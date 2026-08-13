Institutional Offering: First Financial® Trademark & www.firstfinancial.com Domain for Sale
First Financial® is offering a premier asset package comprising the federal trademark (USPTO #3532314) and the exact-match domain FirstFinancial.com, both dating to 1995. This acquisition provides a dominant, 30-year legacy brand for a tier-one bank, credit union, or fintech entity seeking to eliminate consumer search friction and secure national market authority. For details on the acquisition process, contact Bolam Enterprises Inc.
San Diego, CA, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bolam Enterprises Inc., a premier intellectual property management firm acting on behalf of Kenneth Vern Bolam, the registered owner of the trademark, today formally announced the commencement of a structured corporate solicitation window for the outright acquisition of the unqualified, standalone federal word mark First Financial® (USPTO Reg. No. 3532314) alongside its matching primary digital infrastructure, FirstFinancial.com. This institutional offering represents a rare strategic alignment, merging a longstanding financial service mark with three decades of digital history.
USPTO Reg. No. 3532314 is registered in International Class 36 for banking and financing services and lists November 24, 1995 as its first-use and first-use-in-commerce date. The registration provides federal trademark rights for the covered services and gives a successor a longstanding legal foundation for use of the First Financial brand, subject to applicable law and existing third-party rights.
Paired seamlessly with the trademark is the premium, exact-match corporate domain gateway, FirstFinancial.com. Registered since 1995, category-defining financial dot-com assets of this magnitude rarely exit closely held corporate custody. Historical market benchmarks within the financial technology and digital transactional sectors—including the documented sales of Fund.com ($9.99M) and Loans.com ($3.0M)—demonstrate the extreme capital premium and intrinsic asset liquidity commanded by pure-play financial keyword architectures.
"This consolidated portfolio provides the foundational legal and digital architecture required by a tier-one retail banking institution, a sovereign wealth group, or an enterprise financial technology disruptor seeking immediate, non-dilutable brand authority," stated Kenneth Vern Bolam, President and Founder of Bolam Enterprises Inc. "Controlling the standalone word mark 'First Financial' in tandem with its corresponding master dot-com domain systematically resolves the two greatest macroeconomic friction points in modern consumer banking scale: structural trust acceleration and organic customer acquisition efficiency."
Given the extensive defensive legal protections and scaling advantages inherent to USPTO Reg. No. 3532314, the asset portfolio is expected to attract competitive engagement from institutional buyers evaluating national rebranding strategies or digital banking expansion frameworks.
Structured Bidding and Inquiry Protocols:
Formal expressions of interest, corporate credentials, and structured acquisition proposals from qualified institutional buyers, general counsels, or authorized boutique investment banks must be routed through the authorized corporate office of Bolam Enterprises Inc. Review of proprietary historical asset data, validated chain-of-title records, and formal transfer frameworks will be restricted strictly to entities executing a standard corporate Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).
About Bolam Enterprises Inc.
Bolam Enterprises Inc. is an intellectual property holding corporation specializing in the long-term stewardship of foundational digital assets and legacy federal registrations. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm is led by Kenneth Vern Bolam, who has maintained legal and operational oversight of the First Financial® commercial footprint since 1995.
Corporate Contact Office:
Kenneth Vern Bolam
President, Bolam Enterprises Inc.
Corporate Headquarters: 2305 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92106
Inquiry Routing Portal: https://firstfinancial.com/contact-us/
Main Intake Line: 1-800-315-7791
USPTO Reg. No. 3532314 is registered in International Class 36 for banking and financing services and lists November 24, 1995 as its first-use and first-use-in-commerce date. The registration provides federal trademark rights for the covered services and gives a successor a longstanding legal foundation for use of the First Financial brand, subject to applicable law and existing third-party rights.
Paired seamlessly with the trademark is the premium, exact-match corporate domain gateway, FirstFinancial.com. Registered since 1995, category-defining financial dot-com assets of this magnitude rarely exit closely held corporate custody. Historical market benchmarks within the financial technology and digital transactional sectors—including the documented sales of Fund.com ($9.99M) and Loans.com ($3.0M)—demonstrate the extreme capital premium and intrinsic asset liquidity commanded by pure-play financial keyword architectures.
"This consolidated portfolio provides the foundational legal and digital architecture required by a tier-one retail banking institution, a sovereign wealth group, or an enterprise financial technology disruptor seeking immediate, non-dilutable brand authority," stated Kenneth Vern Bolam, President and Founder of Bolam Enterprises Inc. "Controlling the standalone word mark 'First Financial' in tandem with its corresponding master dot-com domain systematically resolves the two greatest macroeconomic friction points in modern consumer banking scale: structural trust acceleration and organic customer acquisition efficiency."
Given the extensive defensive legal protections and scaling advantages inherent to USPTO Reg. No. 3532314, the asset portfolio is expected to attract competitive engagement from institutional buyers evaluating national rebranding strategies or digital banking expansion frameworks.
Structured Bidding and Inquiry Protocols:
Formal expressions of interest, corporate credentials, and structured acquisition proposals from qualified institutional buyers, general counsels, or authorized boutique investment banks must be routed through the authorized corporate office of Bolam Enterprises Inc. Review of proprietary historical asset data, validated chain-of-title records, and formal transfer frameworks will be restricted strictly to entities executing a standard corporate Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).
About Bolam Enterprises Inc.
Bolam Enterprises Inc. is an intellectual property holding corporation specializing in the long-term stewardship of foundational digital assets and legacy federal registrations. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm is led by Kenneth Vern Bolam, who has maintained legal and operational oversight of the First Financial® commercial footprint since 1995.
Corporate Contact Office:
Kenneth Vern Bolam
President, Bolam Enterprises Inc.
Corporate Headquarters: 2305 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92106
Inquiry Routing Portal: https://firstfinancial.com/contact-us/
Main Intake Line: 1-800-315-7791
Contact
First FinancialContact
Kenneth Vern Bolam
1-800-315-7791
www.firstfinancial.com
Kenneth Vern Bolam
1-800-315-7791
www.firstfinancial.com
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