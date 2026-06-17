KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions.
Mesquite, NV, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KNIGHTTEK is proud to support a live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery Training event with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Mesquite, Nevada, focused on one of the fastest-growing emergency response challenges facing fire departments, industrial facilities, transportation networks, recycling operations, energy storage sites, and critical infrastructure operators: lithium-ion battery thermal runaway.
The training will take place at Mesquite Fire Rescue Station 3, located at 3 John Deere Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027, beginning at 0830 with a safety briefing.
This live demonstration is designed to move beyond classroom discussion and give attendees direct exposure to the behavior, escalation, hazards, and suppression challenges associated with EV batteries and lithium-ion battery incidents. The event will include educational content presented by lithium-ion battery expert and instructor Chris Pfaff, along with real-world demonstrations involving a fully charged EV vehicle and lithium batteries placed into thermal runaway.
RSVP link:
https://ktekglobal.com/rsvp-mesquite
“Lithium-ion battery fires are not traditional fires,” said KNIGHTTEK. “They involve stored energy, chemical reaction, off-gassing, reignition risk, thermal propagation, toxic exposure concerns, and incident complexity that demand a different level of preparation. This training is about giving responders and decision-makers a real-world look at what they may face before they face it on an emergency scene.”
KNIGHTTEK is the exclusive global distributor of Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™, advanced lithium-ion battery fire suppression and containment solutions developed specifically for thermal runaway events. According to KNIGHTTEK’s published product information, Thermal Stop is designed to extinguish lithium-ion battery fires and halt thermal runaway, while Thermal Shield is designed to help prevent propagation, provide thermal shielding, and support safer containment and transport operations. KNIGHTTEK describes the product line as purpose-built for lithium-ion battery fires, NFPA 18 certified, EPA Safer Choice listed, PFAS/PFOS free, and effective across lithium-ion battery chemistries.
The June 18 training comes as lithium-ion batteries continue to expand across electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, forklifts, scooters, aviation support equipment, maritime shipping, rail transportation, recycling facilities, manufacturing sites, data centers, utilities, warehouses, and emergency response environments. As battery adoption grows, so does the need for practical education, updated response planning, and specialized solutions that address the unique risks of thermal runaway.
The fire service and emergency response community has increasingly recognized that lithium-ion battery incidents can create hazards beyond visible flame, including contamination exposure, off-gassing, PPE concerns, reignition potential, and complex post-incident handling. Recent first responder research and training efforts have focused on contamination from lithium-ion battery fires, emergency response practices, and the need for more specialized education as these incidents become more common across multiple sectors.
Event Details
Event: EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery Training Demonstration
Date: June 18, 2026
Start Time: 0830
Safety Briefing: 0830
Location: Mesquite Fire Rescue Station 3
Address: 3 John Deere Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027
RSVP: https://ktekglobal.com/rsvp-mesquite
Training Features
The June 18 demonstration is expected to include:
● Fully charged EV vehicle demonstration
● Lithium batteries placed into thermal runaway
● Hands-on, real-world training for fire service and emergency response personnel
● Education on lithium-ion battery behavior, escalation, hazards, and response challenges
● Discussion of EV battery fire risks, off-gassing, reignition, propagation, and containment
● Demonstration of Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™ as purpose-built lithium-ion battery fire suppression and containment solutions
● Practical insight for first responders, hazmat teams, industrial safety leaders, fleet operators, recycling facilities, energy companies, transportation organizations, and critical infrastructure stakeholders
Mesquite Fire Rescue is a full-service department that provides fire suppression, fire prevention, emergency medical services, hazardous materials mitigation, and community education for the City of Mesquite, Nevada.
Why This Training Matters
The modern battery economy is expanding faster than many emergency response systems, safety programs, and industrial fire protection plans were originally designed to support.
Lithium-ion batteries now power vehicles, tools, mobility devices, warehouse equipment, backup power systems, battery energy storage systems, renewable energy infrastructure, marine cargo, rail cargo, aviation equipment, and countless consumer and industrial products. When these batteries enter thermal runaway, the event can be violent, persistent, difficult to suppress, and capable of reignition if heat, damaged cells, or unstable battery materials remain.
For first responders, this creates a different kind of incident.
For industrial operators, it creates a different kind of risk.
For communities, transportation networks, recycling facilities, energy sites, and critical infrastructure owners, it creates a growing need for preparation before the emergency occurs.
KNIGHTTEK’s mission is to help close that gap through education, live demonstration, product access, and practical readiness for the people and organizations most likely to encounter lithium-ion battery fire incidents.
About Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™
Thermal Stop™ is KNIGHTTEK’s lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat thermal runaway events. KNIGHTTEK positions Thermal Stop as a purpose-built solution for lithium-ion battery fires rather than a repurposed traditional fire suppression agent.
Thermal Shield™ is designed for containment, propagation prevention, thermal shielding, and safer handling after suppression. Together, Thermal Stop and Thermal Shield provide a suppression-and-containment approach for active battery fire response, post-incident stabilization, and battery transport or cleanup scenarios.
KNIGHTTEK’s previously published release, “The Ultimate Solution to Halt Thermal Runaway,” described Thermal Stop as developed over seven years and engineered to suppress, cool, and stop the lithium-ion battery thermal runaway chain reaction, while pairing with Thermal Shield to help prevent reignition and propagation.
About KNIGHTTEK
KNIGHTTEK provides advanced lithium-ion battery fire suppression solutions for fire services, law enforcement, emergency responders, industrial operators, recycling facilities, energy companies, transportation organizations, maritime customers, rail stakeholders, and critical infrastructure owners.
Through Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™, KNIGHTTEK supports organizations facing the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires across EVs, energy storage systems, recycling operations, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, utilities, maritime shipping, rail, and emergency response environments.
KNIGHTTEK is focused on protecting people, property, critical infrastructure, and high-value equipment from catastrophic loss caused by lithium-ion battery thermal runaway.
Website: https://ktekglobal.com
RSVP for the June 18 Mesquite training:
https://ktekglobal.com/rsvp-mesquite
Media Contact
KNIGHTTEK
Website: https://ktekglobal.com
Phone: 1-833-ION-KTEK
Email: Hill@ktekglobal.com
Media Contact: Matthew Hill
Phone: 405-568-2742
The training will take place at Mesquite Fire Rescue Station 3, located at 3 John Deere Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027, beginning at 0830 with a safety briefing.
This live demonstration is designed to move beyond classroom discussion and give attendees direct exposure to the behavior, escalation, hazards, and suppression challenges associated with EV batteries and lithium-ion battery incidents. The event will include educational content presented by lithium-ion battery expert and instructor Chris Pfaff, along with real-world demonstrations involving a fully charged EV vehicle and lithium batteries placed into thermal runaway.
RSVP link:
https://ktekglobal.com/rsvp-mesquite
“Lithium-ion battery fires are not traditional fires,” said KNIGHTTEK. “They involve stored energy, chemical reaction, off-gassing, reignition risk, thermal propagation, toxic exposure concerns, and incident complexity that demand a different level of preparation. This training is about giving responders and decision-makers a real-world look at what they may face before they face it on an emergency scene.”
KNIGHTTEK is the exclusive global distributor of Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™, advanced lithium-ion battery fire suppression and containment solutions developed specifically for thermal runaway events. According to KNIGHTTEK’s published product information, Thermal Stop is designed to extinguish lithium-ion battery fires and halt thermal runaway, while Thermal Shield is designed to help prevent propagation, provide thermal shielding, and support safer containment and transport operations. KNIGHTTEK describes the product line as purpose-built for lithium-ion battery fires, NFPA 18 certified, EPA Safer Choice listed, PFAS/PFOS free, and effective across lithium-ion battery chemistries.
The June 18 training comes as lithium-ion batteries continue to expand across electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, forklifts, scooters, aviation support equipment, maritime shipping, rail transportation, recycling facilities, manufacturing sites, data centers, utilities, warehouses, and emergency response environments. As battery adoption grows, so does the need for practical education, updated response planning, and specialized solutions that address the unique risks of thermal runaway.
The fire service and emergency response community has increasingly recognized that lithium-ion battery incidents can create hazards beyond visible flame, including contamination exposure, off-gassing, PPE concerns, reignition potential, and complex post-incident handling. Recent first responder research and training efforts have focused on contamination from lithium-ion battery fires, emergency response practices, and the need for more specialized education as these incidents become more common across multiple sectors.
Event Details
Event: EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery Training Demonstration
Date: June 18, 2026
Start Time: 0830
Safety Briefing: 0830
Location: Mesquite Fire Rescue Station 3
Address: 3 John Deere Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027
RSVP: https://ktekglobal.com/rsvp-mesquite
Training Features
The June 18 demonstration is expected to include:
● Fully charged EV vehicle demonstration
● Lithium batteries placed into thermal runaway
● Hands-on, real-world training for fire service and emergency response personnel
● Education on lithium-ion battery behavior, escalation, hazards, and response challenges
● Discussion of EV battery fire risks, off-gassing, reignition, propagation, and containment
● Demonstration of Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™ as purpose-built lithium-ion battery fire suppression and containment solutions
● Practical insight for first responders, hazmat teams, industrial safety leaders, fleet operators, recycling facilities, energy companies, transportation organizations, and critical infrastructure stakeholders
Mesquite Fire Rescue is a full-service department that provides fire suppression, fire prevention, emergency medical services, hazardous materials mitigation, and community education for the City of Mesquite, Nevada.
Why This Training Matters
The modern battery economy is expanding faster than many emergency response systems, safety programs, and industrial fire protection plans were originally designed to support.
Lithium-ion batteries now power vehicles, tools, mobility devices, warehouse equipment, backup power systems, battery energy storage systems, renewable energy infrastructure, marine cargo, rail cargo, aviation equipment, and countless consumer and industrial products. When these batteries enter thermal runaway, the event can be violent, persistent, difficult to suppress, and capable of reignition if heat, damaged cells, or unstable battery materials remain.
For first responders, this creates a different kind of incident.
For industrial operators, it creates a different kind of risk.
For communities, transportation networks, recycling facilities, energy sites, and critical infrastructure owners, it creates a growing need for preparation before the emergency occurs.
KNIGHTTEK’s mission is to help close that gap through education, live demonstration, product access, and practical readiness for the people and organizations most likely to encounter lithium-ion battery fire incidents.
About Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™
Thermal Stop™ is KNIGHTTEK’s lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat thermal runaway events. KNIGHTTEK positions Thermal Stop as a purpose-built solution for lithium-ion battery fires rather than a repurposed traditional fire suppression agent.
Thermal Shield™ is designed for containment, propagation prevention, thermal shielding, and safer handling after suppression. Together, Thermal Stop and Thermal Shield provide a suppression-and-containment approach for active battery fire response, post-incident stabilization, and battery transport or cleanup scenarios.
KNIGHTTEK’s previously published release, “The Ultimate Solution to Halt Thermal Runaway,” described Thermal Stop as developed over seven years and engineered to suppress, cool, and stop the lithium-ion battery thermal runaway chain reaction, while pairing with Thermal Shield to help prevent reignition and propagation.
About KNIGHTTEK
KNIGHTTEK provides advanced lithium-ion battery fire suppression solutions for fire services, law enforcement, emergency responders, industrial operators, recycling facilities, energy companies, transportation organizations, maritime customers, rail stakeholders, and critical infrastructure owners.
Through Thermal Stop™ and Thermal Shield™, KNIGHTTEK supports organizations facing the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires across EVs, energy storage systems, recycling operations, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, utilities, maritime shipping, rail, and emergency response environments.
KNIGHTTEK is focused on protecting people, property, critical infrastructure, and high-value equipment from catastrophic loss caused by lithium-ion battery thermal runaway.
Website: https://ktekglobal.com
RSVP for the June 18 Mesquite training:
https://ktekglobal.com/rsvp-mesquite
Media Contact
KNIGHTTEK
Website: https://ktekglobal.com
Phone: 1-833-ION-KTEK
Email: Hill@ktekglobal.com
Media Contact: Matthew Hill
Phone: 405-568-2742
Contact
KNIGHTTEKContact
Matthew Hill
405-568-2742
ktekglobal.com
Matthew Hill
405-568-2742
ktekglobal.com
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KNIGHTTEK Battery Fire Training and Demo June 18 Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions.
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