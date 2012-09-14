PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lineage Announces Relocation of Charlotte Office Lineage is thrilled to announce plans to relocate its Charlotte, NC office beginning January 23, 2017. Lineage’s Charlotte office will be moving to 1629 Cross Beam Drive Charlotte, NC 28217. However, all phone, fax numbers and email addresses will remain the same. According to Lineage’s... - January 27, 2017 - Lineage

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Working with Architectural Firms to Improve Meeting Spaces with Glass Dry Erase Board Options Holbrook, NY-based experts for dynamic display options, Krystal™ Writing Board, Inc. are now working with architectural companies across the country to integrate stylish displays. The company’s leading-class display products empower architectural teams in building refined designs and collaborating across busy work spaces. - August 05, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards Inc. Now Offering Transparent Dry Erase Board Products for Architect Studios Holbrook, NY-based developers of display board systems, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. have recently announced they’re now offering a complete range of transparent dry erase board systems for architect studios. The company’s boards make great additions to both breakrooms and meeting rooms and can be used to highlight the latest of the firm’s designs as well as to provide details on company scheduling and meetings. - May 06, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Glass Dry Erase Board Products from Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Provide Point of Collaboration for Tech Companies Holbrook, NY-based developers of display board technology, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now inviting tech companies to review their latest glass dryerase board products. Their display boards are designed to allow for seamless communication across teams and to present complex information in a clear way to drive understanding and promote collaboration. It’s a solution that can help transform growing technology companies over many years. - May 06, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Streamline Classroom Communication with Glass Dry Erase Board Products from Krystal™ Writing Boards Inc. Holbrook, NY-based specialists for high performance Glass dry erase board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now helping schools across the country to maximize the performance of their students through the latest display products. The company’s boards can be customized to meet the unique requirements of the school’s classrooms and to support optimal material comprehension so that students can maximize retention levels. Their glass white boards are the future. - March 18, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Help Hotels Maximize the Value of Their Meeting Room Spaces with Glass Dry Erase Board Options Holbrook, New York-based developers of refined glass dry erase board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now guiding hotel owners in expanding and enhancing the value of their meeting room spaces. - March 18, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Offering Dry Erase Glass Board Products as Mobile Displays for Business Events Holbrook, NY-based developers of high performance dry erase glass board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now inviting business owners to review the benefits of their displays for business events. The company’s display boards can be designed to conform to any shape or size, offering the ideal branding solution for busy business event environments. - January 21, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Capture the Imagination of Students with Glass Dry Erase Board Options from Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Holbrook, NY-based display board developers, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now outlining the benefits their display boards can bring to universities and colleges across the country. The company’s glass dry erase board systems are designed to immerse the student within their field of study by highlighting content clearly for seamless comprehension. It’s the leading-class product to assure an engaging learning experience. - January 21, 2016 - Krystal GWB

Krystal Writing Boards, Inc. Help Universities Engage Students with Full Range of Glass Dry Erase Board Products Holbrook, NY-based glass dry erase board manufacturers, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. have just announced they’re offering a complete range of high performance boards for universities across the country. The company’s customized boards can be refined according to each university department’s requirements, ensuring that archeology students have access to boards designed for close sample analysis and that arts students are educated using systems that show the full scale of a classical piece. - December 24, 2015 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Inviting Financial Firms to Review Company’s Dry Erase Marker Board Products Holbrook, NY-based specialists for dynamic display board solutions, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now highlighting the benefits of their boards for financial firms. Companies within the financial industry, such as financial planners and advisory firms, can streamline communication with their clients through the integration of quality dry ease marker board products from Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. - December 24, 2015 - Krystal GWB

Krystal Writing Boards, Inc. Highlighting the Benefits of Their GlassDry Erase Board Options for IT Firms Holbrook, NY-based display board manufacturers, Krystal Writing Boards, Inc. are now highlighting the unique benefits of their glass dry erase display board products for IT companies. The company’s display board products are designed to make a lasting impression on visiting customers to IT company offices and can be used to highlight a new innovation while enhancing the client’s brand and showcasing the company’s commitment to professionalism. - December 18, 2015 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Helping Educational Facilities Boost Information Retention in Lectures with Glass White Board Products Holbrook, NY-based based developers of glass white board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now inviting colleges, high schools and other educational facilities to review the company’s leading-class magnetic glass white boards. - September 02, 2015 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Offering Free Quote on Magnetic Glass White Board Products Holbrook, NY-based developers of the industry’s finest writing board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are offering free quotes on their latest magnetic glass white board systems. The company’s free quote service is designed to help companies understand the value their white boards can bring to their business and showcase the cost-effectiveness of the latest Krystal™ systems. - July 24, 2015 - Krystal GWB

Magnetic Glass White Board Products from Krystal™ Writing Boards Inc. Help Sales Teams Engage Audiences Holbrook, NY-based manufacturer of display board products, Krystal Writing Boards Inc. are now helping brands capture the attention of buyers through their latest display option. The company’s magnetic glass white board product is designed for streamlined appeal within sales campaigns and can capture the attention of audiences while driving a professional branding appeal for a range of organizations. - May 08, 2015 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Offering Industry’s Highest Quality Magnetic Glass White Board Products Holbrook, NY - based experts for glass white board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now offering clients their complete selection of magnetic glass white board products. - October 10, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Captivate Sales Audiences with a Magnetic Glass White Board from Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Holbrook, NY-based designer and manufacturer of display board systems, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now empowering streamlined office communication with their latest magnetic glass white board products. - September 10, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Offer Schools a Complete Suite of Magnetic Glass White Board Options Holbrook, NY-based specialists for high performance presentation solutions, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. have announced that they’re now introducing a complete suite of magnetic glass white board products for educational facilities. - August 29, 2014 - Krystal GWB

A Hara Chair Will Save Your Day The unique ergonomic Harachair that keeps the body moving - even when sitting down, is now available in the US through the company Haratech LLC, in California. - August 20, 2014 - Haratech LLC

Companies Across U.S. Enhancing Conference Centers with Magnetic Glass White Board Products from Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Holbrook, NY- based specialists for durable, high performance display systems, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. are now helping businesses across the region improve their in-house presentations with the latest magnetic glass white board products. - July 13, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Alberta Printer Offering Leading Class Copier and Printer Repair Service to Businesses Across Calgary Calgary, AB-based specialists for office equipment repair, Alberta Printer are now offering their business clients a complete suite of copier repair and maintenance services. - July 13, 2014 - Alberta Printer

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Now Offering a Free Quote on Magnetic Glass White Board Products Trusted New York-based leader for high quality presentation systems, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. has recently announced that the organization is offering clients a free quote for the creation of their customized magnetic glass white board product. - June 20, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. Offering Global Shipping on Magnetic Glass White Board Products Trusted New York specialists for unique magnetic glass white board products, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. is now offering global shipping. - April 24, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Achieve Seamless Document Management with Latest Services from Alberta Printer Calgary, Alberta-based printing leaders, Alberta Printer are now helping hundreds of Canadian firms reign-in their printing and other documentation costs through their complete document management services. - April 17, 2014 - Alberta Printer

Krystal Writing Boards, Inc. Offering Magnetic Glass White Board Options to Business Clients Trusted, NY-based developers of cutting-edge magnetic white board products, Krystal Writing Boards, Inc. are now offering a broad array of customizable options to their clientele across the business industries. - April 12, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Alberta Printer Now Offer Copier and Printer Repair Services Leading Calgary-based document management specialist Alberta Printer has announced that they’re now offering a complete array of copier and printer repair solutions to companies across the region. - March 26, 2014 - Alberta Printer

Achieve Complete Document Management Flexibility with DocuWare Software from Alberta Printer Leading Calgary document services experts, Alberta Printer has recently announced the unveiling of a new service designed to help companies save both time and money on document management. The DocuWare document management services empower businesses with full security for their important company documents, as well as providing them with the ability to seamlessly complete invoices, address mail and other documentation processes through the touch-of-a-button. - February 26, 2014 - Alberta Printer

Alberta Printer Now Helping Companies across Calgary Go Paperless with Expert Document Management Services Leading Calgary-based document solutions company, Alberta Printer is now helping companies streamline their document processing operations through their expert management services. - February 07, 2014 - Alberta Printer

Krystal Writing Boards Now Offer Color-Backed Dry Erase Glass Board Products for Superior On-Site Branding Holbrook, New York-based leaders for dry erase glass board products, Krystal Writing Boards, Inc. have recently announced that they're highlighting their boards with numerous color backing choices. - January 09, 2014 - Krystal GWB

Alberta Printer Now Offering Managed Print Service Contract for Seamless Calgary Printer Repair Work As one of the leading printer maintenance specialists in the local region, Alberta Printer is now offering Calgary residents access to a seamless printer repair solution. The company’s latest managed printer service repair offer includes a fast-turnaround 4-to-8-hour response to critical printer... - January 01, 2014 - Alberta Printer

3663 Announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine 3663, providers of food & drink, catering supplies, cleaning products and more, has been named "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, one of the industry’s biggest trade titles. 3663 has been announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, in recognition... - November 20, 2013 - 3663

Krystal™ Writing Boards Now Offer Dry Erase Glass Board Products for Medical Environments New York specialists for expertly-manufactured presentation tools, Krystal™ Writing Boards, Inc. have announced that they’re now offering their clear glass dry erase glass board products to companies within the medical community. The firm’s latest glass boards are designed to enhance... - November 20, 2013 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards’ Latest Presentation Glass Dry Erase Board Products Enhancing Workspaces Across the US Holbrook, NY-based leaders for quality-American made glass writing boards, Krystal™ Glass Writing Boards has announced that their glass dry erase board solutions are now completely customizable, for instant brand enhancement. The firm’s glass writing board products are designed to capture... - October 25, 2013 - Krystal GWB

Krystal™ Writing Boards Now Offer Customizable Glass Dry Erase Board Options Long Island, NY-based specialists for high performance writing boards, Krystal™ Writing Boards have announced that they’re now offering their innovative solutions with a broad range of customization options. The company’s glass dry erase board systems are designed to enhance the branding... - September 27, 2013 - Krystal GWB

WorkWhileWalking.com Opens Online Store for Treadmill Desk and Standing Desk Products New store combines the convenience of one-stop shopping, assurance of top-rated desks, treadmill base units and community support; also launches WorkWhileStanding.com for standing desk reviews & news - September 04, 2013 - WorkWhileWalking

Krystal™ Offers Complete Line of Glass Dry Erase Marker Boards New York-based Krystal™, the leader for high durability glass writing boards is now offering clients across the US access to their complete board selection. Ideal for seamless installation into corporate offices or school classrooms, the company’s glass dry erase marker boards are the superior... - June 22, 2013 - Krystal GWB

Acroprint to Feature Several Innovative Products at CeBIT 2013 Expo Acroprint Time Recorder Company will exhibit several workforce management solutions at CeBit, the world’s largest computer expo. Their exhibit will include their state-of-the-art facial recognition biometric solution, timeQplus FaceVerify, and the ATR360, an innovative optical fingerprint biometric... - March 01, 2013 - Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Business Savings at Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Through IndustryHuddle IndustryHuddle members are now saving on business expenses at nearly 50 big-name retailers and service providers, including Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Processing, Chevron, and many more. The savings are available to any of the website's members and the sign up is 100% free. - February 03, 2013 - Industry Huddle

New Social Trade Network Welcomes 60 New Members Industry Huddle, headquartered in Cincinnati, welcomed 60 new members this past month to their networking website IndustryHuddle.com. Through January, Industry Huddle will be highlighting news and updates on their social media about the Tools & Fasteners industry. Twitter users are encouraged to search via the hashtag #Tools to follow the online discussion. - January 06, 2013 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Announces December is "Safety" Month: Free iPod Giveaway Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for December will be Safety Equipment & Clothing. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle will be hosting a contest where... - December 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Announces "Janitorial" as Industry of the Month: Free iPod Giveaway Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for November will be Janitorial and Sanitary Supplies. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle is hosting a contest on their... - November 08, 2012 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Promises Manufacturers, Distributors, and Customers a Social Network for More Product Sales, Not “Likes” & “Follows” Industry Huddle founder, Zachary T. Haines, is changing B2B social networking, focusing on the needs of manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer’s reps, contractors, end-users, and other companies in numerous product industries. - November 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle

Southwest Solutions Group to Present at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Southwest Solutions Group’s Craig Crock will be presenting an IIDA presentation on Designing Acute Care Environments with Point of Need Storage at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Friday, August 10, 2012. - August 10, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Claremore City Clerk’s Office Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for Mobile File Shelving System Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed a mobile file shelving system for the Claremore City Clerk’s vault storage room to increase storage capacity and save floor space. - June 27, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Installs High Density Storage Shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department Southwest Solutions Group installs Spacesaver high density storage shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s record storage that saves floor space, organizes files, and provides security. - April 28, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Dancker, Sellew & Douglas Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Roof-Top Solar Farm Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D), announced that it will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 26 at 1:00 PM for a roof-top solar array at its Somerville N.J. headquarters. The 674 kilowatt array of over 2,576 roof-mounted panels – expected to generate about 875,526 kilowatt-hours (kWh)... - April 11, 2012 - Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D)

Territory Expands for Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D) ThermoScientific approved a market expansion of DS&D's Architectural Products Division for the states of Maryland, northern Virginia (Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax counties) and the District of Columbia. - April 06, 2012 - Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D)

Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Awards a TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group for Multiple Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a TXMAS contract by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to provide multiple storage systems including drawer cabinets, high density shelving, aluminum frame modular tables, and rolling security doors. - March 30, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Metpar Introduces Dur-a-Tex - a Textured Powder Coated Toilet Partition with a Graffiti Resistant Coating Metpar Dur-A-Tex is a new highly durable and best value textured surface for restroom partitions. A special two-coat paint process developed by Metpar on Galvanized Steel increases the durability, plus improves resistance to graffiti and corrosion. This process vastly improves the service life of the... - March 01, 2012 - Metpar Corp

Southwest Solutions Group Helps Furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s New Basketball Arena Southwest Solutions Group helped to furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s new basketball arena with work benches and storage cabinets. - February 15, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group