“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret.
Atlanta, GA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 will host its Annual Gala with honored guest Maj James Capers, Jr. Medal of Honor recipient, celebrating the historic legacy of the nation’s first Black Marines on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, .
“We not only integrated the Corps; we rewrote the rules of the old gun club.” — said Ambassador Theodore R. Britton Jr., Montford Point Marine
The Montford Point Marines were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802 in 1941. They paved the way for lasting change and demonstrated that Marines of every background could accomplish extraordinary feats.
In 2012, the Montford Point Marines were collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Major James Capers Jr.'s Medal of Honor reinforces the legacy of sacrifice and service.
The Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Gala celebrates the pioneering African Americans who persevered through the Jim Crow era, broke racial barriers, and paved the way for a more inclusive Marine Corps.
This commemorative evening features a formal dinner, special recognitions, and historical tributes.
Contributions will support veteran programs, fund scholarships, and strengthen the community outreach initiative.
Aaron Swain, president of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., one of Georgia’s leading mentoring and leadership development organizations is the keynote speaker.
“The legacy of the Montford Point Marines is one of courage, perseverance, and patriotism,” said Johnny Higdon, president of Montford Point Marines Chapter 5.
“This gala celebrates those trailblazers.”
Event Information
What: Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026
Where: Atlanta Airport Marriott
Keynote Speaker: Aaron Swain, President, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through Montford Point Marines Chapter 5.
Media Contact
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5
Phone: (404) 939-0453
Email: atl-admin@montfordpointmarines.org
Website: atl-mpma.org
“We not only integrated the Corps; we rewrote the rules of the old gun club.” — said Ambassador Theodore R. Britton Jr., Montford Point Marine
The Montford Point Marines were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802 in 1941. They paved the way for lasting change and demonstrated that Marines of every background could accomplish extraordinary feats.
In 2012, the Montford Point Marines were collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Major James Capers Jr.'s Medal of Honor reinforces the legacy of sacrifice and service.
The Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Gala celebrates the pioneering African Americans who persevered through the Jim Crow era, broke racial barriers, and paved the way for a more inclusive Marine Corps.
This commemorative evening features a formal dinner, special recognitions, and historical tributes.
Contributions will support veteran programs, fund scholarships, and strengthen the community outreach initiative.
Aaron Swain, president of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., one of Georgia’s leading mentoring and leadership development organizations is the keynote speaker.
“The legacy of the Montford Point Marines is one of courage, perseverance, and patriotism,” said Johnny Higdon, president of Montford Point Marines Chapter 5.
“This gala celebrates those trailblazers.”
Event Information
What: Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026
Where: Atlanta Airport Marriott
Keynote Speaker: Aaron Swain, President, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through Montford Point Marines Chapter 5.
Media Contact
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5
Phone: (404) 939-0453
Email: atl-admin@montfordpointmarines.org
Website: atl-mpma.org
Contact
Montford Point Marines AssociationContact
Laurence Cook
678-595-6336
www.nationalmontfordpointmarines.org
Laurence Cook
678-595-6336
www.nationalmontfordpointmarines.org
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