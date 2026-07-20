AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically.
Chicago, IL, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AdEdge Media Group LLC, a B2B media revenue consultancy founded by a 25-year veteran of B2B media advertising sales, today announced the launch of AdEdge OS, a Publisher Revenue Operating System built specifically for independent publishers, newsletter networks, B2B trade media, vertical communities, and media companies.
AdEdge OS brings the publisher-advertiser revenue lifecycle into one connected platform designed around how publishers sell sponsorships and advertising. The platform helps publishers research advertisers, create proposals, generate insertion orders, manage campaigns, produce executive reports, invoice sponsors, and grow renewals. It reduces the need to manage revenue across disconnected spreadsheets, proposal documents, reporting files, billing tools, and generic CRM workflows.
Unlike general-purpose CRM platforms, AdEdge OS is designed around publisher revenue operations. Every stage of the advertiser revenue lifecycle, from research and proposals to insertion orders, campaign management, executive reporting, invoicing, and renewals, is connected inside a single workspace. The result is greater visibility, fewer manual handoffs, and a more streamlined revenue operation.
“I spent 25 years in B2B media advertising sales watching publishers lose revenue because the software they relied on was never built for the way they actually sell. Generic CRMs manage contacts and opportunities, but publisher revenue involves sponsorship packages, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals. AdEdge OS was built specifically for those workflows. Ada helps publishers spend less time on administrative work and more time building advertiser relationships.” - Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO, AdEdge Media Group LLC
Ada: The AI Revenue Operator for Publishers
Embedded throughout AdEdge OS is Ada, an AI revenue operator designed specifically for publisher revenue workflows.
Rather than functioning as a general-purpose chatbot, Ada understands each publisher's advertisers, proposals, campaigns, and revenue history. Ada helps revenue teams prepare for advertiser meetings, recommends next actions, drafts proposals and outreach, identifies renewal opportunities, and surfaces account insights based on existing advertiser information.
Bringing MEDPICC to Publisher Advertising Sales
AdEdge Media Group has adapted the MEDPICC enterprise sales qualification methodology for publisher advertising and sponsorship sales.
Widely used by enterprise technology sales organizations, MEDPICC provides a structured framework for qualifying opportunities and understanding complex buying decisions. AdEdge Media Group tailored the methodology to reflect the realities of publisher advertising sales, including sponsorship packages, media planning, stakeholder alignment, budget cycles, and advertiser decision-making.
Within AdEdge OS, Ada generates MEDPICC-informed discovery questions for advertiser accounts based on the advertiser's industry, stakeholder role, and stage of the opportunity. Pre-meeting research briefs also incorporate relevant insights from AdEdge Intel to help publishers prepare for more consultative advertiser conversations.
“MEDPICC has become one of the most respected qualification frameworks in enterprise software sales. We adapted those principles for publisher advertising and sponsorship sales, giving publishers a structured way to prepare for advertiser conversations and uncover revenue opportunities.” - Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO, AdEdge Media Group LLC
Platform Capabilities
Advertiser Workspace
Manage advertisers, sponsors, account history, and publisher revenue relationships from one workspace designed specifically for publisher sales teams.
Media Kits and Proposals
Create AI-assisted media kits and branded proposals that can be converted into insertion orders within the same workflow.
Insertion Orders
Generate insertion orders with integrated e-signature support, approvals, and version history.
Campaign Workspace
Manage campaign pacing, deliverables, milestones, creative approvals, and campaign status while keeping executive reporting, billing, and renewals connected throughout the advertiser lifecycle.
Executive Reporting
Generate executive-ready campaign reports that demonstrate advertiser value and support renewal conversations.
Billing and Renewals
Generate invoices, manage publisher billing workflows, and use Ada to identify upcoming renewal opportunities.
Availability
AdEdge OS is available today at adedgeos.com.
Publishers can create a free workspace with no credit card required.
Paid plans include:
Starter: $79 per month
Growth: $149 per month
Pro: $299 per month
About AdEdge Media Group LLC
AdEdge Media Group LLC is a Chicago-based B2B media revenue consultancy and software company.
Founded by Ana Dirksen, a 25-year veteran of B2B media advertising sales with leadership experience at Crain Communications, Pandora Media, Human Capital Media, and the American Medical Association, the company created AdEdge OS after experiencing firsthand how independent publishers manage advertiser revenue across disconnected spreadsheets, proposal documents, reporting tools, PDFs, billing software, and manual workflows.
Today, AdEdge OS helps publishers manage the advertiser revenue lifecycle from research through renewal in one connected Publisher Revenue Operating System.
Media Contact
AdEdge Media Group LLC
Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO
info@adedgemediagroup.com
adedgeos.com | adedgemediagroup.com
AdEdge OS brings the publisher-advertiser revenue lifecycle into one connected platform designed around how publishers sell sponsorships and advertising. The platform helps publishers research advertisers, create proposals, generate insertion orders, manage campaigns, produce executive reports, invoice sponsors, and grow renewals. It reduces the need to manage revenue across disconnected spreadsheets, proposal documents, reporting files, billing tools, and generic CRM workflows.
Unlike general-purpose CRM platforms, AdEdge OS is designed around publisher revenue operations. Every stage of the advertiser revenue lifecycle, from research and proposals to insertion orders, campaign management, executive reporting, invoicing, and renewals, is connected inside a single workspace. The result is greater visibility, fewer manual handoffs, and a more streamlined revenue operation.
“I spent 25 years in B2B media advertising sales watching publishers lose revenue because the software they relied on was never built for the way they actually sell. Generic CRMs manage contacts and opportunities, but publisher revenue involves sponsorship packages, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals. AdEdge OS was built specifically for those workflows. Ada helps publishers spend less time on administrative work and more time building advertiser relationships.” - Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO, AdEdge Media Group LLC
Ada: The AI Revenue Operator for Publishers
Embedded throughout AdEdge OS is Ada, an AI revenue operator designed specifically for publisher revenue workflows.
Rather than functioning as a general-purpose chatbot, Ada understands each publisher's advertisers, proposals, campaigns, and revenue history. Ada helps revenue teams prepare for advertiser meetings, recommends next actions, drafts proposals and outreach, identifies renewal opportunities, and surfaces account insights based on existing advertiser information.
Bringing MEDPICC to Publisher Advertising Sales
AdEdge Media Group has adapted the MEDPICC enterprise sales qualification methodology for publisher advertising and sponsorship sales.
Widely used by enterprise technology sales organizations, MEDPICC provides a structured framework for qualifying opportunities and understanding complex buying decisions. AdEdge Media Group tailored the methodology to reflect the realities of publisher advertising sales, including sponsorship packages, media planning, stakeholder alignment, budget cycles, and advertiser decision-making.
Within AdEdge OS, Ada generates MEDPICC-informed discovery questions for advertiser accounts based on the advertiser's industry, stakeholder role, and stage of the opportunity. Pre-meeting research briefs also incorporate relevant insights from AdEdge Intel to help publishers prepare for more consultative advertiser conversations.
“MEDPICC has become one of the most respected qualification frameworks in enterprise software sales. We adapted those principles for publisher advertising and sponsorship sales, giving publishers a structured way to prepare for advertiser conversations and uncover revenue opportunities.” - Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO, AdEdge Media Group LLC
Platform Capabilities
Advertiser Workspace
Manage advertisers, sponsors, account history, and publisher revenue relationships from one workspace designed specifically for publisher sales teams.
Media Kits and Proposals
Create AI-assisted media kits and branded proposals that can be converted into insertion orders within the same workflow.
Insertion Orders
Generate insertion orders with integrated e-signature support, approvals, and version history.
Campaign Workspace
Manage campaign pacing, deliverables, milestones, creative approvals, and campaign status while keeping executive reporting, billing, and renewals connected throughout the advertiser lifecycle.
Executive Reporting
Generate executive-ready campaign reports that demonstrate advertiser value and support renewal conversations.
Billing and Renewals
Generate invoices, manage publisher billing workflows, and use Ada to identify upcoming renewal opportunities.
Availability
AdEdge OS is available today at adedgeos.com.
Publishers can create a free workspace with no credit card required.
Paid plans include:
Starter: $79 per month
Growth: $149 per month
Pro: $299 per month
About AdEdge Media Group LLC
AdEdge Media Group LLC is a Chicago-based B2B media revenue consultancy and software company.
Founded by Ana Dirksen, a 25-year veteran of B2B media advertising sales with leadership experience at Crain Communications, Pandora Media, Human Capital Media, and the American Medical Association, the company created AdEdge OS after experiencing firsthand how independent publishers manage advertiser revenue across disconnected spreadsheets, proposal documents, reporting tools, PDFs, billing software, and manual workflows.
Today, AdEdge OS helps publishers manage the advertiser revenue lifecycle from research through renewal in one connected Publisher Revenue Operating System.
Media Contact
AdEdge Media Group LLC
Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO
info@adedgemediagroup.com
adedgeos.com | adedgemediagroup.com
Contact
AdEdge Media Group LLCContact
Ana Dirksen
773-599-3343
https://www.adedgemediagroup.com/
Ana Dirksen
773-599-3343
https://www.adedgemediagroup.com/
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