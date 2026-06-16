Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives.
Ocoee, FL, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chews A Puppy, Central Florida's trusted destination for families searching for their newest furry family member, is proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its annual college scholarship program. Since its inception, the program has provided educational opportunities to deserving students while reinforcing the company's commitment to community involvement and youth development.
Over the past five years, Chews A Puppy has awarded $20,000.00 each spring in scholarships to four outstanding local students who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership, and dedication to serving others. What began as a small initiative has grown into a meaningful tradition that recognizes the hard work and accomplishments of young people throughout the community.
As part of this milestone celebration, Chews A Puppy is especially proud to recognize the achievements of Ocoee students who have excelled both inside and outside the classroom. Scholarship recipients are selected based on a combination of academic performance, community involvement, personal character, and future educational goals.
"As a local business, we believe success should be shared with the community that supports us," said a spokesperson for Chews A Puppy. "The most meaningful part of this program isn't the dollar amount—it's seeing the excitement on the faces of students and their families when their names are called to the stage to accept their check. Knowing that these awards can help change lives and provide opportunities for students to pursue their dreams is why we remain committed to supporting education and giving back to our community."
The scholarship program reflects Chews A Puppy's broader commitment to community service outreach programs throughout Central Florida. In addition to supporting students, the company regularly participates in charitable initiatives, local school sports, educational programs, and partnerships that strengthen the communities it serves.
Throughout its history, Chews A Puppy has contributed to numerous causes and initiatives designed to improve the lives of families, students, and pets alike. The scholarship program represents just one part of the company's ongoing effort to give back and create opportunities for future generations.
This year marks another important milestone as the company celebrates surpassing $100,000.00 in award money distributed through scholarships, sponsorships, charitable contributions, and community-focused initiatives. Reaching this benchmark demonstrates Chews A Puppy's long-term commitment to supporting education, youth development, and community advancement.
The scholarship recipients represent the next generation of leaders, professionals, and community advocates. By helping offset the rising cost of higher education, Chews A Puppy hopes to empower students to pursue their goals with confidence and focus on achieving academic success.
Families, educators, and community leaders have praised the program for recognizing students who embody the values of hard work, perseverance, and service. Many past recipients have gone on to attend colleges and universities across the country, pursuing careers in healthcare, business, education, first responders, and other fields.
As Chews A Puppy celebrates its fifth year of scholarship giving, the company remains committed to expanding opportunities for students and strengthening its community partnerships. The organization looks forward to continuing its tradition of investing in local youth and supporting educational achievement for years to come.
Chews A Puppy extends its congratulations to all scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.
About Chews A Puppy
Located in Ocoee, Florida, Chews A Puppy is a licensed and inspected pet store dedicated to helping families find the perfect companion. Beyond serving customers throughout Central Florida, the company actively supports educational initiatives, community service outreach programs, charitable causes, and local events that enhance the communities it proudly serves.
For more information about Chews A Puppy and its scholarship program, visit ChewsAPuppyFL.com.
Over the past five years, Chews A Puppy has awarded $20,000.00 each spring in scholarships to four outstanding local students who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership, and dedication to serving others. What began as a small initiative has grown into a meaningful tradition that recognizes the hard work and accomplishments of young people throughout the community.
As part of this milestone celebration, Chews A Puppy is especially proud to recognize the achievements of Ocoee students who have excelled both inside and outside the classroom. Scholarship recipients are selected based on a combination of academic performance, community involvement, personal character, and future educational goals.
"As a local business, we believe success should be shared with the community that supports us," said a spokesperson for Chews A Puppy. "The most meaningful part of this program isn't the dollar amount—it's seeing the excitement on the faces of students and their families when their names are called to the stage to accept their check. Knowing that these awards can help change lives and provide opportunities for students to pursue their dreams is why we remain committed to supporting education and giving back to our community."
The scholarship program reflects Chews A Puppy's broader commitment to community service outreach programs throughout Central Florida. In addition to supporting students, the company regularly participates in charitable initiatives, local school sports, educational programs, and partnerships that strengthen the communities it serves.
Throughout its history, Chews A Puppy has contributed to numerous causes and initiatives designed to improve the lives of families, students, and pets alike. The scholarship program represents just one part of the company's ongoing effort to give back and create opportunities for future generations.
This year marks another important milestone as the company celebrates surpassing $100,000.00 in award money distributed through scholarships, sponsorships, charitable contributions, and community-focused initiatives. Reaching this benchmark demonstrates Chews A Puppy's long-term commitment to supporting education, youth development, and community advancement.
The scholarship recipients represent the next generation of leaders, professionals, and community advocates. By helping offset the rising cost of higher education, Chews A Puppy hopes to empower students to pursue their goals with confidence and focus on achieving academic success.
Families, educators, and community leaders have praised the program for recognizing students who embody the values of hard work, perseverance, and service. Many past recipients have gone on to attend colleges and universities across the country, pursuing careers in healthcare, business, education, first responders, and other fields.
As Chews A Puppy celebrates its fifth year of scholarship giving, the company remains committed to expanding opportunities for students and strengthening its community partnerships. The organization looks forward to continuing its tradition of investing in local youth and supporting educational achievement for years to come.
Chews A Puppy extends its congratulations to all scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.
About Chews A Puppy
Located in Ocoee, Florida, Chews A Puppy is a licensed and inspected pet store dedicated to helping families find the perfect companion. Beyond serving customers throughout Central Florida, the company actively supports educational initiatives, community service outreach programs, charitable causes, and local events that enhance the communities it proudly serves.
For more information about Chews A Puppy and its scholarship program, visit ChewsAPuppyFL.com.
Contact
Chews A PuppyContact
Crystal Gras
407-439-0440
www.chewsapuppy.com
11167 West Colonial Dr.
Ocoee, Florida 34761
Crystal Gras
407-439-0440
www.chewsapuppy.com
11167 West Colonial Dr.
Ocoee, Florida 34761
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