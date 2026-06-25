Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format
Austin, TX, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Plotsy, the company introducing the Plotsy vBook™ as a fourth distinct book format, today announced it has signed indie science fiction author M.G. Herron. His space opera Starfighter Down: Relics of the Ancients, Book 1 will be the first title translated into a cinematic, episodic video experience and will be available for streaming this summer.
Plotsy translates written stories into cinematic, episodic video experiences from first page to final frame. The Plotsy vBook™ joins print, ebook, and audiobook as a standalone format.
M.G. Herron has sold over 100,000 copies across his science fiction catalog and built a devoted reader community around his work. Starfighter Down follows Captain Elya Nevers, a fighter pilot shot down during an alien evacuation, who uncovers the secret behind a vanished civilization. The series has drawn comparisons to Battlestar Galactica, Star Wars, and Honor Harrington.
Bringing the project to life is Plotsy Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer Christopher G. Cowen, leading an elite team of television and film production veterans. An Emmy Award-winning producer with deep roots in premium storytelling, Cowen previously spent a decade at Tom Hanks’ Playtone helping develop iconic projects like Band of Brothers, and The Polar Express, and later executive produced hit series such as Bravo's Dirty John and CNN’s acclaimed Decades Series.
“We built Plotsy because great stories belong on screen as much as they belong on the page. We have the team, we’ve created the process, and now we have our first author. Christopher knows how to execute at this level. What we’re about to show with Starfighter Down will change how the industry thinks of books,” said Michael Gorton, Founder & CEO of Plotsy.
“Starfighter Down cries out for an explosive screen adaptation,” said M.G. Herron, “with dogfights, alien ruins, and intrepid pilots trapped behind enemy lines. The Plotsy team has the vision to pull it off. I can’t wait for readers who love this world to see it come to life, and for a new audience to discover it for the first time.”
The first episode of the Starfighter Down Plotsy vBook™ will be available for free streaming in the Plotsy App beginning this July. While an official premiere date has not yet been announced, sci-fi fans can sign up to receive exclusive production updates and be the first to know when the episode drops by visiting plotsy.tv/in-production/starfighter-down.
About Plotsy
Plotsy introduces the Plotsy vBook™, a revolution in books. Plotsy translates written stories into cinematic, episodic video experiences from first page to final frame. Learn more at plotsy.tv.
Media Contact:
Lynn McGinnis, Founder & Chief Publishing Officer
Lynn.McGinnis@Plotsy.tv
Plotsy translates written stories into cinematic, episodic video experiences from first page to final frame. The Plotsy vBook™ joins print, ebook, and audiobook as a standalone format.
M.G. Herron has sold over 100,000 copies across his science fiction catalog and built a devoted reader community around his work. Starfighter Down follows Captain Elya Nevers, a fighter pilot shot down during an alien evacuation, who uncovers the secret behind a vanished civilization. The series has drawn comparisons to Battlestar Galactica, Star Wars, and Honor Harrington.
Bringing the project to life is Plotsy Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer Christopher G. Cowen, leading an elite team of television and film production veterans. An Emmy Award-winning producer with deep roots in premium storytelling, Cowen previously spent a decade at Tom Hanks’ Playtone helping develop iconic projects like Band of Brothers, and The Polar Express, and later executive produced hit series such as Bravo's Dirty John and CNN’s acclaimed Decades Series.
“We built Plotsy because great stories belong on screen as much as they belong on the page. We have the team, we’ve created the process, and now we have our first author. Christopher knows how to execute at this level. What we’re about to show with Starfighter Down will change how the industry thinks of books,” said Michael Gorton, Founder & CEO of Plotsy.
“Starfighter Down cries out for an explosive screen adaptation,” said M.G. Herron, “with dogfights, alien ruins, and intrepid pilots trapped behind enemy lines. The Plotsy team has the vision to pull it off. I can’t wait for readers who love this world to see it come to life, and for a new audience to discover it for the first time.”
The first episode of the Starfighter Down Plotsy vBook™ will be available for free streaming in the Plotsy App beginning this July. While an official premiere date has not yet been announced, sci-fi fans can sign up to receive exclusive production updates and be the first to know when the episode drops by visiting plotsy.tv/in-production/starfighter-down.
About Plotsy
Plotsy introduces the Plotsy vBook™, a revolution in books. Plotsy translates written stories into cinematic, episodic video experiences from first page to final frame. Learn more at plotsy.tv.
Media Contact:
Lynn McGinnis, Founder & Chief Publishing Officer
Lynn.McGinnis@Plotsy.tv
Contact
Plotsy, Inc.Contact
Lynn McGinnis
272-343-0647
https://plotsy.tv/
Lynn McGinnis
272-343-0647
https://plotsy.tv/
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