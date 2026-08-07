Recent Headlines
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health), effective January 1, 2025. Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional... - January 08, 2025 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Lexington National Promotes Mark Holtschneider to President
Lexington National Insurance Corporation today announced that Mark. T. Holtschneider has been promoted to President. Ronald Frank will remain as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Holtschneider is a CPA and an attorney. Prior to joining Lexington National in 2004, he worked at... - October 07, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Lexington National Insurance Corporation Hires Susan Jordan as Senior Vice President of Commercial Surety
Lexington National is excited to announce that Susan Jordan is now leading their commercial surety business. Susan joins Lexington National with 30+ years of experience. Most recently, Susan was the Regional Surety Leader at Westfield Insurance. Susan has a specific expertise in probate and... - September 26, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Lexington National Insurance Corporation and Allianz Partners Announce Reinsurance Agreement
Lexington National Insurance Corporation is pleased to announce a reinsurance arrangement with Allianz Partners covering OEM warranties and vehicle service contracts in the United States. “The combination of Lexington National’s A - AM Best rating, agility and expertise in CLIPs,... - September 12, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires
Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io
Life.io Welcomes New Partners to Product Suite
Life.io welcomes SuiteBreak and Human API to their product portfolio. - October 01, 2018 - Life.io
Life.io Closes Funding Round Led by SE2 to Drive Growth and Strategic Expansion
Life.io has closed a capital funding round led by partners, SE2 and Eldridge Industries, LLC. This round will create strategic opportunities for Life.io to expand within the insurance industry and strengthen current partnerships. In addition, this round will support growth across client, product and data science teams. - May 10, 2018 - Life.io
Life.io Enters Fourth Quarter with Promising Growth
Life.io enters Q4 with positive momentum as the business expands several new carriers across group, individual, and direct to consumer business lines. Within a year, Life.io has grown considerably and now services every distribution channel and is operating across eight countries. The team plans for continued growth in 2018 by merging strategic services and products, increasing access to untapped data sets for carriers. - October 19, 2017 - Life.io
Life.io Selected to Participate in Plug and Play’s Insurtech Program
Life.io has been selected to participate in Plug and Play’s 12-week Insurtech Program located in Sunnyvale, California. Life.io received the formal invitation to participate in the accelerator’s third official “batch” following a rigorous selection process of which Plug and... - October 02, 2017 - Life.io
Life.io Announces Partnership with University of Connecticut's School of Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics
The vision at Life.io is to merge the best of technology with the best of science, creating a world that helps policyholders live well, and carriers do more. Life.io is proud to announce their partnership with the University of Connecticut's Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics, conducting research on big data and how it will change the course of customer engagement for the life insurance industry. - August 29, 2017 - Life.io
International SOS and Global Excel Announce Joint Venture Partnership
International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security risk services company, and Global Excel Management, a worldwide leader in premium medical cost containment and claims management, have today announced a joint venture partnership to leverage mutual healthcare capabilities and... - August 25, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires ChargeCare International Limited
Global Excel Management Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChargeCare International Limited which will be effective April 7, 2017. With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions. - April 04, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Keylane |Quinity European Launch
Keylane|Quinity, part of Keylane, a leading European provider of standard software solutions to the insurance and pension industry, continues its European expansion. The company is growing an international client base for its policy and claims administration solution that helps insurers to deal with today’s business challenges. - July 04, 2015 - Keylane|Quinity
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Olympus Managed Health Care Inc.
Global Excel Management Inc. announces acquisition of Olympus Managed Health Care Inc., and its associated companies, Olympus Healthcare Solutions México SA, ChoiceNet International México SA and Healthcare Concierge Services Inc. - July 02, 2015 - Global Excel Management Inc.
zIngenuity Announces Quality Control and Contract Underwriting Guaranty
zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com) announces Cost-Free Buyback Defense and 5x Money-Back Guaranty on all loans it reviews in the pre- and post-closing quality assurance and quality control process or contract underwrites. zIngenuity -- an established provider of contract underwriting, quality... - October 15, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Announces Two New Principals
zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Steve Mageras and Steve Beagles have become principals of the firm. Their promotions coincide with the growth that zIngenuity is experiencing in its mortgage services and strategic investments businesses. Steve Mageras joined zIngenuity... - April 09, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Appoints Vice President of Operations
zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Kyle Schultz joined the firm as Vice President of Operations overseeing all mortgage related services and client delivery for the firm. Kyle joined zIngenuity in 2013 and comes to zIngenuity with significant mortgage experience gained at... - April 08, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Appoints New Vice President of Business Development
zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Bradley Young has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development and will work with zIngenuity’s existing sales team to continue driving growth for the firm’s servicing quality control and mortgage risk consulting... - April 03, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Hires New Managing Director
zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Joseph DeDominicis has joined the firm as Managing Director to further develop the Company’s servicing quality control, origination, and mortgage risk consulting services. Joe comes with a wealth of experience within the industry,... - April 02, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Acquires Irwin Reinsurance Corporation
zIngenuity, Inc., a boutique consulting firm that provides mortgage fulfillment, quality control, and repurchase defense for mortgage lenders and servicers, has acquired Irwin Reinsurance Corporation (“IrwinRe”), a Vermont domiciled captive reinsurance company and merged it into... - June 18, 2013 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Announces Launch of Its Redesigned Website
zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and mortgage fulfillment services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has redesigned its website to align with current service offerings. “The mortgage market continues to undergo an unprecedented level of change, and zIngenuity has... - May 06, 2013 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Acquires Mortgage Guaranty Reinsurance Company
zIngenuity, Inc., a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has acquired a mortgage guaranty captive reinsurance company domiciled in the Turks and Caicos Islands (“TCI”). The TCI acquisition is being renamed zInsureRe TCI,... - January 24, 2013 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Hires Steve Beagles as Managing Director – Capital Strategies & Analytics
zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has hired Steve Beagles as Managing Director of Capital Strategies & Analytics. In this role, Steve is responsible for developing and implementing new business and risk management... - October 25, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Establishes zInsureRe, Inc., a Cayman Reinsurance Company
zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has established zInsureRe, Inc., a Cayman based Reinsurance Company. The company has been formed to expand and complement zIngenuity’s existing mortgage analytics and risk... - October 17, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Mortgage Insurance Industry in Latest Report
zIngenuity, a premier mortgage consulting firm providing strategic advisory services to mortgage lenders and servicers, announced the availability of the July 2012 edition of zInsights, an analytical report on the mortgage insurance (MI) industry. Through zInsights, zIngenuity provides periodic... - August 01, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity, Inc. Hires Scott Friedberg as Vice President of Operations and Underwriting
zIngenuity, Inc., a national provider of mortgage analytics, risk management, loss mitigation, and contract underwriting for mortgage lenders and servicers, has hired Scott Friedberg as Vice President of Operations and Contract Underwriting. In this role, Scott is responsible for the continued... - May 10, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.
Rob Smith to Lead Mortgage Analytics Team for Mortgage Consulting Firm
zIngenuity, Inc., a boutique consulting firm dedicated exclusively to advising mortgage lenders on mortgage finance matters, is pleased to announce that Rob Smith, Vice President has been named as the head of the Mortgage Analytics team. Rob, who started with zIngenuity in early 2009 when... - January 11, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.
Mageras Promoted to Senior Vice-President Leads Mortgage Defense and Resolution Practice
zIngenuity, Inc., a boutique consulting firm dedicated exclusively to advising mortgage lenders on mortgage finance matters, is pleased to announce that Steve Mageras has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Steve, who started with zIngenuity in late 2009 when mortgage repurchase demands became... - December 13, 2011 - zIngenuity, Inc.
zIngenuity’s New Analytical Report on the Mortgage Insurance Industry Available for Download
zIngenuity, a boutique mortgage consulting firm that provides solutions to lenders and servicers on mortgage finance related issues, announced today the availability of its October 2011 report and analysis on the mortgage insurance (MI) industry through their website. The comprehensive report,... - October 28, 2011 - zIngenuity, Inc.
Mortgage Consulting and Actuarial Firm zIngenuity Hires Bob Voll as Vice President, Business Development
zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has hired Bob Voll as Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Bob is responsible for all sales and marketing activities and will work closely with the leadership team and... - September 21, 2011 - zIngenuity, Inc.
BancInsure’s Chief Financial Officer to Retire, Interim Replacement Named
Cynthia F. McInerney to retire, Mark Krienke appointed as interim CFO. - November 05, 2009 - BancInsure
BancInsure, Inc. Announces New Partnership with Eagle Insurance and Imperial Casualty and Indemnity
New alliance to focus on PEO workers’ compensation. - September 18, 2009 - BancInsure