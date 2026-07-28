Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired.
Boston, MA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For more than seven decades the Perkins Brailler has been a trusted tool for literacy and independence among people who are blind or visually impaired. When Perkins approached Tri-Star Design to help modernize this device, our team was excited to take on the challenge.
Working closely with Perkins, our engineers helped transform the traditional Brailler into a modern platform, allowing users to plug into smart phones, computers and tablets. While preserving the outside mechanics of the Brailler, our engineers enhanced the electronics needed for today’s digital world. The Brailler Bloom product provides seamless braille-to-text translation for educators teaching online and in the classroom. By bridging traditional braille and digital literacy, this device enables greater independence, educational opportunity, and social inclusion for visually impaired individuals globally, representing a significant advancement in accessible technology.
Tri-Star Design’s electronic, mechanical and software product design services include beginning-to-end product development. As a turnkey product development company, we perform all phases of product development, including functional specifications, design, development, prototyping, debug, environmental testing, compliance and transition to manufacturing.
Working closely with Perkins, our engineers helped transform the traditional Brailler into a modern platform, allowing users to plug into smart phones, computers and tablets. While preserving the outside mechanics of the Brailler, our engineers enhanced the electronics needed for today’s digital world. The Brailler Bloom product provides seamless braille-to-text translation for educators teaching online and in the classroom. By bridging traditional braille and digital literacy, this device enables greater independence, educational opportunity, and social inclusion for visually impaired individuals globally, representing a significant advancement in accessible technology.
Tri-Star Design’s electronic, mechanical and software product design services include beginning-to-end product development. As a turnkey product development company, we perform all phases of product development, including functional specifications, design, development, prototyping, debug, environmental testing, compliance and transition to manufacturing.
Contact
Tri-Star Design, Inc.Contact
Tricia Shamus
508-625-1185
www.tristardes.com
Tricia Shamus
508-625-1185
www.tristardes.com
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