INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature

The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute.