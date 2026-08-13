Geoprise Announces First-Ever OpenAPI Bridge to Fully Connect ERP and Agentic AI

According to Openapi, Europe’s biggest API Marketplace, no commercial ERP applications expose all their screens, internal functions, and reports as OpenAPI-conforming APIs out of the box. With today’s announcement, GM-X Auto becomes the first and only ERP application in the world to expose all of its 3,871 functions, screens, and reports to Model Context Protocol servers through 456 published APIs compatible with the OpenAPI Specification (OAS).