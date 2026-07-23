Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments.
Toledo, OH, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The fourth annual Toledo Takes on ALS will return to Fifth Third Field at Mud Hens Stadium on Friday, July 31, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., bringing together families, local businesses, craft beverage enthusiasts, and the broader Toledo community for an evening dedicated to advancing ALS research. With this year's event, organizers expect Toledo Takes on ALS to surpass $1 million raised in support of the ALS Therapy Development Institute's (ALS TDI) mission to discover and develop treatments for ALS.
Toledo Takes on ALS is hosted by the Schinharl, Katterheinrich, and Welling families and friends in partnership with Ales for ALS. Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 35 craft breweries, cideries, and wineries, along with live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions, and other activities—all while supporting research to end ALS. Admission is $20 and includes one drink ticket and a commemorative tasting cup, with additional tasting tickets available throughout the evening.
"Reaching an anticipated milestone of $1 million raised reflects the incredible generosity and commitment of the Toledo community," said Fernando Vieira, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of ALS TDI. "Every dollar raised helps our scientists discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. Community-driven events like Toledo Takes on ALS make that work possible."
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells responsible for voluntary muscle movement. Although treatments are available that may help slow disease progression for some people, there is currently no cure. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI relies on community support to power its research to end ALS.
Since its founding, Toledo Takes on ALS has become more than a fundraiser. Inspired by local families affected by ALS, the event brings together businesses, volunteers, breweries, and supporters from across the region with a shared commitment to changing the future of ALS.
Event Details
- What: Toledo Takes on ALS 2026
- When: Friday, July 31, 2026 | 5:00–9:00 p.m.
- Where: Fifth Third Field at Mud Hens Stadium, 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604
Event Highlights
- Tastings from 35+ craft breweries, cideries, and wineries
- One drink ticket and commemorative tasting cup included with admission
- Live entertainment
- Raffles and silent auctions
- Opportunities to support ALS research throughout the evening
Tickets and additional event information are available at: Toledo Takes on ALS Event Page
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is a nonprofit biotechnology organization dedicated solely to discovering and developing treatments for ALS. By combining therapeutic discovery, disease models, biomarker research, and real-world data, ALS TDI works to accelerate the development of effective treatments for people living with ALS. Learn more at www.als.net.
Toledo Takes on ALS is hosted by the Schinharl, Katterheinrich, and Welling families and friends in partnership with Ales for ALS. Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 35 craft breweries, cideries, and wineries, along with live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions, and other activities—all while supporting research to end ALS. Admission is $20 and includes one drink ticket and a commemorative tasting cup, with additional tasting tickets available throughout the evening.
"Reaching an anticipated milestone of $1 million raised reflects the incredible generosity and commitment of the Toledo community," said Fernando Vieira, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of ALS TDI. "Every dollar raised helps our scientists discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. Community-driven events like Toledo Takes on ALS make that work possible."
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells responsible for voluntary muscle movement. Although treatments are available that may help slow disease progression for some people, there is currently no cure. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI relies on community support to power its research to end ALS.
Since its founding, Toledo Takes on ALS has become more than a fundraiser. Inspired by local families affected by ALS, the event brings together businesses, volunteers, breweries, and supporters from across the region with a shared commitment to changing the future of ALS.
Event Details
- What: Toledo Takes on ALS 2026
- When: Friday, July 31, 2026 | 5:00–9:00 p.m.
- Where: Fifth Third Field at Mud Hens Stadium, 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604
Event Highlights
- Tastings from 35+ craft breweries, cideries, and wineries
- One drink ticket and commemorative tasting cup included with admission
- Live entertainment
- Raffles and silent auctions
- Opportunities to support ALS research throughout the evening
Tickets and additional event information are available at: Toledo Takes on ALS Event Page
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is a nonprofit biotechnology organization dedicated solely to discovering and developing treatments for ALS. By combining therapeutic discovery, disease models, biomarker research, and real-world data, ALS TDI works to accelerate the development of effective treatments for people living with ALS. Learn more at www.als.net.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Categories