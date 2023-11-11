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Within Electrical & Electronic Appliance, Television, & Radio Set Merchant Wholesalers
ProjectorCentral and ProjectorScreen.com Announce Winners of 2023 Laser TV Showdown UST Projector Shootout
ProjectorScreen.com, the world's leading online retailer of projectors and screens teamed up with Projector Central, the world's largest projector resource, to host the 2023 Laser TV Showdown. They assembled the largest collection of 9 top ultra short throw projectors into a battle royale to determine the absolute best. After hours of testing and deliberation, the judges have crowned an unexpected winner. - November 11, 2023 - ProjectorScreen.com
President Electronics USA Introduces the “RANDY FCC” Handheld or Mobile CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio – the “RANDY FCC” arriving North America and Canada this month. The RANDY FCC Handheld or Mobile CB radio features a large multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, Key Beep,... - February 11, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ANDY II FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces the launch of their latest version of the popular ANDY AM USA 12/24V CB radio – the “ANDY II FCC.” The ANDY II FCC comes with additional features such as VOX, a USB Port, direct button access to weather... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ADAMS FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces their latest CB radio – the “ADAMS FCC.” Compact and modern, the new ADAMS FCC CB radio features a large 7 Color LCD display, PA mode, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Talk Back, Noise Blanker Filter, Programmable... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "TAYLOR FCC" 12/24V CB Radio
Compact 12/24V CB radio with a classic chrome face loaded with features such as USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, and more.... - January 15, 2020 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio
DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA
Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
President Electronics USA Introduces the "RICHARD" 10 Meter Radio
President's newest 10 Meter Radio ~ the "RICHARD" - January 07, 2019 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio
Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "Ronald" AM FM 10/12 Meter Radio
The Ronald is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, DW, Mic Gain, RF Gain, 2 Emergency Channels, NB/ANL, President’s unique ASC (Automatic Squelch Control), Scan, Talkback, Public Address, Echo, 7 Color Display and much more. - December 09, 2017 - President Electronics USA
Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect
Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East. With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace
President Electronics USA Introduces the “JFK II A+” - A New 10 Meter Radio
President Electronics, the world wide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 10 Meter Radio the “JFK II A+” arriving North America later this month. The JFK II A+ is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, Mic Gain, RF Gain, NB/ANL, President’s... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "Andy AM USA" ~ a 12/24V CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 12/24V CB Radio ~ the “Andy AM USA” arriving in North America later this month. The Andy features a large multi-function 7 color LCD display, programmable emergency channel, PA... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA
MDM Commercial Receives Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc.
MDM Commercial Enterprises Inc. announced today that it has received the Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. MDM was recognized for its long-standing support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation... - July 13, 2017 - MDM Commercial Enterprises
Vital Parts Increases Its Plastic & Rubber Components Manufacturing & Distribution Facilities
Vital Parts has increased its stocking and manufacturing capabilities tend fold, now able to produce more Plastic, Rubber & Metal components than ever. - May 19, 2017 - Vital Parts ltd
QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems
QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies
HQT to Take Part in the 2016 PMRExpo in Germany
HQT will participate in the 2016 PMRExpo from 22nd to 24th November 2016 (Tuesday to Thursday) in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany, and exhibit at booth: Hall 10.2--A08. - November 10, 2016 - HQT
President Electronics USA Introduces the McKinley SSB 12/24V CB Radio
Launching in December 2016, the highly anticipated President McKinley SSB CB radio will be available for purchase in the US and Canada. Pre-order yours now. - November 03, 2016 - President Electronics USA
Appliance Recycling Centers of America Announces JP Harper to Join as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI), a leading provider of appliance recycling and retailing services, has announced that JP Harper has been appointed the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Harper will oversee ongoing business operations for... - October 20, 2016 - Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc.
President Electronics USA Announces “CB’s for Cash Promotion”
Bring in your old working or non-working CB radio to a participating dealer, purchase a new President Johnny III or Johnson II CB and receive a $50 mail-in rebate coupon! - October 05, 2016 - President Electronics USA
HQT Official Launched DMR Digital Two-Way Radios
HQT DMR radios include digital portable radio DH-9800, digital mobile radio DM-9800, digital repeater DR-9200 and dispatch system DS-9200. All the functions can be totally customized and HQT can offer API for second-development according to your special needs. - September 21, 2016 - HQT
Method Lights Launches the Next Evolution in Picture Lights, Changing How We See Art
New patented technology from Method Lights provides museum quality picture and artwork lighting for the home and office, that's affordable and easy to install. The products are wireless and ceiling mounted with the ability to dim, adjust for color temperature and beam diameter, ensuring an even and full coverage. - June 25, 2016 - Foley Marketing Advisors
QRC Technologies Acquired by DC Capital Partners
QRC Technologies announced today that it has been acquired by an affiliate of DC Capital Partners (“DC Capital”), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. - May 24, 2016 - QRC Technologies
QRC Announces the World's Smallest RF Recording & Playback System
QRC Technologies (QRC) today announced the release of its 3rd Wide Band Transcorder® (WBT®), the WBT 3000. Now it is possible to carry a single device that will copy the RF environment and store that environment on digital media. The recording can then be used for further analysis in either software or other RF devices. The RF recording that is made does not contain any physical data, strictly the raw RF samples. - February 04, 2016 - QRC Technologies
Shop lafa Announces Its New Range of Products
Shop lafa, a part of the International DSM Group. Inc, is pleased to announce that it has added a completely new range of digital video and audio equipment to its portfolio. They can be accessed within competitive price brackets. Leading the pack of products is the ToteVision AIO-7000 70 inch LED... - December 09, 2015 - Shop lafa
Ematic Launches Its HD Intel Quad-Core Windows Tablets Duo with Affordability
The LA-based electronic manufacturing company proudly launches two HD Win 8.1 Tablet with superior quality, technology and affordability. They are 8" and 8.95" HD Intel Quad-Core Tablets, with updatability to Win 10. Both of the tablets have 32GB storage and 1GB RAM, a plenty room for downloading videos and games, meanwhile working smoothly. The prices are under $200. - September 04, 2015 - Ematic
Epic Eat Celebration - FBS Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom Re-Opening
Their New Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom is Re-Opening with an Epic Eats Celebration - August 30, 2015 - Factory Builder Stores
HQ98 Says Two-Way Radios Keep Wedding Staff Connected, Events on Time
A growing trend in the wedding and event industries is the use of two-way radios to keep staff and vendors connected. - August 27, 2015 - HQ98
QRC Technologies Part of Great Place to Work®
QRC Technologies today was reviewed by its employees and Great Place to Work®. The review highlights what makes its workplace culture great in areas like professional development and training, company atmosphere, benefits and rewards among others, and can be seen on QRC's... - July 15, 2015 - QRC Technologies
QRC Receives US Patents for 4G Wireless Signal Discovery
QRC issued patents for using RF Spectrum information to detect the presence of OFDMA modulated signals employed in 4G wireless protocols such as LTE, WiMAX, and WiFi. - March 26, 2015 - QRC Technologies
QRC Technologies ISO 9001:2008 Certified
QRC Technologies quality management system has been registered as an ISO 9001:2008 certified system for the manufacture of wireless measurement tools. - March 25, 2015 - QRC Technologies
Zoomax Announces New Product, 3-in-1 Portable Electronic Magnifier Mars HD for People with Low Vision
Zoomax Mars HD, a small-sized and lightweight low vision solution, helps visually impaired students and employees read, write and record closely and distantly with excellent picture quality during studying and working. Mars HD can be connected to a PC or a monitor via USB/HDMI. - November 29, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited
Factory Builder Stores Public Warning - Turn on Your Oven Today to Avoid Holiday Panic
Factory Builder Stores is urging homeowners everywhere - turn on your oven, today, and make sure it's in proper working order. As the holiday season approaches, ovens quickly sell out and delivery and installation schedules fill up. By testing now, homeowners needing new appliances can make sure they have enough time to get what they want and have it delivered and install properly. - October 23, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores
Hutch Affiliates to Attend GITEX Conference
Hutch Affiliates will be attending GITEX Technology Week in Dubai this year. Hutch Affiliates will be there to meet and talk with their valued existing customers and prospective new customers alike. It will be a great opportunity to get some face time. Hutch Affiliates will also be available for a sit-down meeting or a meal to get better acquainted. - September 29, 2014 - Hutch Affiliates
Zoomax Announces New Affordable 19-inch Desktop Electronic Magnifier Panda for People with Low Vision
Zoomax’s new 19-inch desktop electronic magnifier, named Panda, is easy to use and truly affordable. Consumers with visual impairments can use it to read the newspaper or perform other daily tasks on the 19’’ screen at home, in the library, or at the office. - July 16, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited
New Universal AC Remote Control for Ductless Mini-Splits
SoLRus Marketing announces the immediate availability of a new universal series model N628 wireless remote control for air conditioners and mini-split heating and cooling systems. It can replace damaged, lost, broken or defective wireless hand held remote controls for most of the ductless mini... - June 09, 2014 - SoLRus
Two of the Largest Low Vision Manufacturers in the World Announce a Merger
Rejoin Technology Co. Ltd and Zoomax Technology Inc. have announced a definitive agreement to merge in the first quarter of 2014. - May 28, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited
UsComponent.com Launches Online Store for Mitsubishi Transistor Lovers
Mitsubishimodules.com aims to be a place of dedicated service and social fun for Mitsubishi / Powerex admirers. - May 21, 2014 - Mitsubishi Modules
New Appliance and Cabinetry Showroom Hosts Spring Culinary Week
In celebration of the grand opening, Factory Builder Stores is hosting its “Taste of Austin” April 7 - April 11, featuring local recipes from top chefs with a different theme each day. The Austin community is invited to enjoy tasty bites as well as games and special giveaways while experiencing the newest in kitchen technology and design. - April 02, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores
New Appliance and Cabinetry Showroom Features State-of-the-Art Technology and Inspiring Design
Factory Builder Stores announces the grand opening of their new Kitchen Appliance and Cabinetry showroom located at 9715 Burnet Road, Building 7, Suite 100 in Austin, Texas. This new, state-of-the-art showroom takes the appliance and cabinetry shopping experience further by offering a hands-on, interactive venue that both educates and entertains customers. - April 01, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores
Appliance & Cabinet Store Receives 2014 Best of Houzz Satisfaction Award
Annual Houzz survey and analysis of 16 million monthly users reveals Houzz community members expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in Factory Builder Stores, stating they would absolutely purchase appliances and cabinets from them again. - February 21, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores
Aurora HD, the Desktop Electronic Magnifier, Receives a Full Upgrade
Zoomax upgrades both the software and hardware of the Aurora HD 24’’ desktop electronic magnifier, which makes it the most cost-effective desktop electronic magnifier ever for consumers with low vision. - February 14, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited
Zoomax Launches New 7-Inch Handheld Video Magnifier Snow 7 HD for the Visually Impaired
Labeled an easy-to-use magnifier, Snow 7 HD is designed for the visually impaired users to use instantly without time-consuming learning. With only 5 large intuitive buttons, the users living with sight loss can read the newspaper or view photos easily on the 7-inch widescreen at an ergonomic viewing angle. - November 27, 2013 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited
Crescent Electric Supply Company Launches New E-Commerce Website
State-of-the-art e-commerce website features over 200,000 products, robust search capabilities, local inventory, local delivery, shopping lists and more. - October 15, 2013 - Crescent Electric Supply Company
DirectLiquidation.com Providing Ideas and Products for Tapping Into New Secondary Market Segments
DirectLiquidation.com is well aware of the exponential growth in the part harvesting segment of secondary markets. Turning a $15 salvaged flat panel television into hundreds of dollars is easier than you think! Currently secondary market resellers buy, test, fix and resell refurbished and repaired... - August 27, 2013 - DirectLiquidation.com
Its Time for the Liquidation World to Evolve
DirectLiquidation.com is Online and has hit the ground running. Within hours of the first group of inventory offered for sale on the venue, the website is flourishing with new users and buying activity. - August 07, 2013 - DirectLiquidation.com
The Movie Rooms, a Brand New Shop Supplying AV Equipment Opens in Edinburgh
A new AV & Home Cinema showroom and demonstration facility opens in Edinburgh. - July 06, 2013 - The Movie Rooms
Appliance Repair Company in Mesa Enlists SEO Company to Help Reach Local Home and Business Owners
Locally respected appliance repair company Tiger Mechanical Services LLC partners with online marketing guru Prospect Genius, to bring outstanding service to Mesa Arizona and the surrounding communities. - July 29, 2012 - Tiger Mechanical Services LLC
Best Shop Electronics Announces Highly Anticipated Grand Opening
The opening of a new online electronics store. - May 18, 2012 - Best Shop Electronics
Axiom Audio Launches New "Monster" Center Channel
Axiom Audio, long known as a leader in sound quality research, has added another center channel to round out its comprehensive center lineup. The company announced today the official release of its VP160 Center Channel, an innovative center speaker design that takes its cue from the M60 tower... - February 10, 2012 - Axiom Home Theater Speakers