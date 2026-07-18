Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply chain events, this year’s Summit will bring together over 700 industry leaders, senior executives, and influential thought leaders under the unifying theme: “BEYOND BOUNDARIES: Designing the Future of Global Supply Chain Networks.”
As supply chains continue to evolve in response to geopolitical shifts, technological disruption, and growing sustainability demands, the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit will serve as the definitive gathering for those shaping the industry's future. From groundbreaking keynote presentations to intimate executive roundtables, this two-day event offers unparalleled access to the ideas, innovations, and connections that matter most.
“This Summit has always been about uniting the brightest minds to tackle the most pressing challenges in global supply chain and drive meaningful innovation across the industry,” said Nick Vyas, Founding Executive Director of USC Kendrick GSCI. “This year, we’re going further — examining how advanced technologies, talent, and sustainability are not just transforming supply chains, but completely redefining them.”
The 14th Annual Summit will feature an extraordinary lineup of keynote speakers representing the highest levels of industry leadership. Joining these keynote speakers will be over 80 panel experts, delivering fresh perspectives and candid conversations that drive meaningful change across a broad range of supply chain disciplines.
A powerhouse two-day event designed to inform, inspire, and connect attendees:
- Keynote Presentations & Plenary Panels
- Fireside Chats & Breakout Sessions
- Executive Roundtable (“Strat Session”)
- Networking Luncheons & VIP Reception
- Trade Exhibition & Innovation Lab (Live Demos)
- Podcast Recordings
- Fasttrack Interviews
- Supply Chain Tech Challenge
- Supply Chain Excellence Awards
The 14th GSC Summit is made possible through the invaluable supportof industry-leading organizations committed to advancing the future of global supply chains.
Title Sponsors: Port of Long Beach, Port of Los Angeles, Niagara Bottling, and Xebec Realty
Major Sponsors and Industry Partners: Bank of America, A.P. Moller - Maersk, MVP Logistics, LIDD Supply Chain Consultants, Diversified Foodservice Supply, Mattel, Freight Right, Port Houston, UP.Labs, BackOps AI, Röhlig Logistics, Advatix, California Leaders, LLC, Heroic Maritime, Creditsafe, Arvist AI, Parker Fasteners, Alba Wheels Up, NNR Logistics, Lyngsoe Systems, Conquer Nation Inc., L3HARRIS Technologies, Sapiera AI, Bridgeport, Consulado General de México en Los Ángeles, CETYS University, and HKTDC.
About USC Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI)
The Kendrick GSCI exists to help predict, mitigate, and alleviate supply chain disruptions and risks. We are capitalizing upon our global network, industry experience, and renowned faculty through Network, Education, and Advanced Research (NEAR). The Institute is cultivating innovative, critical-thinking, and resilient student leaders in a digitally transformative, data-driven supply chain ecosystem that delivers triple-bottom-line results: agility, resilience, and sustainability. With NEAR, we can keep our member community up to date on industry macro and micro trends, news, and critical horizon scan.
As supply chains continue to evolve in response to geopolitical shifts, technological disruption, and growing sustainability demands, the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit will serve as the definitive gathering for those shaping the industry's future. From groundbreaking keynote presentations to intimate executive roundtables, this two-day event offers unparalleled access to the ideas, innovations, and connections that matter most.
“This Summit has always been about uniting the brightest minds to tackle the most pressing challenges in global supply chain and drive meaningful innovation across the industry,” said Nick Vyas, Founding Executive Director of USC Kendrick GSCI. “This year, we’re going further — examining how advanced technologies, talent, and sustainability are not just transforming supply chains, but completely redefining them.”
The 14th Annual Summit will feature an extraordinary lineup of keynote speakers representing the highest levels of industry leadership. Joining these keynote speakers will be over 80 panel experts, delivering fresh perspectives and candid conversations that drive meaningful change across a broad range of supply chain disciplines.
A powerhouse two-day event designed to inform, inspire, and connect attendees:
- Keynote Presentations & Plenary Panels
- Fireside Chats & Breakout Sessions
- Executive Roundtable (“Strat Session”)
- Networking Luncheons & VIP Reception
- Trade Exhibition & Innovation Lab (Live Demos)
- Podcast Recordings
- Fasttrack Interviews
- Supply Chain Tech Challenge
- Supply Chain Excellence Awards
The 14th GSC Summit is made possible through the invaluable supportof industry-leading organizations committed to advancing the future of global supply chains.
Title Sponsors: Port of Long Beach, Port of Los Angeles, Niagara Bottling, and Xebec Realty
Major Sponsors and Industry Partners: Bank of America, A.P. Moller - Maersk, MVP Logistics, LIDD Supply Chain Consultants, Diversified Foodservice Supply, Mattel, Freight Right, Port Houston, UP.Labs, BackOps AI, Röhlig Logistics, Advatix, California Leaders, LLC, Heroic Maritime, Creditsafe, Arvist AI, Parker Fasteners, Alba Wheels Up, NNR Logistics, Lyngsoe Systems, Conquer Nation Inc., L3HARRIS Technologies, Sapiera AI, Bridgeport, Consulado General de México en Los Ángeles, CETYS University, and HKTDC.
About USC Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI)
The Kendrick GSCI exists to help predict, mitigate, and alleviate supply chain disruptions and risks. We are capitalizing upon our global network, industry experience, and renowned faculty through Network, Education, and Advanced Research (NEAR). The Institute is cultivating innovative, critical-thinking, and resilient student leaders in a digitally transformative, data-driven supply chain ecosystem that delivers triple-bottom-line results: agility, resilience, and sustainability. With NEAR, we can keep our member community up to date on industry macro and micro trends, news, and critical horizon scan.
Contact
USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain InstituteContact
Marvi Epstein
213-821-0093
uscsupplychain.com
Marvi Epstein
213-821-0093
uscsupplychain.com
Categories