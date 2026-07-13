Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference.
Orlando, FL, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference.
The conference is hosted annually by the School Safety Advocacy Council in partnership with the Coalition of School Safety Directors and is recognized as the premier school safety training event in the country.
This year’s conference will bring together a diverse group of professionals, including School Safety Directors, School and College Police Chiefs, School Superintendents, Elected School Board Members and Trustees, Law Enforcement Leadership, and Mental Health Leaders. Attendees will participate in more than 45 specialized training sessions focused on the most pressing safety and security challenges facing schools today.
Conference topics will include active school threats, school shootings, mental health concerns, online threats, swatting incidents, substance abuse, weather-related emergencies, and other critical issues impacting educational environments.
In addition to training opportunities, attendees will have access to the nation’s largest school safety exposition hall, featuring more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in school security technology. Featured solutions will include artificial intelligence applications, drones, panic button systems, metal detection technologies, camera systems, and other emerging safety tools.
The conference has attracted participants from all 50 states, as well as representatives from the United Kingdom, Malta, Australia, and Canada, highlighting the event’s growing international reach and influence.
“The National School Safety Conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for education, law enforcement, and mental health professionals to collaborate, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions that help keep students, staff, and communities safe,” conference organizers said.
Media Contact
Curtis S. Lavarello, Executive Director – Website: www.SchoolSafety911.org
Contact – Resourcer@aol.com / 888-485-2440
Press Passes Available in Advance of the Conference
The conference is hosted annually by the School Safety Advocacy Council in partnership with the Coalition of School Safety Directors and is recognized as the premier school safety training event in the country.
This year’s conference will bring together a diverse group of professionals, including School Safety Directors, School and College Police Chiefs, School Superintendents, Elected School Board Members and Trustees, Law Enforcement Leadership, and Mental Health Leaders. Attendees will participate in more than 45 specialized training sessions focused on the most pressing safety and security challenges facing schools today.
Conference topics will include active school threats, school shootings, mental health concerns, online threats, swatting incidents, substance abuse, weather-related emergencies, and other critical issues impacting educational environments.
In addition to training opportunities, attendees will have access to the nation’s largest school safety exposition hall, featuring more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in school security technology. Featured solutions will include artificial intelligence applications, drones, panic button systems, metal detection technologies, camera systems, and other emerging safety tools.
The conference has attracted participants from all 50 states, as well as representatives from the United Kingdom, Malta, Australia, and Canada, highlighting the event’s growing international reach and influence.
“The National School Safety Conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for education, law enforcement, and mental health professionals to collaborate, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions that help keep students, staff, and communities safe,” conference organizers said.
Media Contact
Curtis S. Lavarello, Executive Director – Website: www.SchoolSafety911.org
Contact – Resourcer@aol.com / 888-485-2440
Press Passes Available in Advance of the Conference
Contact
School Safety Advocacy CouncilContact
Curtis Lavarello
888-485-2440
www.schoolsafety911.org
Curtis Lavarello
888-485-2440
www.schoolsafety911.org
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