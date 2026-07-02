M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
Montreal, Canada, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, is a Canadian leader in secure real-time communications, helping organizations protect, modernize and future-proof their voice infrastructure. Since adopting the M5 Technologiesbrand in 2021, the company has expanded its global presence while continuing to design and develop world-class communications technologies from its headquarters located at 130 Sauve Street, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
For more than three decades, M5 Technologies has delivered carrier-grade solutions trusted by telecommunications operators, enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure organizations in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio includes Session Border Controllers (SBCs), Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solutions, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters (ATAs), embedded SIP software, SIP protocol stacks, Voice SDKs and AI-ready communications technologies, enabling customers to secure communications, modernize legacy networks and ensure business continuity.
As cyber threats continue to target voice networks, M5 Technologies develops technologies that protect SIP communications, secure Microsoft Teams deployments, simplify cloud migration and preserve mission-critical voice services. The company's solutions are engineered for organizations where secure and uninterrupted communications are essential to daily operations.
M5 Technologies supports some of the world's most demanding industries. Financial institutions rely on secure voice infrastructure to protect trading floors, customer communications and business continuity. Defense and government organizations deploy resilient communications for command centers, emergency response and national security. Oil, gas and energy companies depend on highly reliable voice networks connecting refineries, offshore platforms, pipelines and utility operations. Airports, transportation authorities, healthcare providers, public safety agencies and telecommunications operators use M5 Technologies solutions to modernize communications while maintaining the highest levels of reliability, interoperability and cybersecurity.
The company continues to invest in the future of real-time communications by developing technologies that support Artificial Intelligence, cloud-native voice infrastructure, advanced cybersecurity and next-generation communications platforms designed for mission-critical environments.
M5 Technologies has earned industry recognition for its commitment to innovation, including Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controller solutions, recognition from leading telecommunications organizations such as UC Today and TMC, and the continued trust of service providers and enterprise customers worldwide.
"For more than three decades, our mission has remained unchanged: to engineer secure, reliable and interoperable communications technologies that organizations can trust when every conversation matters. Today, M5 Technologies continues to build on that legacy by delivering innovative solutions for secure voice infrastructure, Microsoft Teams, embedded communications, critical infrastructure and AI-ready technologies that support customers in more than 100 countries." - Jerome Lagasse, President and Chairman, M5 Technologies
About M5 Technologies
M5 Technologies is a Canadian developer of secure, carrier-grade communications technologies serving telecommunications operators, enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. The company's portfolio includes Mediatrix® Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, Microsoft Teams voice solutions, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, helping organizations build secure, resilient and future-ready communications networks.
For more than three decades, M5 Technologies has delivered carrier-grade solutions trusted by telecommunications operators, enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure organizations in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio includes Session Border Controllers (SBCs), Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solutions, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters (ATAs), embedded SIP software, SIP protocol stacks, Voice SDKs and AI-ready communications technologies, enabling customers to secure communications, modernize legacy networks and ensure business continuity.
As cyber threats continue to target voice networks, M5 Technologies develops technologies that protect SIP communications, secure Microsoft Teams deployments, simplify cloud migration and preserve mission-critical voice services. The company's solutions are engineered for organizations where secure and uninterrupted communications are essential to daily operations.
M5 Technologies supports some of the world's most demanding industries. Financial institutions rely on secure voice infrastructure to protect trading floors, customer communications and business continuity. Defense and government organizations deploy resilient communications for command centers, emergency response and national security. Oil, gas and energy companies depend on highly reliable voice networks connecting refineries, offshore platforms, pipelines and utility operations. Airports, transportation authorities, healthcare providers, public safety agencies and telecommunications operators use M5 Technologies solutions to modernize communications while maintaining the highest levels of reliability, interoperability and cybersecurity.
The company continues to invest in the future of real-time communications by developing technologies that support Artificial Intelligence, cloud-native voice infrastructure, advanced cybersecurity and next-generation communications platforms designed for mission-critical environments.
M5 Technologies has earned industry recognition for its commitment to innovation, including Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controller solutions, recognition from leading telecommunications organizations such as UC Today and TMC, and the continued trust of service providers and enterprise customers worldwide.
"For more than three decades, our mission has remained unchanged: to engineer secure, reliable and interoperable communications technologies that organizations can trust when every conversation matters. Today, M5 Technologies continues to build on that legacy by delivering innovative solutions for secure voice infrastructure, Microsoft Teams, embedded communications, critical infrastructure and AI-ready technologies that support customers in more than 100 countries." - Jerome Lagasse, President and Chairman, M5 Technologies
About M5 Technologies
M5 Technologies is a Canadian developer of secure, carrier-grade communications technologies serving telecommunications operators, enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. The company's portfolio includes Mediatrix® Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, Microsoft Teams voice solutions, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, helping organizations build secure, resilient and future-ready communications networks.
Contact
M5 TechnologiesContact
Roberto Roman
819-829-8749
www.m5technologies.com
Roberto Roman
819-829-8749
www.m5technologies.com
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