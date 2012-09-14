PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Ronald" AM FM 10/12 Meter Radio The Ronald is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, DW, Mic Gain, RF Gain, 2 Emergency Channels, NB/ANL, President’s unique ASC (Automatic Squelch Control), Scan, Talkback, Public Address, Echo, 7 Color Display and much more. - December 09, 2017 - President Electronics USA

Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East. With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has quickly... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Andy AM USA" ~ a 12/24V CB Radio President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 12/24V CB Radio ~ the “Andy AM USA” arriving in North America later this month. The Andy features a large multi-function 7 color LCD display, programmable emergency channel, PA mode,... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA

President Electronics USA Introduces the “JFK II A+” - A New 10 Meter Radio President Electronics, the world wide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 10 Meter Radio the “JFK II A+” arriving North America later this month. The JFK II A+ is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, Mic Gain, RF Gain, NB/ANL, President’s unique... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA

MDM Commercial Receives Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc. MDM Commercial Enterprises Inc. announced today that it has received the Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. MDM was recognized for its long-standing support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through... - July 13, 2017 - MDM Commercial Enterprises

Vital Parts Increases Its Plastic & Rubber Components Manufacturing & Distribution Facilities Vital Parts has increased its stocking and manufacturing capabilities tend fold, now able to produce more Plastic, Rubber & Metal components than ever. - May 19, 2017 - Vital Parts ltd

QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies

HQT to Take Part in the 2016 PMRExpo in Germany HQT will participate in the 2016 PMRExpo from 22nd to 24th November 2016 (Tuesday to Thursday) in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany, and exhibit at booth: Hall 10.2--A08. - November 10, 2016 - HQT

President Electronics USA Introduces the McKinley SSB 12/24V CB Radio Launching in December 2016, the highly anticipated President McKinley SSB CB radio will be available for purchase in the US and Canada. Pre-order yours now. - November 03, 2016 - President Electronics USA

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Announces JP Harper to Join as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI), a leading provider of appliance recycling and retailing services, has announced that JP Harper has been appointed the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Harper will oversee ongoing business operations for ARCA’s... - October 20, 2016 - Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc.

President Electronics USA Announces “CB’s for Cash Promotion” Bring in your old working or non-working CB radio to a participating dealer, purchase a new President Johnny III or Johnson II CB and receive a $50 mail-in rebate coupon! - October 05, 2016 - President Electronics USA

HQT Official Launched DMR Digital Two-Way Radios HQT DMR radios include digital portable radio DH-9800, digital mobile radio DM-9800, digital repeater DR-9200 and dispatch system DS-9200. All the functions can be totally customized and HQT can offer API for second-development according to your special needs. - September 21, 2016 - HQT

Method Lights Launches the Next Evolution in Picture Lights, Changing How We See Art New patented technology from Method Lights provides museum quality picture and artwork lighting for the home and office, that's affordable and easy to install. The products are wireless and ceiling mounted with the ability to dim, adjust for color temperature and beam diameter, ensuring an even and full coverage. - June 25, 2016 - Foley Marketing Advisors

QRC Technologies Acquired by DC Capital Partners QRC Technologies announced today that it has been acquired by an affiliate of DC Capital Partners (“DC Capital”), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. - May 24, 2016 - QRC Technologies

QRC Announces the World's Smallest RF Recording & Playback System QRC Technologies (QRC) today announced the release of its 3rd Wide Band Transcorder® (WBT®), the WBT 3000. Now it is possible to carry a single device that will copy the RF environment and store that environment on digital media. The recording can then be used for further analysis in either software or other RF devices. The RF recording that is made does not contain any physical data, strictly the raw RF samples. - February 04, 2016 - QRC Technologies

Shop lafa Announces Its New Range of Products Shop lafa, a part of the International DSM Group. Inc, is pleased to announce that it has added a completely new range of digital video and audio equipment to its portfolio. They can be accessed within competitive price brackets. Leading the pack of products is the ToteVision AIO-7000 70 inch LED TV/PC... - December 09, 2015 - Shop lafa

Ematic Launches Its HD Intel Quad-Core Windows Tablets Duo with Affordability The LA-based electronic manufacturing company proudly launches two HD Win 8.1 Tablet with superior quality, technology and affordability. They are 8" and 8.95" HD Intel Quad-Core Tablets, with updatability to Win 10. Both of the tablets have 32GB storage and 1GB RAM, a plenty room for downloading videos and games, meanwhile working smoothly. The prices are under $200. - September 04, 2015 - Ematic

Epic Eat Celebration - FBS Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom Re-Opening Their New Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom is Re-Opening with an Epic Eats Celebration - August 30, 2015 - Factory Builder Stores

HQ98 Says Two-Way Radios Keep Wedding Staff Connected, Events on Time A growing trend in the wedding and event industries is the use of two-way radios to keep staff and vendors connected. - August 27, 2015 - HQ98

QRC Technologies Part of Great Place to Work® QRC Technologies today was reviewed by its employees and Great Place to Work®. The review highlights what makes its workplace culture great in areas like professional development and training, company atmosphere, benefits and rewards among others, and can be seen on QRC's Website. “QRC’s... - July 15, 2015 - QRC Technologies

QRC Receives US Patents for 4G Wireless Signal Discovery QRC issued patents for using RF Spectrum information to detect the presence of OFDMA modulated signals employed in 4G wireless protocols such as LTE, WiMAX, and WiFi. - March 26, 2015 - QRC Technologies

QRC Technologies ISO 9001:2008 Certified QRC Technologies quality management system has been registered as an ISO 9001:2008 certified system for the manufacture of wireless measurement tools. - March 25, 2015 - QRC Technologies

Zoomax Announces New Product, 3-in-1 Portable Electronic Magnifier Mars HD for People with Low Vision Zoomax Mars HD, a small-sized and lightweight low vision solution, helps visually impaired students and employees read, write and record closely and distantly with excellent picture quality during studying and working. Mars HD can be connected to a PC or a monitor via USB/HDMI. - November 29, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited

Factory Builder Stores Public Warning - Turn on Your Oven Today to Avoid Holiday Panic Factory Builder Stores is urging homeowners everywhere - turn on your oven, today, and make sure it's in proper working order. As the holiday season approaches, ovens quickly sell out and delivery and installation schedules fill up. By testing now, homeowners needing new appliances can make sure they have enough time to get what they want and have it delivered and install properly. - October 23, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores

Hutch Affiliates to Attend GITEX Conference Hutch Affiliates will be attending GITEX Technology Week in Dubai this year. Hutch Affiliates will be there to meet and talk with their valued existing customers and prospective new customers alike. It will be a great opportunity to get some face time. Hutch Affiliates will also be available for a sit-down meeting or a meal to get better acquainted. - September 29, 2014 - Hutch Affiliates

Zoomax Announces New Affordable 19-inch Desktop Electronic Magnifier Panda for People with Low Vision Zoomax’s new 19-inch desktop electronic magnifier, named Panda, is easy to use and truly affordable. Consumers with visual impairments can use it to read the newspaper or perform other daily tasks on the 19’’ screen at home, in the library, or at the office. - July 16, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited

New Universal AC Remote Control for Ductless Mini-Splits SoLRus Marketing announces the immediate availability of a new universal series model N628 wireless remote control for air conditioners and mini-split heating and cooling systems. It can replace damaged, lost, broken or defective wireless hand held remote controls for most of the ductless mini split... - June 09, 2014 - SoLRus

Two of the Largest Low Vision Manufacturers in the World Announce a Merger Rejoin Technology Co. Ltd and Zoomax Technology Inc. have announced a definitive agreement to merge in the first quarter of 2014. - May 28, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited

UsComponent.com Launches Online Store for Mitsubishi Transistor Lovers Mitsubishimodules.com aims to be a place of dedicated service and social fun for Mitsubishi / Powerex admirers. - May 21, 2014 - Mitsubishi Modules

New Appliance and Cabinetry Showroom Hosts Spring Culinary Week In celebration of the grand opening, Factory Builder Stores is hosting its “Taste of Austin” April 7 - April 11, featuring local recipes from top chefs with a different theme each day. The Austin community is invited to enjoy tasty bites as well as games and special giveaways while experiencing the newest in kitchen technology and design. - April 02, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores

New Appliance and Cabinetry Showroom Features State-of-the-Art Technology and Inspiring Design Factory Builder Stores announces the grand opening of their new Kitchen Appliance and Cabinetry showroom located at 9715 Burnet Road, Building 7, Suite 100 in Austin, Texas. This new, state-of-the-art showroom takes the appliance and cabinetry shopping experience further by offering a hands-on, interactive venue that both educates and entertains customers. - April 01, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores

Appliance & Cabinet Store Receives 2014 Best of Houzz Satisfaction Award Annual Houzz survey and analysis of 16 million monthly users reveals Houzz community members expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in Factory Builder Stores, stating they would absolutely purchase appliances and cabinets from them again. - February 21, 2014 - Factory Builder Stores

Aurora HD, the Desktop Electronic Magnifier, Receives a Full Upgrade Zoomax upgrades both the software and hardware of the Aurora HD 24’’ desktop electronic magnifier, which makes it the most cost-effective desktop electronic magnifier ever for consumers with low vision. - February 14, 2014 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited

Zoomax Launches New 7-Inch Handheld Video Magnifier Snow 7 HD for the Visually Impaired Labeled an easy-to-use magnifier, Snow 7 HD is designed for the visually impaired users to use instantly without time-consuming learning. With only 5 large intuitive buttons, the users living with sight loss can read the newspaper or view photos easily on the 7-inch widescreen at an ergonomic viewing angle. - November 27, 2013 - Zoomax Technology Co., Limited

Crescent Electric Supply Company Launches New E-Commerce Website State-of-the-art e-commerce website features over 200,000 products, robust search capabilities, local inventory, local delivery, shopping lists and more. - October 15, 2013 - Crescent Electric Supply Company

DirectLiquidation.com Providing Ideas and Products for Tapping Into New Secondary Market Segments DirectLiquidation.com is well aware of the exponential growth in the part harvesting segment of secondary markets. Turning a $15 salvaged flat panel television into hundreds of dollars is easier than you think! Currently secondary market resellers buy, test, fix and resell refurbished and repaired inventory,... - August 27, 2013 - DirectLiquidation.com

Its Time for the Liquidation World to Evolve DirectLiquidation.com is Online and has hit the ground running. Within hours of the first group of inventory offered for sale on the venue, the website is flourishing with new users and buying activity. - August 07, 2013 - DirectLiquidation.com

The Movie Rooms, a Brand New Shop Supplying AV Equipment Opens in Edinburgh A new AV & Home Cinema showroom and demonstration facility opens in Edinburgh. - July 06, 2013 - The Movie Rooms

Appliance Repair Company in Mesa Enlists SEO Company to Help Reach Local Home and Business Owners Locally respected appliance repair company Tiger Mechanical Services LLC partners with online marketing guru Prospect Genius, to bring outstanding service to Mesa Arizona and the surrounding communities. - July 29, 2012 - Tiger Mechanical Services LLC

Best Shop Electronics Announces Highly Anticipated Grand Opening The opening of a new online electronics store. - May 18, 2012 - Best Shop Electronics

Axiom Audio Launches New "Monster" Center Channel Axiom Audio, long known as a leader in sound quality research, has added another center channel to round out its comprehensive center lineup. The company announced today the official release of its VP160 Center Channel, an innovative center speaker design that takes its cue from the M60 tower speaker,... - February 10, 2012 - Axiom Home Theater Speakers

The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure Top 5 Must Have Product of 2011 Fox News The TV Shield outdoor and indoor weather resistant TV Enclosure was recently named a Top 5 Must Have Product by FOX News. The TV Shield, an Orlando, Florida company has just announced that they are currently accepting sales on www.thetvshields.com, as well as at select retail outlets. - February 04, 2012 - The TV Shield

Grace Digital Audio Seamlessly Connects SiriusXM Radio to the Office, with the New Business Music System Grace Digital Inc, a leading brand of wireless internet radios, is pleased to unveil the all-new Business Music System (model #: GDI-IRBM20). - December 11, 2011 - Grace Digital Audio

TuneLink™ Auto, for iPhone, iPod Touch Now Available at Select Best Buy Stores TuneLink™ Auto, the Ultimate Wireless Bluetooth® to FM and Direct Connect In-Car Audio Solution for iPhone®, iPod touch®, and iPad™ now available at Best Buy and http://www.bestbuy.com. - November 16, 2011 - New Potato Technologies Inc

SW-Box.com is Giving Away a Free iPphone 4s SW-Box.com is giving away a Free iPhone 4s. A lucky draw valid from Nov, 10th to Dec, 10th. - November 12, 2011 - Cellphonezone Limited