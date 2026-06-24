Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026.
phillipsburg, NJ, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled family event taking place at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Each ticket includes a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy. Activities include live entertainment, photo ops with Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games and shopping at the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag. Then, keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities, and music-inspired fun that’ll have the whole family dancing.
What: Day Out With Thomas: Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour
Highlights include:
Friends and families will take a 20-minute train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.
Activities and entertainment featuring: Scott Wagstaff Ventriloquist and Jeff Peden Master Juggler
Music activities in the Music Corner
Play with Thomas & Friends toys then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Pod
Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself.
An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway
Live entertainment
Outdoor activities, A Petting Zoo, yard games, temporary tattoos, spin art and much more.
Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway
Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas
Food and drinks available on-site for purchase
When: August 7, 8 and 9
Select a designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at 877trainride.com
Where: Phillipsburg, New Jersey
What: Day Out With Thomas: Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour
Highlights include:
Friends and families will take a 20-minute train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.
Activities and entertainment featuring: Scott Wagstaff Ventriloquist and Jeff Peden Master Juggler
Music activities in the Music Corner
Play with Thomas & Friends toys then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Pod
Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself.
An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway
Live entertainment
Outdoor activities, A Petting Zoo, yard games, temporary tattoos, spin art and much more.
Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway
Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas
Food and drinks available on-site for purchase
When: August 7, 8 and 9
Select a designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at 877trainride.com
Where: Phillipsburg, New Jersey
Contact
Delaware River Railroad ExcursionsContact
Chris Cotty
877-872-4674
https://877trainride.com
Chris Cotty
877-872-4674
https://877trainride.com
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