Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it.
Bucharest, Romania, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pixel Works Software, a Romania-based developer of AI-powered tools for board and word game players, today announced the launch of Chess AI Solver on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, together with a dedicated website at https://www.chessaiapp.com. The app turns a screenshot of any chess position into instant engine analysis, running entirely on the player's own device.
The new website gives the app a home of its own, with a live demonstration of the analysis, guides to reading an engine evaluation, and direct links to both stores.
Chess players who want a position analysed have traditionally faced a choice between typing the board in square by square, or uploading it to a server. Chess AI Solver removes both. A screenshot taken in Chess.com or Lichess is recognised automatically — the board, the pieces, and whose turn it is — and the engine returns the strongest move along with the reply it forces.
What separates the app from most of its category is where the work happens. Board recognition and engine analysis both run on the phone itself. Nothing is uploaded, no account is created, and the app functions with no signal at all — on a plane, on the underground, or anywhere else a connection is unavailable.
"Every other tool in this space asks you for something before it helps you," said Adrian Chamolean, Founder of Pixel Works Software. "An account, a subscription, a connection, or your position on somebody else's server. We wanted the opposite: open it, point it at the board, get the move. The analysis belongs on your phone, and so does your game."
The app is available in 23 languages and works with the common board themes and piece sets on both major chess platforms.
Key features of Chess AI Solver include:
Screenshot recognition — import a position from Chess.com or Lichess without entering a single piece by hand
Strongest move, then the next one — play the move it gives you and the new position is read again, right through to checkmate
Runs on your device — no upload, no account, no server that could see your games
Works offline — the engine and every feature ship with the app
FEN import and sharing — paste a position directly, or share one as a link
My Positions — save the positions worth returning to
Board and piece customisation — six piece sets and a range of board palettes
Available in 23 languages
Chess AI Solver is available now and free to download on both platforms — the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android. The new website is live at https://www.chessaiapp.com.
Pixel Works Software SRL
Website: https://www.chessaiapp.com
Company: https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
Contact: office@pixelworkssoftware.com
The new website gives the app a home of its own, with a live demonstration of the analysis, guides to reading an engine evaluation, and direct links to both stores.
Chess players who want a position analysed have traditionally faced a choice between typing the board in square by square, or uploading it to a server. Chess AI Solver removes both. A screenshot taken in Chess.com or Lichess is recognised automatically — the board, the pieces, and whose turn it is — and the engine returns the strongest move along with the reply it forces.
What separates the app from most of its category is where the work happens. Board recognition and engine analysis both run on the phone itself. Nothing is uploaded, no account is created, and the app functions with no signal at all — on a plane, on the underground, or anywhere else a connection is unavailable.
"Every other tool in this space asks you for something before it helps you," said Adrian Chamolean, Founder of Pixel Works Software. "An account, a subscription, a connection, or your position on somebody else's server. We wanted the opposite: open it, point it at the board, get the move. The analysis belongs on your phone, and so does your game."
The app is available in 23 languages and works with the common board themes and piece sets on both major chess platforms.
Key features of Chess AI Solver include:
Screenshot recognition — import a position from Chess.com or Lichess without entering a single piece by hand
Strongest move, then the next one — play the move it gives you and the new position is read again, right through to checkmate
Runs on your device — no upload, no account, no server that could see your games
Works offline — the engine and every feature ship with the app
FEN import and sharing — paste a position directly, or share one as a link
My Positions — save the positions worth returning to
Board and piece customisation — six piece sets and a range of board palettes
Available in 23 languages
Chess AI Solver is available now and free to download on both platforms — the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android. The new website is live at https://www.chessaiapp.com.
Pixel Works Software SRL
Website: https://www.chessaiapp.com
Company: https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
Contact: office@pixelworkssoftware.com
Contact
PixelWorksSoftwareContact
Victor Malvek
+40732079743
https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
Victor Malvek
+40732079743
https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
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