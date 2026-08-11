Reelow CRM Launches AI That Can Actually Book Moving Jobs

Reelow CRM has released an AI sales rep built for moving companies. The AI answering service answers every inbound call, calls new web leads back within moments, follows up on sent quotes, gathers a room-by-room inventory, quotes the company's real rates, sends written estimates by text and email with a deposit link, and books the move directly into the moving company CRM, 24 hours a day, with no missed calls and no missed follow-ups.