Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch.
Phoenix, AZ, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arizona R&B artist Emmitt Dupree returned home to an enthusiastic crowd at Valley Bar on Wednesday night after wrapping up his summer tour with Unconventional Kings. Fans filled the venue to welcome the hometown artist back, creating an electric atmosphere from the moment he took the stage.
During his set, Dupree performed fan favorites, including his hit single, "Hours Make Ours," which had the audience singing along throughout the performance. The homecoming show celebrated both the success of his summer tour and the continued support of his hometown fan base.
In addition to his performance, Dupree introduced his newly released merchandise collection, giving fans another way to support the growing artist as he enters his next chapter.
The Valley Bar performance marked a successful return home and highlighted the momentum Dupree continues to build as one of Arizona's rising R&B artists.
About Emmitt Dupree
Emmitt Dupree is an Arizona-based R&B recording artist known for his sound he coins "Blues Rap" — a blend of heartfelt lyricism, soulful production, and hard-hitting rhythmic drums. With a focus on authenticity in storytelling and richness in beat, Dupree crafts music that resonates across generations. His single "Hours Make Ours" has earned regional traction on the West Coast through playlist placement, viral dance content, and organic social engagement. Dupree is currently expanding his presence across the West Coast market with a multi-platform campaign targeting touring, brand partnerships, and label placement.
About Worthy Associates
Worthy Associates is a crisis marketing and reputation management firm specializing in campaign activation, public relations, and strategic communications. Founded by Reshauna Striggles, the firm operates at the intersection of culture, media, and narrative control — serving artists, executives, and organizations who need to protect, build, or reclaim their story. With a 90% pitch success rate and a client roster spanning music, entertainment, and corporate sectors, Worthy Associates delivers results through its proprietary five-phase framework, The Worthy Method™. The firm is headquartered in the Phoenix, Arizona area.
Media Contact:
Harmony Hassan · Worthy Associates · Harmony@worthyassociates.com
During his set, Dupree performed fan favorites, including his hit single, "Hours Make Ours," which had the audience singing along throughout the performance. The homecoming show celebrated both the success of his summer tour and the continued support of his hometown fan base.
In addition to his performance, Dupree introduced his newly released merchandise collection, giving fans another way to support the growing artist as he enters his next chapter.
The Valley Bar performance marked a successful return home and highlighted the momentum Dupree continues to build as one of Arizona's rising R&B artists.
About Emmitt Dupree
Emmitt Dupree is an Arizona-based R&B recording artist known for his sound he coins "Blues Rap" — a blend of heartfelt lyricism, soulful production, and hard-hitting rhythmic drums. With a focus on authenticity in storytelling and richness in beat, Dupree crafts music that resonates across generations. His single "Hours Make Ours" has earned regional traction on the West Coast through playlist placement, viral dance content, and organic social engagement. Dupree is currently expanding his presence across the West Coast market with a multi-platform campaign targeting touring, brand partnerships, and label placement.
About Worthy Associates
Worthy Associates is a crisis marketing and reputation management firm specializing in campaign activation, public relations, and strategic communications. Founded by Reshauna Striggles, the firm operates at the intersection of culture, media, and narrative control — serving artists, executives, and organizations who need to protect, build, or reclaim their story. With a 90% pitch success rate and a client roster spanning music, entertainment, and corporate sectors, Worthy Associates delivers results through its proprietary five-phase framework, The Worthy Method™. The firm is headquartered in the Phoenix, Arizona area.
Media Contact:
Harmony Hassan · Worthy Associates · Harmony@worthyassociates.com
Contact
NEWSWORTHY LLCContact
Rae Striggles
323-574-1778
worthyassociates.com
Rae Striggles
323-574-1778
worthyassociates.com
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