Reelow CRM Launches AI That Can Actually Book Moving Jobs
Reelow CRM has released an AI sales rep built for moving companies. The AI answering service answers every inbound call, calls new web leads back within moments, follows up on sent quotes, gathers a room-by-room inventory, quotes the company's real rates, sends written estimates by text and email with a deposit link, and books the move directly into the moving company CRM, 24 hours a day, with no missed calls and no missed follow-ups.
Sheridan, WY, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reelow CRM, a software company built exclusively for the moving industry, today announced the launch of its AI Sales Rep, an AI-powered answering and booking assistant designed specifically for moving companies. Instead of simply answering the phone and taking a message, the AI handles the entire sales conversation from the first ring through booking the move while automatically documenting every interaction inside the company’s CRM.
For moving companies, missed calls often mean missed revenue. The phone rings while crews are unloading a truck, after the office has closed, or on a weekend, and by the time someone calls back, the customer has already hired another mover. In an industry where speed matters, being the first company to answer and provide a quote often makes the difference.
Reelow built its AI Sales Rep to solve that problem.
Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the AI answers inbound calls, gathers every detail of the move, builds a room-by-room inventory, asks about access challenges, packing needs, specialty items, and other job details needed to produce an accurate estimate. It then calculates pricing using each company’s own hourly rates, travel charges, packing rates, and business rules before sending a professional estimate by text and email, complete with a deposit link, while the customer is still on the phone. If the customer is ready, the AI books the move immediately.
The system extends beyond inbound calls. It automatically calls new web leads within minutes of being submitted, returns missed calls, follows up on outstanding estimates, and continues conversations by text message so opportunities don’t get forgotten. Every call, note, inventory, estimate, and conversation is automatically logged inside Reelow CRM without anyone having to enter information manually.
When a customer needs a real person, the AI can warm transfer the call directly to the appropriate employee. It also handles non-sales conversations by collecting damage claims, complaints, callback requests, and detailed messages before routing everything to the right team member.
“AI is the future whether we like it or not, so you might as well get on the right side of it,” said Ethan Konkus of Elevate Moving Sales. “I’ve listened to a lot of these AI bots that just ask for a name and phone number. This isn’t that. It actually understands how to quote a move, builds a complete inventory, gives the customer a real price, and sends the deposit link before they even hang up. That’s work that used to take up a huge part of my day.”
Because the AI performs many of the same tasks traditionally handled by a commissioned salesperson, companies using it can reduce sales costs while ensuring every call is answered and every lead receives timely follow-up.
The AI Sales Rep is included with Reelow’s Professional plan at no additional monthly subscription cost. Customers simply purchase prepaid AI talk-time credits, and according to Reelow, just a handful of booked moves each month typically covers the entire cost.
“Movers don’t need another answering service that collects messages,” said Jennifer Morgan, spokesperson for Reelow. “They need something that actually helps them win more jobs. This was built to sound natural, ask the right questions, quote the company’s real pricing, and help book moves automatically. At the same time, owners stay in complete control of how it works, from the greeting and voice to business hours and when they want a person to take over.”
Companies interested in seeing the technology in action don’t have to rely on a sales presentation. Reelow offers a live demonstration where movers can call the AI themselves, go through the quoting process as if they were a customer, and then log into a demo CRM to see exactly what the AI captured and how it documented the call.
More information is available at reelowcrm.com
About Reelow CRM
Reelow CRM is an all-in-one CRM platform built exclusively for moving companies. It helps movers manage every stage of the customer journey, from lead generation and estimating to scheduling, dispatching, payments and follow-up. With the introduction of its AI Sales Rep, Reelow now gives moving companies a sales team that never misses a call, never forgets to follow up, and can book moves around the clock.
For moving companies, missed calls often mean missed revenue. The phone rings while crews are unloading a truck, after the office has closed, or on a weekend, and by the time someone calls back, the customer has already hired another mover. In an industry where speed matters, being the first company to answer and provide a quote often makes the difference.
Reelow built its AI Sales Rep to solve that problem.
Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the AI answers inbound calls, gathers every detail of the move, builds a room-by-room inventory, asks about access challenges, packing needs, specialty items, and other job details needed to produce an accurate estimate. It then calculates pricing using each company’s own hourly rates, travel charges, packing rates, and business rules before sending a professional estimate by text and email, complete with a deposit link, while the customer is still on the phone. If the customer is ready, the AI books the move immediately.
The system extends beyond inbound calls. It automatically calls new web leads within minutes of being submitted, returns missed calls, follows up on outstanding estimates, and continues conversations by text message so opportunities don’t get forgotten. Every call, note, inventory, estimate, and conversation is automatically logged inside Reelow CRM without anyone having to enter information manually.
When a customer needs a real person, the AI can warm transfer the call directly to the appropriate employee. It also handles non-sales conversations by collecting damage claims, complaints, callback requests, and detailed messages before routing everything to the right team member.
“AI is the future whether we like it or not, so you might as well get on the right side of it,” said Ethan Konkus of Elevate Moving Sales. “I’ve listened to a lot of these AI bots that just ask for a name and phone number. This isn’t that. It actually understands how to quote a move, builds a complete inventory, gives the customer a real price, and sends the deposit link before they even hang up. That’s work that used to take up a huge part of my day.”
Because the AI performs many of the same tasks traditionally handled by a commissioned salesperson, companies using it can reduce sales costs while ensuring every call is answered and every lead receives timely follow-up.
The AI Sales Rep is included with Reelow’s Professional plan at no additional monthly subscription cost. Customers simply purchase prepaid AI talk-time credits, and according to Reelow, just a handful of booked moves each month typically covers the entire cost.
“Movers don’t need another answering service that collects messages,” said Jennifer Morgan, spokesperson for Reelow. “They need something that actually helps them win more jobs. This was built to sound natural, ask the right questions, quote the company’s real pricing, and help book moves automatically. At the same time, owners stay in complete control of how it works, from the greeting and voice to business hours and when they want a person to take over.”
Companies interested in seeing the technology in action don’t have to rely on a sales presentation. Reelow offers a live demonstration where movers can call the AI themselves, go through the quoting process as if they were a customer, and then log into a demo CRM to see exactly what the AI captured and how it documented the call.
More information is available at reelowcrm.com
About Reelow CRM
Reelow CRM is an all-in-one CRM platform built exclusively for moving companies. It helps movers manage every stage of the customer journey, from lead generation and estimating to scheduling, dispatching, payments and follow-up. With the introduction of its AI Sales Rep, Reelow now gives moving companies a sales team that never misses a call, never forgets to follow up, and can book moves around the clock.
Contact
ReelowContact
Jennifer Morgan
307-655-6979
reelowcrm.com
Jennifer Morgan
307-655-6979
reelowcrm.com
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