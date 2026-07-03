Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes

Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians.