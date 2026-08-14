OUMURS Launches New Oumurs-361S Dual-Certified Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet for Safe Everyday Riding

OUMURS Accessory Industrial Limited launches the Oumurs-361S: a full-face helmet that proves premium protection doesn't require a premium price. The lightweight, aerodynamic design delivers cooling and comfort for daily riders without sacrificing safety—backed by both ECE 22.06 and DOT FMVSS 218 certifications. Now available on Amazon, Oumurs.com, TikTok Shop, and eBay.