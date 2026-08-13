Geoprise Announces First-Ever OpenAPI Bridge to Fully Connect ERP and Agentic AI
According to Openapi, Europe’s biggest API Marketplace, no commercial ERP applications expose all their screens, internal functions, and reports as OpenAPI-conforming APIs out of the box. With today’s announcement, GM-X Auto becomes the first and only ERP application in the world to expose all of its 3,871 functions, screens, and reports to Model Context Protocol servers through 456 published APIs compatible with the OpenAPI Specification (OAS).
Bangkok, Thailand, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geoprise Technologies today released GM-X Auto, the first and only enterprise resources planning (ERP) application suite in the world to expose every single one of its 3,871 functions, screens, and reports to Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers through 456 published application programming interfaces (APIs) that are compatible with the OpenAPI Specification (OAS). Previously, according to Openapi, Europe’s biggest API Marketplace, no commercial ERP applications exposed all their screens, internal functions, and reports as OpenAPI-conforming APIs out of the box.
“GM-X Auto is a truly revolutionary breakthrough,” said Geoprise Founder Nelson Nones. “Not one of the legacy ERP applications on the market today exposes its entire set of functions, screens, and reports through OAS-compatible APIs. Although a few challengers offer API-first, metadata-driven ‘headless ERP’ systems, none has screens that people can use, nor do any of them address the mission-critical finance requirements that GM-X Auto does, such as general ledger, receivables, payables, or assets,” he added.
Nones likens the new GM-X Auto OpenAPI Bridge to a famous high-speed input-output bridge introduced 44 years ago that enabled IBM mainframes to offload scientific number crunching to Cray supercomputers for the first time. In 1985, the New York Times reported that “manufacturers, and now even movie companies, are also buying the machines, which provide far-greater computing power than any mainframe can deliver,” quoting an industry analyst who proclaimed, “It’s clear the market is poised for explosive growth.”
According to Nones, “just as Cray connected its powerful new supercomputers to existing business mainframes in the past, MCP today harnesses the reasoning, planning, and decision-making capabilities of advanced, state-of-the-art frontier large language models (LLMs) by giving LLM Applications like Claude Desktop a reliable way to discover, rationalize, and interact with Web applications” such as the GM-X Auto ERP system. The business opportunity driving LLM adoption is the automation of repetitive, tedious ERP data entry and reporting tasks using AI agents.
The Geoprise motto for GM-X Auto is, “ERP for AI when you can; for people when you must,” signifying that when tasks must be entrusted to people instead of AI, GM-X Auto is fully functional using any smartphone, tablet, or desktop browser; yet when the same tasks can be safely delegated to AI agents, MCP servers expose them as tools that AI agents learn to execute in exactly the same way, and between the same guardrails, that human users would.
The GM-X Auto Audit subsystem holds both people and AI agents accountable by keeping complete histories of who (or which agent) changed what, what they changed, and when they changed it. The GM-X Auto ERP system also mitigates AI risks by employing exactly the same role-based access controls for AI agents that enterprises can configure the system to enforce for human users.
For further information, please visit the blog post at https://geoprise.com/blog/erp-ai-when-you-can-people-when-you-must.
About Geoprise
Geoprise Technologies Corporation was formed in 1999 by a group of software executives with over a century of previous cumulative experience building ERP and manufacturing operations management systems and implementing them worldwide. The privately held company's mission, then and now, is to create exceptional value for its customers by harnessing the power and economy of information technology to enable lean, world-class industrial operations on a global scale. Today, Geoprise focuses exclusively on delivering its state-of-the-art GM-X Auto ERP solution to businesses operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Geoprise values integrity by maintaining strict independence, intense commitment to business ethics and profound respect for intellectual property rights. For further information, visit the company's website at geoprise.com.
“GM-X Auto is a truly revolutionary breakthrough,” said Geoprise Founder Nelson Nones. “Not one of the legacy ERP applications on the market today exposes its entire set of functions, screens, and reports through OAS-compatible APIs. Although a few challengers offer API-first, metadata-driven ‘headless ERP’ systems, none has screens that people can use, nor do any of them address the mission-critical finance requirements that GM-X Auto does, such as general ledger, receivables, payables, or assets,” he added.
Nones likens the new GM-X Auto OpenAPI Bridge to a famous high-speed input-output bridge introduced 44 years ago that enabled IBM mainframes to offload scientific number crunching to Cray supercomputers for the first time. In 1985, the New York Times reported that “manufacturers, and now even movie companies, are also buying the machines, which provide far-greater computing power than any mainframe can deliver,” quoting an industry analyst who proclaimed, “It’s clear the market is poised for explosive growth.”
According to Nones, “just as Cray connected its powerful new supercomputers to existing business mainframes in the past, MCP today harnesses the reasoning, planning, and decision-making capabilities of advanced, state-of-the-art frontier large language models (LLMs) by giving LLM Applications like Claude Desktop a reliable way to discover, rationalize, and interact with Web applications” such as the GM-X Auto ERP system. The business opportunity driving LLM adoption is the automation of repetitive, tedious ERP data entry and reporting tasks using AI agents.
The Geoprise motto for GM-X Auto is, “ERP for AI when you can; for people when you must,” signifying that when tasks must be entrusted to people instead of AI, GM-X Auto is fully functional using any smartphone, tablet, or desktop browser; yet when the same tasks can be safely delegated to AI agents, MCP servers expose them as tools that AI agents learn to execute in exactly the same way, and between the same guardrails, that human users would.
The GM-X Auto Audit subsystem holds both people and AI agents accountable by keeping complete histories of who (or which agent) changed what, what they changed, and when they changed it. The GM-X Auto ERP system also mitigates AI risks by employing exactly the same role-based access controls for AI agents that enterprises can configure the system to enforce for human users.
For further information, please visit the blog post at https://geoprise.com/blog/erp-ai-when-you-can-people-when-you-must.
About Geoprise
Geoprise Technologies Corporation was formed in 1999 by a group of software executives with over a century of previous cumulative experience building ERP and manufacturing operations management systems and implementing them worldwide. The privately held company's mission, then and now, is to create exceptional value for its customers by harnessing the power and economy of information technology to enable lean, world-class industrial operations on a global scale. Today, Geoprise focuses exclusively on delivering its state-of-the-art GM-X Auto ERP solution to businesses operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Geoprise values integrity by maintaining strict independence, intense commitment to business ethics and profound respect for intellectual property rights. For further information, visit the company's website at geoprise.com.
Contact
Geoprise Technologies CorporationContact
Nelson M. Nones
(888) 965-8868
geoprise.com
Nelson M. Nones
(888) 965-8868
geoprise.com
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