Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io

Life.io Welcomes New Partners to Product Suite Life.io welcomes SuiteBreak and Human API to their product portfolio. - October 01, 2018 - Life.io

Life.io Closes Funding Round Led by SE2 to Drive Growth and Strategic Expansion Life.io has closed a capital funding round led by partners, SE2 and Eldridge Industries, LLC. This round will create strategic opportunities for Life.io to expand within the insurance industry and strengthen current partnerships. In addition, this round will support growth across client, product and data science teams. - May 10, 2018 - Life.io

Life.io Enters Fourth Quarter with Promising Growth Life.io enters Q4 with positive momentum as the business expands several new carriers across group, individual, and direct to consumer business lines. Within a year, Life.io has grown considerably and now services every distribution channel and is operating across eight countries. The team plans for continued growth in 2018 by merging strategic services and products, increasing access to untapped data sets for carriers. - October 19, 2017 - Life.io

Life.io Selected to Participate in Plug and Play’s Insurtech Program Life.io has been selected to participate in Plug and Play’s 12-week Insurtech Program located in Sunnyvale, California. Life.io received the formal invitation to participate in the accelerator’s third official “batch” following a rigorous selection process of which Plug and Play... - October 02, 2017 - Life.io

Life.io Announces Partnership with University of Connecticut's School of Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics The vision at Life.io is to merge the best of technology with the best of science, creating a world that helps policyholders live well, and carriers do more. Life.io is proud to announce their partnership with the University of Connecticut's Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics, conducting research on big data and how it will change the course of customer engagement for the life insurance industry. - August 29, 2017 - Life.io

International SOS and Global Excel Announce Joint Venture Partnership International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security risk services company, and Global Excel Management, a worldwide leader in premium medical cost containment and claims management, have today announced a joint venture partnership to leverage mutual healthcare capabilities and services... - August 25, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.

Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires ChargeCare International Limited Global Excel Management Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChargeCare International Limited which will be effective April 7, 2017. With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions. - April 04, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.

Keylane |Quinity European Launch Keylane|Quinity, part of Keylane, a leading European provider of standard software solutions to the insurance and pension industry, continues its European expansion. The company is growing an international client base for its policy and claims administration solution that helps insurers to deal with today’s business challenges. - July 04, 2015 - Keylane|Quinity

Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Olympus Managed Health Care Inc. Global Excel Management Inc. announces acquisition of Olympus Managed Health Care Inc., and its associated companies, Olympus Healthcare Solutions México SA, ChoiceNet International México SA and Healthcare Concierge Services Inc. - July 02, 2015 - Global Excel Management Inc.

zIngenuity Announces Quality Control and Contract Underwriting Guaranty zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com) announces Cost-Free Buyback Defense and 5x Money-Back Guaranty on all loans it reviews in the pre- and post-closing quality assurance and quality control process or contract underwrites. zIngenuity -- an established provider of contract underwriting, quality control,... - October 15, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Announces Two New Principals zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Steve Mageras and Steve Beagles have become principals of the firm. Their promotions coincide with the growth that zIngenuity is experiencing in its mortgage services and strategic investments businesses. Steve Mageras joined zIngenuity in... - April 09, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Appoints Vice President of Operations zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Kyle Schultz joined the firm as Vice President of Operations overseeing all mortgage related services and client delivery for the firm. Kyle joined zIngenuity in 2013 and comes to zIngenuity with significant mortgage experience gained at firms... - April 08, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Appoints New Vice President of Business Development zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Bradley Young has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development and will work with zIngenuity’s existing sales team to continue driving growth for the firm’s servicing quality control and mortgage risk consulting service... - April 03, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Hires New Managing Director zIngenuity, Inc. (www.zingenuity.com), announced today that Joseph DeDominicis has joined the firm as Managing Director to further develop the Company’s servicing quality control, origination, and mortgage risk consulting services. Joe comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, having... - April 02, 2014 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Acquires Irwin Reinsurance Corporation zIngenuity, Inc., a boutique consulting firm that provides mortgage fulfillment, quality control, and repurchase defense for mortgage lenders and servicers, has acquired Irwin Reinsurance Corporation (“IrwinRe”), a Vermont domiciled captive reinsurance company and merged it into zInsureRe,... - June 18, 2013 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Announces Launch of Its Redesigned Website zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and mortgage fulfillment services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has redesigned its website to align with current service offerings. “The mortgage market continues to undergo an unprecedented level of change, and zIngenuity has responded... - May 06, 2013 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Acquires Mortgage Guaranty Reinsurance Company zIngenuity, Inc., a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has acquired a mortgage guaranty captive reinsurance company domiciled in the Turks and Caicos Islands (“TCI”). The TCI acquisition is being renamed zInsureRe TCI, Ltd. “This... - January 24, 2013 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Hires Steve Beagles as Managing Director – Capital Strategies & Analytics zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has hired Steve Beagles as Managing Director of Capital Strategies & Analytics. In this role, Steve is responsible for developing and implementing new business and risk management strategies... - October 25, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Establishes zInsureRe, Inc., a Cayman Reinsurance Company zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has established zInsureRe, Inc., a Cayman based Reinsurance Company. The company has been formed to expand and complement zIngenuity’s existing mortgage analytics and risk consulting... - October 17, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Mortgage Insurance Industry in Latest Report zIngenuity, a premier mortgage consulting firm providing strategic advisory services to mortgage lenders and servicers, announced the availability of the July 2012 edition of zInsights, an analytical report on the mortgage insurance (MI) industry. Through zInsights, zIngenuity provides periodic analysis... - August 01, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity, Inc. Hires Scott Friedberg as Vice President of Operations and Underwriting zIngenuity, Inc., a national provider of mortgage analytics, risk management, loss mitigation, and contract underwriting for mortgage lenders and servicers, has hired Scott Friedberg as Vice President of Operations and Contract Underwriting. In this role, Scott is responsible for the continued development... - May 10, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.

Rob Smith to Lead Mortgage Analytics Team for Mortgage Consulting Firm zIngenuity, Inc., a boutique consulting firm dedicated exclusively to advising mortgage lenders on mortgage finance matters, is pleased to announce that Rob Smith, Vice President has been named as the head of the Mortgage Analytics team. Rob, who started with zIngenuity in early 2009 when unprecedented... - January 11, 2012 - zIngenuity, Inc.

Mageras Promoted to Senior Vice-President Leads Mortgage Defense and Resolution Practice zIngenuity, Inc., a boutique consulting firm dedicated exclusively to advising mortgage lenders on mortgage finance matters, is pleased to announce that Steve Mageras has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Steve, who started with zIngenuity in late 2009 when mortgage repurchase demands became the... - December 13, 2011 - zIngenuity, Inc.

zIngenuity’s New Analytical Report on the Mortgage Insurance Industry Available for Download zIngenuity, a boutique mortgage consulting firm that provides solutions to lenders and servicers on mortgage finance related issues, announced today the availability of its October 2011 report and analysis on the mortgage insurance (MI) industry through their website. The comprehensive report, zInsights,... - October 28, 2011 - zIngenuity, Inc.

Mortgage Consulting and Actuarial Firm zIngenuity Hires Bob Voll as Vice President, Business Development zIngenuity, a national provider of risk management and loss mitigation services for mortgage lenders and servicers, has hired Bob Voll as Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Bob is responsible for all sales and marketing activities and will work closely with the leadership team and customers... - September 21, 2011 - zIngenuity, Inc.

BancInsure’s Chief Financial Officer to Retire, Interim Replacement Named Cynthia F. McInerney to retire, Mark Krienke appointed as interim CFO. - November 05, 2009 - BancInsure