessica Walder
1-888-802-4747
predicthealth.com
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