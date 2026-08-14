OUMURS Launches New Oumurs-361S Dual-Certified Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet for Safe Everyday Riding
OUMURS Accessory Industrial Limited launches the Oumurs-361S: a full-face helmet that proves premium protection doesn't require a premium price. The lightweight, aerodynamic design delivers cooling and comfort for daily riders without sacrificing safety—backed by both ECE 22.06 and DOT FMVSS 218 certifications. Now available on Amazon, Oumurs.com, TikTok Shop, and eBay.
New York, NY, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As motorcycle and electric-bike usage continues to grow, so does rider demand for helmets that go beyond the minimum legal standard. OUMURS Accessory Industrial Limited sets out to meet that demand through its new full-face helmet. The Oumurs-361S is certified to both DOT FMVSS 218 and the more rigorous ECE 22.06 standards. The latter evaluates protection against rotational and oblique impacts, two of the most common real-world crash scenarios, giving riders a meaningfully higher standard of protection for daily use, especially at this price point.
"The development of the OUMURS-361S reflects our commitment to providing a high standard of safety for daily, non-competitive riding, without asking everyday riders to pay racing-helmet prices”, says Mr. Giony Shen, OUMURS Founder and CEO.
Jam-Packed with Features for Comfort and Safe Daily Use
Beyond safety, the Oumurs-361S helmet is built around comfort and practicality for daily wear, standing out through several key features and benefits:
- High-Quality ABS Shell with EPS Foam Liner & Aerodynamic Build - Durability, lightweight comfort, speed, and impact resistance
- DOT + ECE 22.06 Dual Certification - Modern safety standards for everyday riding
- Tri-Point Adjustable Airflow - 5 intake and 2 exhaust vents for cooling and visor fog prevention
- CoolMax® Liner & Reflective Strips - Moisture-wicking comfort and added visibility
- Double D-Ring Chin Strap System - Secure fastening, no moving parts, racing helmet standard
- 2 Interchangeable Visors (Clear & Tinted) - Quick-release button, scratch-resistant, 80% light transmittance, 105° horizontal field of vision
- UV Protection - Tinted visor blocks 100% of UV390, reducing glare and improving road visibility
- 40mm Recessed Ear Groove for Comms Device - Always connected, answering calls or listening to your favorite music.
- 3 Finishes: Matte Black, Cosmo Black, and Concrete Gray - Sleek and stylish, every time, everywhere.
- Mini Rear Spoiler - Aerodynamic stability at higher speeds and reduced wind noise
Click here to learn more about the Oumurs-361S motorcycle helmet
Oumurs-361S Motorcycle Helmet Pricing and Availability
Starting with August 15, the OUMURS-361S helmet is available through Oumurs.com, but also through Amazon, TikTok Shop, and eBay, at only $179.99. The package includes the helmet, a helmet cover, and both clear and tinted interchangeable visors. While prices may vary according to seasonal campaigns and storefronts, they remain accessible and very competitive for the level of quality provided.
Discover the Oumurs-361S and other great products here
About Oumurs
Founded in 2003 as a B2B exporter of aftermarket motorcycle parts across North and South America, OUMURS expanded into B2C e-commerce in 2016 to design and deliver accessible riding gear directly to consumers. Guided by its brand ethos, “Geared Ready, Ride Steady,” OUMURS is dedicated to entry-level riders, commuters, and casual motorcyclists, focusing on practical performance and reliable, certified safety at an accessible price point.
Its product lineup features DOT FMVSS-218-certified helmets across full-face, modular, and dirt bike styles for adults and youth—anchored by its flagship 361S series, the brand's first model to feature dual DOT and ECE 22.06 safety certifications. Alongside head protection, OUMURS offers essential riding gear and accessories, including functional motorcycle backpacks, gloves, goggles, high-visibility jackets, and more...distributed globally via its official website and online storefronts, including Amazon, eBay, and TikTok Shop.
For more information, visit Oumurs.com.
"The development of the OUMURS-361S reflects our commitment to providing a high standard of safety for daily, non-competitive riding, without asking everyday riders to pay racing-helmet prices”, says Mr. Giony Shen, OUMURS Founder and CEO.
Jam-Packed with Features for Comfort and Safe Daily Use
Beyond safety, the Oumurs-361S helmet is built around comfort and practicality for daily wear, standing out through several key features and benefits:
- High-Quality ABS Shell with EPS Foam Liner & Aerodynamic Build - Durability, lightweight comfort, speed, and impact resistance
- DOT + ECE 22.06 Dual Certification - Modern safety standards for everyday riding
- Tri-Point Adjustable Airflow - 5 intake and 2 exhaust vents for cooling and visor fog prevention
- CoolMax® Liner & Reflective Strips - Moisture-wicking comfort and added visibility
- Double D-Ring Chin Strap System - Secure fastening, no moving parts, racing helmet standard
- 2 Interchangeable Visors (Clear & Tinted) - Quick-release button, scratch-resistant, 80% light transmittance, 105° horizontal field of vision
- UV Protection - Tinted visor blocks 100% of UV390, reducing glare and improving road visibility
- 40mm Recessed Ear Groove for Comms Device - Always connected, answering calls or listening to your favorite music.
- 3 Finishes: Matte Black, Cosmo Black, and Concrete Gray - Sleek and stylish, every time, everywhere.
- Mini Rear Spoiler - Aerodynamic stability at higher speeds and reduced wind noise
Click here to learn more about the Oumurs-361S motorcycle helmet
Oumurs-361S Motorcycle Helmet Pricing and Availability
Starting with August 15, the OUMURS-361S helmet is available through Oumurs.com, but also through Amazon, TikTok Shop, and eBay, at only $179.99. The package includes the helmet, a helmet cover, and both clear and tinted interchangeable visors. While prices may vary according to seasonal campaigns and storefronts, they remain accessible and very competitive for the level of quality provided.
Discover the Oumurs-361S and other great products here
About Oumurs
Founded in 2003 as a B2B exporter of aftermarket motorcycle parts across North and South America, OUMURS expanded into B2C e-commerce in 2016 to design and deliver accessible riding gear directly to consumers. Guided by its brand ethos, “Geared Ready, Ride Steady,” OUMURS is dedicated to entry-level riders, commuters, and casual motorcyclists, focusing on practical performance and reliable, certified safety at an accessible price point.
Its product lineup features DOT FMVSS-218-certified helmets across full-face, modular, and dirt bike styles for adults and youth—anchored by its flagship 361S series, the brand's first model to feature dual DOT and ECE 22.06 safety certifications. Alongside head protection, OUMURS offers essential riding gear and accessories, including functional motorcycle backpacks, gloves, goggles, high-visibility jackets, and more...distributed globally via its official website and online storefronts, including Amazon, eBay, and TikTok Shop.
For more information, visit Oumurs.com.
Contact
OUMURS Accessory Industrial LimitedContact
Mr. Tim Liu
+86 18601176872
https://oumurs.com/
Media samples available
Mr. Tim Liu
+86 18601176872
https://oumurs.com/
Media samples available
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