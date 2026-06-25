Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care.
Scottsdale, AZ, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After facing her own cancer journey, founder Celeste Hall set out to create the kind of supportive wellness space she wished existed during one of the most difficult times of her life.
Today, that vision has become The Shift Healing and Wellness, a Scottsdale-based wellness center offering compassionate care and advanced, non-invasive recovery technologies designed to support individuals navigating cancer treatment and recovery, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, chronic pain and athletic performance.
Located in North Scottsdale next to Envita Medical Center, The Shift Healing and Wellness combines multiple wellness and recovery modalities rarely found together in one location, including red light therapy, Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT), and advanced neurological rehabilitation technology.
“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to wellness,” Hall said. “We’re bringing together powerful, non-invasive technologies in a way that supports the whole person — physically, mentally and emotionally — especially for people going through some of the hardest seasons of their lives.”
One of the center’s most distinctive offerings is the Quadriciser, a unique motorized rehabilitation therapy system designed to support individuals experiencing movement pattern disruptions and neurological challenges. The technology is used to assist clients working through conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and ALS through repetitive neuromuscular movement therapies.
The Shift Healing and Wellness is currently the only clinic in Arizona offering the Quadriciser technology.
The center also combines EWOT with full-body red light therapy, an uncommon pairing designed to support oxygen delivery, circulation, recovery and overall wellness. Clients may also combine multiple therapies into a single session, creating a layered recovery experience that Hall says is difficult to find elsewhere.
Rapidly growing in popularity, red light therapy has become one of the center’s core wellness offerings. The non-invasive therapy is commonly used to support muscle recovery, reduce temporary inflammation, promote relaxation, support healthy sleep and improve skin appearance.
In addition to serving individuals facing chronic health challenges, The Shift Healing and Wellness also works with athletes focused on recovery, performance optimization and injury prevention.
“As a former NFL player, I understand the importance of disciplined recovery, performance optimization and long-term health,” said Patrick Johnson, Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. “The Shift Healing and Wellness delivers at an elite level across all three.”
Hall says the center’s mission extends beyond technology alone.
“As a cancer survivor, I know how overwhelming the healing journey can feel,” Hall said. “We wanted to create a space where people feel encouraged, supported and empowered every step of the way.”
The Shift Healing and Wellness emphasizes a personalized, client-centered approach designed to help individuals restore balance, build resilience and support the body’s natural recovery processes.
For more information, visit:
www.theshiftaz.com
Today, that vision has become The Shift Healing and Wellness, a Scottsdale-based wellness center offering compassionate care and advanced, non-invasive recovery technologies designed to support individuals navigating cancer treatment and recovery, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, chronic pain and athletic performance.
Located in North Scottsdale next to Envita Medical Center, The Shift Healing and Wellness combines multiple wellness and recovery modalities rarely found together in one location, including red light therapy, Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT), and advanced neurological rehabilitation technology.
“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to wellness,” Hall said. “We’re bringing together powerful, non-invasive technologies in a way that supports the whole person — physically, mentally and emotionally — especially for people going through some of the hardest seasons of their lives.”
One of the center’s most distinctive offerings is the Quadriciser, a unique motorized rehabilitation therapy system designed to support individuals experiencing movement pattern disruptions and neurological challenges. The technology is used to assist clients working through conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and ALS through repetitive neuromuscular movement therapies.
The Shift Healing and Wellness is currently the only clinic in Arizona offering the Quadriciser technology.
The center also combines EWOT with full-body red light therapy, an uncommon pairing designed to support oxygen delivery, circulation, recovery and overall wellness. Clients may also combine multiple therapies into a single session, creating a layered recovery experience that Hall says is difficult to find elsewhere.
Rapidly growing in popularity, red light therapy has become one of the center’s core wellness offerings. The non-invasive therapy is commonly used to support muscle recovery, reduce temporary inflammation, promote relaxation, support healthy sleep and improve skin appearance.
In addition to serving individuals facing chronic health challenges, The Shift Healing and Wellness also works with athletes focused on recovery, performance optimization and injury prevention.
“As a former NFL player, I understand the importance of disciplined recovery, performance optimization and long-term health,” said Patrick Johnson, Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. “The Shift Healing and Wellness delivers at an elite level across all three.”
Hall says the center’s mission extends beyond technology alone.
“As a cancer survivor, I know how overwhelming the healing journey can feel,” Hall said. “We wanted to create a space where people feel encouraged, supported and empowered every step of the way.”
The Shift Healing and Wellness emphasizes a personalized, client-centered approach designed to help individuals restore balance, build resilience and support the body’s natural recovery processes.
For more information, visit:
www.theshiftaz.com
Contact
The Shift Healing and WellnessContact
Celeste Hall
480-593-4210
www.theshiftaz.com
Lisa Taylor
lisaataylor@outlook.com
Celeste Hall
480-593-4210
www.theshiftaz.com
Lisa Taylor
lisaataylor@outlook.com
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