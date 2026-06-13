ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations.
Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ReGrow Medical, a hair restoration clinic with five locations across Southern California, announces that its full range of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant services is now available at all locations, along with new patient financing options starting at $199 per month on approved credit.
According to the American Hair Loss Association, approximately 85 percent of men will experience significant hair thinning by age 50, and roughly 40 percent of hair loss sufferers are women. Despite the prevalence of hair loss, many patients who are candidates for a permanent surgical solution do not pursue treatment due to cost concerns and limited access to qualified providers. ReGrow Medical's five-location footprint and new financing program are designed to address both barriers directly.
"We recognized that two things were stopping patients from taking action — cost and convenience," said a spokesperson for ReGrow Medical. "By expanding to five locations across Southern California and introducing monthly financing, we are making it possible for patients who previously thought hair restoration was out of reach to finally move forward."
What is FUE Hair Transplant?
Follicular Unit Extraction is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which individual hair follicles are harvested one at a time from a donor area and transplanted to thinning or balding areas. Because each follicle is extracted individually using a micro-punch instrument, no strip of tissue is removed, leaving no linear scar and requiring no stitches. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), FUE has become the most widely performed hair transplant technique globally due to its minimal downtime and natural-looking outcomes.
Transplanted follicles are genetically resistant to the hormones that cause pattern hair loss, meaning results are permanent. Most patients begin to see new growth between four and six months after the procedure, with full results visible at 12 to 18 months, according to clinical guidelines published by the ISHRS.
New Financing Program Makes Treatment Accessible
ReGrow Medical now offers monthly payment plans starting at $199 per month through its healthcare financing partners, with easy approval and no money down on approved credit. The clinic's patient coordinators work individually with each patient to identify a payment plan suited to their budget.
Five Locations Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical currently operates at the following locations:
Los Angeles: 5757 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sherman Oaks: 5121 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
West Hollywood: 8733 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048
Huntington Park: 2635 Walnut St., Huntington Park, CA 90255
Bakersfield: 3941 San Dimas St., Bakersfield, CA 93301
All five locations offer complimentary consultations, flexible scheduling including evenings and weekends, and bilingual staff in English and Spanish.
Patients interested in learning whether they are a candidate for FUE hair restoration are encouraged to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation at any ReGrow Medical location. To book an appointment, visit regrowmedical.com or call (877) 573-4769.
About ReGrow Medical
ReGrow Medical is a hair restoration clinic specializing in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) for men and women, with five locations across Southern California. The clinic has performed more than 5,000 procedures and maintains a 4.9-star patient satisfaction rating across its locations. ReGrow Medical offers transparent pricing and flexible financing options to make permanent hair restoration accessible to all patients. For more information, visit regrowmedical.com or call (877) 573-4769.
regrowmedical.com/
According to the American Hair Loss Association, approximately 85 percent of men will experience significant hair thinning by age 50, and roughly 40 percent of hair loss sufferers are women. Despite the prevalence of hair loss, many patients who are candidates for a permanent surgical solution do not pursue treatment due to cost concerns and limited access to qualified providers. ReGrow Medical's five-location footprint and new financing program are designed to address both barriers directly.
"We recognized that two things were stopping patients from taking action — cost and convenience," said a spokesperson for ReGrow Medical. "By expanding to five locations across Southern California and introducing monthly financing, we are making it possible for patients who previously thought hair restoration was out of reach to finally move forward."
What is FUE Hair Transplant?
Follicular Unit Extraction is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which individual hair follicles are harvested one at a time from a donor area and transplanted to thinning or balding areas. Because each follicle is extracted individually using a micro-punch instrument, no strip of tissue is removed, leaving no linear scar and requiring no stitches. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), FUE has become the most widely performed hair transplant technique globally due to its minimal downtime and natural-looking outcomes.
Transplanted follicles are genetically resistant to the hormones that cause pattern hair loss, meaning results are permanent. Most patients begin to see new growth between four and six months after the procedure, with full results visible at 12 to 18 months, according to clinical guidelines published by the ISHRS.
New Financing Program Makes Treatment Accessible
ReGrow Medical now offers monthly payment plans starting at $199 per month through its healthcare financing partners, with easy approval and no money down on approved credit. The clinic's patient coordinators work individually with each patient to identify a payment plan suited to their budget.
Five Locations Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical currently operates at the following locations:
Los Angeles: 5757 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sherman Oaks: 5121 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
West Hollywood: 8733 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048
Huntington Park: 2635 Walnut St., Huntington Park, CA 90255
Bakersfield: 3941 San Dimas St., Bakersfield, CA 93301
All five locations offer complimentary consultations, flexible scheduling including evenings and weekends, and bilingual staff in English and Spanish.
Patients interested in learning whether they are a candidate for FUE hair restoration are encouraged to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation at any ReGrow Medical location. To book an appointment, visit regrowmedical.com or call (877) 573-4769.
About ReGrow Medical
ReGrow Medical is a hair restoration clinic specializing in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) for men and women, with five locations across Southern California. The clinic has performed more than 5,000 procedures and maintains a 4.9-star patient satisfaction rating across its locations. ReGrow Medical offers transparent pricing and flexible financing options to make permanent hair restoration accessible to all patients. For more information, visit regrowmedical.com or call (877) 573-4769.
regrowmedical.com/
Contact
ReGrow MedicalContact
Amiel Moshfegh
(877) 573-4769
https://www.regrowmedical.com/
Amiel Moshfegh
(877) 573-4769
https://www.regrowmedical.com/
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