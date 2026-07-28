Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications.
Chesham, United Kingdom, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd. (Sundance) today announced the launch of the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform that delivers the power of the AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC in a complete system weighing just 70 grams.
Designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications, the VCS³ Stack challenges the conventional trade-off between performance and physical constraints.
As embedded systems continue to move towards smaller, lighter and more mobile deployments, engineers increasingly face limitations imposed by weight, size and power consumption. The VCS³ Stack addresses these challenges by combining heterogeneous computing, advanced sensor integration and industrial connectivity into one of the lightest AMD Zynq MPSoC-based single-board computer stacks available today.
“Modern edge applications require powerful computing capabilities without compromising mobility,” said Flemming Christensen, Managing Director, Sundance.
“The VCS³ Stack delivers advanced processing, FPGA acceleration and integrated sensing in an exceptionally lightweight form factor, enabling engineers to deploy sophisticated embedded systems in environments where every gram counts.”
Compact Design, Powerful Architecture
At the heart of the VCS³ Stack is the compact VCS³ Core module measuring just 30 mm × 50 mm.
Despite its small footprint, the platform incorporates the full capabilities of the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture, enabling developers to combine software programmability with hardware acceleration for real-time processing and intelligent edge applications.
The VCS³ Hub and VCS³-RP2040 combine in the stack with the VCS³ Core to provide the following key features:
• AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC
• Multi-core ARM® processing subsystem
• FPGA programmable logic
• High-speed LPDDR4 memory
• Four MIPI camera interfaces
• Integrated 9-axis IMU
• CAN bus connectivity
• USB-C UART and XVC JTAG
• USB-C power for VCS³ and fan
• Four-port USB 2.0 hub
• 22-pin MIPI to 34-pin DSI display converter
Why Weight Matters
While processing performance often dominates embedded computing discussions, system weight can be equally important in many practical deployments.
For applications such as autonomous drones, robotic platforms, wearable systems and mobile inspection devices, reducing system weight directly improves flight duration, battery efficiency, payload capacity and overall mechanical simplicity.
Built for Robotics, Vision and Edge Intelligence
The VCS³ Stack is optimised for applications requiring real-time sensor processing, machine vision and intelligent decision-making at the edge, including:
• Lightweight UAV and drone systems
• Autonomous mobile robots
• Machine vision systems
• Industrial automation
• Edge AI deployments
• Smart cameras
• Sensor fusion platforms
Availability and Price
The VCS³ Stack is now available from Sundance’s online store for £550 each.
https://store.sundance.com/vcs3-stack/
About Sundance
Established in 1989, Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd is an original design manufacturer that offers a comprehensive range of parallel processing modules and digital signal processing interfaces.
With a product portfolio spanning PC add-in boards to FPGA platforms across many industry-standard form factors, Sundance acts as a one-stop shop for system designers and manufacturers to accelerate development in high-performance embedded processing applications.
Sundance holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and JOSCAR registration.
For more information, visit: https://www.sundance.com
Email: sales@sundance.com
Follow Sundance on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sundance-dot-com
Designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications, the VCS³ Stack challenges the conventional trade-off between performance and physical constraints.
As embedded systems continue to move towards smaller, lighter and more mobile deployments, engineers increasingly face limitations imposed by weight, size and power consumption. The VCS³ Stack addresses these challenges by combining heterogeneous computing, advanced sensor integration and industrial connectivity into one of the lightest AMD Zynq MPSoC-based single-board computer stacks available today.
“Modern edge applications require powerful computing capabilities without compromising mobility,” said Flemming Christensen, Managing Director, Sundance.
“The VCS³ Stack delivers advanced processing, FPGA acceleration and integrated sensing in an exceptionally lightweight form factor, enabling engineers to deploy sophisticated embedded systems in environments where every gram counts.”
Compact Design, Powerful Architecture
At the heart of the VCS³ Stack is the compact VCS³ Core module measuring just 30 mm × 50 mm.
Despite its small footprint, the platform incorporates the full capabilities of the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture, enabling developers to combine software programmability with hardware acceleration for real-time processing and intelligent edge applications.
The VCS³ Hub and VCS³-RP2040 combine in the stack with the VCS³ Core to provide the following key features:
• AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC
• Multi-core ARM® processing subsystem
• FPGA programmable logic
• High-speed LPDDR4 memory
• Four MIPI camera interfaces
• Integrated 9-axis IMU
• CAN bus connectivity
• USB-C UART and XVC JTAG
• USB-C power for VCS³ and fan
• Four-port USB 2.0 hub
• 22-pin MIPI to 34-pin DSI display converter
Why Weight Matters
While processing performance often dominates embedded computing discussions, system weight can be equally important in many practical deployments.
For applications such as autonomous drones, robotic platforms, wearable systems and mobile inspection devices, reducing system weight directly improves flight duration, battery efficiency, payload capacity and overall mechanical simplicity.
Built for Robotics, Vision and Edge Intelligence
The VCS³ Stack is optimised for applications requiring real-time sensor processing, machine vision and intelligent decision-making at the edge, including:
• Lightweight UAV and drone systems
• Autonomous mobile robots
• Machine vision systems
• Industrial automation
• Edge AI deployments
• Smart cameras
• Sensor fusion platforms
Availability and Price
The VCS³ Stack is now available from Sundance’s online store for £550 each.
https://store.sundance.com/vcs3-stack/
About Sundance
Established in 1989, Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd is an original design manufacturer that offers a comprehensive range of parallel processing modules and digital signal processing interfaces.
With a product portfolio spanning PC add-in boards to FPGA platforms across many industry-standard form factors, Sundance acts as a one-stop shop for system designers and manufacturers to accelerate development in high-performance embedded processing applications.
Sundance holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and JOSCAR registration.
For more information, visit: https://www.sundance.com
Email: sales@sundance.com
Follow Sundance on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sundance-dot-com
Contact
Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd,Contact
Flemming Christensen
+44 7850 911417
https://www.sundance.com/
Flemming Christensen
+44 7850 911417
https://www.sundance.com/
Multimedia
VCS3 Application Starter’s Guide v1.1
Technical application guide for the VCS3 Core platform used within the VCS³ Stack. Covers hardware interfaces, Vivado and Vitis development, camera and display connections, CAN, UART, GPIO, reference designs and software setup.
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