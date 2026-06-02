OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion.
Columbus, OH, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OLIO Development Group, a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Columbus, Ohio, today announced the appointment of Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer. Cervenak brings more than 30 years of restaurant and retail development experience to OLIO, including senior leadership roles at two brands in OLIO's current partner roster: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Shake Shack.
As Chief Development Officer, Cervenak will lead OLIO's development organization and report to Eric Ongaro, President and CEO. Cervenak will advance the firm's national project pipeline; oversee site selection, entitlements, design, and pre-development; and deepen OLIO's multi-unit programs with national brand partners. Working across the firm's five integrated divisions, Real Estate, Development, Construction Facilities Management, Cervenak will drive on-time and on-budget delivery for clients and expand OLIO's reach into new markets and new brand accounts as the firm scales its operator-built model across retail, restaurant, healthcare, and c-store sectors. Cervenak is based in Dallas, Texas.
“Scott and I have known each other and worked together since 2014, when he was leading construction at Raising Cane’s. The respect we built across that table is the reason he is here today. He understands what brands need from a development partner, and he is the right person to lead OLIO into what’s next,” Ongaro said.
Over the last decade, Cervenak led the Real Estate, Property Development, Construction and Facilities Teams across two of the largest and fastest growing brands including Raising Cane’s and Shake Shack. His earlier career includes senior development and construction leadership roles at KinderCare Learning Centers, WD Partners, Greenberg Farrow, Cinnabon, and Church's Chicken, with earlier construction project and facilities management experience at Tosco Refining & Marketing and BP.
“When you spend three decades on the receiving end of development work, you learn quickly which firms understand the operator and which ones do not.
"OLIO understands. I have known this team since the Raising Cane’s days, and I have watched them build a firm that does the work the way I would want it done if I were still running restaurants. I am grateful to Eric, Brian, and the OLIO team for the welcome," said Cervenak.
Cervenak's working relationship with OLIO predates the company itself. As Vice President of Construction at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Cervenak supported OLIO’s former sister company, RCO Limited. RCO Limited, based in Columbus, Ohio from 2004-2021, was Raising Cane’s first and largest franchisee. RCO’s growth needs ultimately led to OLIO's founding in 2016. While incubating inside RCO Ltd., OLIO supported RCO’s growth from ten restaurants to 50 restaurants. Raising Cane’s acquired RCO Ltd. In 2021. OLIO maintained a development agreement with Raising Cane’s after the sale of the franchise.
Cervenak holds a master's degree from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Akron. He also holds a real estate license in Texas and a professional engineer’s license.
The appointment comes as OLIO continues to expand its development capabilities into the Southeast and Southwest due to current client requests. The firm's current partner roster includes Raising Cane's, 7 Brew, Panda Express, CAVA, Shake Shack, University Hospitals, and Chase, among others.
About OLIO Development Group
OLIO Development Group is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Built in 2016 to support real estate, development, construction, and facilities expansion for then sister company, Raising Cane’s Ohio (RCO). RCO owned and operated 50 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Ohio and N. Kentucky. OLIO operates five integrated divisions covering the full project lifecycle, from site selection through facilities management, serving QSR, restaurant, retail, and healthcare clients. OLIO partners include Raising Canes, Panda Express, Shake Shack, Chase Bank, 7 Brew, CAVA and more. Learn more at oliodevgrp.com.
As Chief Development Officer, Cervenak will lead OLIO's development organization and report to Eric Ongaro, President and CEO. Cervenak will advance the firm's national project pipeline; oversee site selection, entitlements, design, and pre-development; and deepen OLIO's multi-unit programs with national brand partners. Working across the firm's five integrated divisions, Real Estate, Development, Construction Facilities Management, Cervenak will drive on-time and on-budget delivery for clients and expand OLIO's reach into new markets and new brand accounts as the firm scales its operator-built model across retail, restaurant, healthcare, and c-store sectors. Cervenak is based in Dallas, Texas.
“Scott and I have known each other and worked together since 2014, when he was leading construction at Raising Cane’s. The respect we built across that table is the reason he is here today. He understands what brands need from a development partner, and he is the right person to lead OLIO into what’s next,” Ongaro said.
Over the last decade, Cervenak led the Real Estate, Property Development, Construction and Facilities Teams across two of the largest and fastest growing brands including Raising Cane’s and Shake Shack. His earlier career includes senior development and construction leadership roles at KinderCare Learning Centers, WD Partners, Greenberg Farrow, Cinnabon, and Church's Chicken, with earlier construction project and facilities management experience at Tosco Refining & Marketing and BP.
“When you spend three decades on the receiving end of development work, you learn quickly which firms understand the operator and which ones do not.
"OLIO understands. I have known this team since the Raising Cane’s days, and I have watched them build a firm that does the work the way I would want it done if I were still running restaurants. I am grateful to Eric, Brian, and the OLIO team for the welcome," said Cervenak.
Cervenak's working relationship with OLIO predates the company itself. As Vice President of Construction at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Cervenak supported OLIO’s former sister company, RCO Limited. RCO Limited, based in Columbus, Ohio from 2004-2021, was Raising Cane’s first and largest franchisee. RCO’s growth needs ultimately led to OLIO's founding in 2016. While incubating inside RCO Ltd., OLIO supported RCO’s growth from ten restaurants to 50 restaurants. Raising Cane’s acquired RCO Ltd. In 2021. OLIO maintained a development agreement with Raising Cane’s after the sale of the franchise.
Cervenak holds a master's degree from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Akron. He also holds a real estate license in Texas and a professional engineer’s license.
The appointment comes as OLIO continues to expand its development capabilities into the Southeast and Southwest due to current client requests. The firm's current partner roster includes Raising Cane's, 7 Brew, Panda Express, CAVA, Shake Shack, University Hospitals, and Chase, among others.
About OLIO Development Group
OLIO Development Group is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Built in 2016 to support real estate, development, construction, and facilities expansion for then sister company, Raising Cane’s Ohio (RCO). RCO owned and operated 50 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Ohio and N. Kentucky. OLIO operates five integrated divisions covering the full project lifecycle, from site selection through facilities management, serving QSR, restaurant, retail, and healthcare clients. OLIO partners include Raising Canes, Panda Express, Shake Shack, Chase Bank, 7 Brew, CAVA and more. Learn more at oliodevgrp.com.
Contact
OLIO Development GroupContact
Matt Salts
614-286-2938
oliodevgrp.com
Matt Salts
614-286-2938
oliodevgrp.com
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