TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide.
Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In the most recent federal data, 46% of U.S. health workers reported burnout, up from 32% before the pandemic, according to the CDC — and a 2025 national nursing survey found 65% of nurses reporting high stress and burnout. Now a coalition of national leaders, including Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, has united around a science-backed response: caring is not just a sentiment, but a skill one can learn.
The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) is dedicating the upcoming year to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by the new book of the same name by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader, MD, PhD (Hay House). Since its recent publication, The Power of Caring has held the #1 position in its category on Amazon.
The national initiative brings evidence-based, neuroscience-backed tools to caregivers, first responders, healthcare workers, and families, building on 21 years of Foundation work serving more than 1.5 million people worldwide.
"Dr. Nader's book articulates what we've observed in firehouses, hospitals, and schools for two decades," said Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation and author of Strength in Stillness. "That is why we are dedicating this year to the power of caring."
The initiative launched July 27 with DLF's first annual Power of Caring Celebration, a livestream featuring Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and frontline workers describing the effect of daily practice on trauma, sleep, and resilience. The public phase continues Friday, July 31, with a free online gathering featuring Marianne Williamson, Janet Bray Attwood, Ken Honda, and Marci Shimoff. Sessions replay daily the following week. Registration is free at https://extravaganza.caringtm.com/
The Power of Caring contends that overwhelm is not a failure of compassion, but a failure of design: people are told to care harder, not shown how to care better. Drawing on neuroscience and consciousness research, Dr. Nader introduces "conscious caring," an approach replenished from within and thus sustainable.
"This book isn't about caring more; it's about caring better," said Dr. Nader. "Caring collapses when the caregiver is depleted. When we restore our inner resources, caring becomes natural instead of exhausting."
Dr. Nader is a Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist, leader of the worldwide Transcendental Meditation organizations, and author of the New York Times bestseller Consciousness Is All There Is. Since publication, The Power of Caring has held the #1 position in its category on Amazon and is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook from all major retailers, including Amazon.
About the David Lynch Foundation
Founded in 2005 by filmmaker David Lynch, the David Lynch Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that addresses the epidemic of trauma and toxic stress among at-risk and under-resourced populations through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique. Learn more at davidlynchfoundation.org.
About Dr. Tony Nader Tony Nader, MD, PhD, is a neuroscientist trained at Harvard Medical School and MIT and an authority on consciousness and human physiology. He leads the worldwide Transcendental Meditation organizations and is the author of Consciousness Is All There Is and The Power of Caring. Discover The Power of Caring Book here.
Interviews, review copies, and event access: www.TGCWorldwide.com or charlie@tgcworldwide.com.
The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) is dedicating the upcoming year to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by the new book of the same name by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader, MD, PhD (Hay House). Since its recent publication, The Power of Caring has held the #1 position in its category on Amazon.
The national initiative brings evidence-based, neuroscience-backed tools to caregivers, first responders, healthcare workers, and families, building on 21 years of Foundation work serving more than 1.5 million people worldwide.
"Dr. Nader's book articulates what we've observed in firehouses, hospitals, and schools for two decades," said Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation and author of Strength in Stillness. "That is why we are dedicating this year to the power of caring."
The initiative launched July 27 with DLF's first annual Power of Caring Celebration, a livestream featuring Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and frontline workers describing the effect of daily practice on trauma, sleep, and resilience. The public phase continues Friday, July 31, with a free online gathering featuring Marianne Williamson, Janet Bray Attwood, Ken Honda, and Marci Shimoff. Sessions replay daily the following week. Registration is free at https://extravaganza.caringtm.com/
The Power of Caring contends that overwhelm is not a failure of compassion, but a failure of design: people are told to care harder, not shown how to care better. Drawing on neuroscience and consciousness research, Dr. Nader introduces "conscious caring," an approach replenished from within and thus sustainable.
"This book isn't about caring more; it's about caring better," said Dr. Nader. "Caring collapses when the caregiver is depleted. When we restore our inner resources, caring becomes natural instead of exhausting."
Dr. Nader is a Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist, leader of the worldwide Transcendental Meditation organizations, and author of the New York Times bestseller Consciousness Is All There Is. Since publication, The Power of Caring has held the #1 position in its category on Amazon and is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook from all major retailers, including Amazon.
About the David Lynch Foundation
Founded in 2005 by filmmaker David Lynch, the David Lynch Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that addresses the epidemic of trauma and toxic stress among at-risk and under-resourced populations through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique. Learn more at davidlynchfoundation.org.
About Dr. Tony Nader Tony Nader, MD, PhD, is a neuroscientist trained at Harvard Medical School and MIT and an authority on consciousness and human physiology. He leads the worldwide Transcendental Meditation organizations and is the author of Consciousness Is All There Is and The Power of Caring. Discover The Power of Caring Book here.
Interviews, review copies, and event access: www.TGCWorldwide.com or charlie@tgcworldwide.com.
Contact
TGC WorldwideContact
Audrey Donegan
818-699-8938
www.drnaderbooks.com
Audrey Donegan
818-699-8938
www.drnaderbooks.com
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