Institutional Offering: First Financial® Trademark & www.firstfinancial.com Domain for Sale

First Financial® is offering a premier asset package comprising the federal trademark (USPTO #3532314) and the exact-match domain FirstFinancial.com, both dating to 1995. This acquisition provides a dominant, 30-year legacy brand for a tier-one bank, credit union, or fintech entity seeking to eliminate consumer search friction and secure national market authority. For details on the acquisition process, contact Bolam Enterprises Inc.