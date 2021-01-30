PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ANDY II FCC" CB Radio


President Electronics USA Introduces the
Naples, FL, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces the launch of their latest version of the popular ANDY AM USA 12/24V CB radio – the “ANDY II FCC.”

The ANDY II FCC comes with additional features such as VOX, a USB Port, direct button access to weather channels, Noise Gate and Compander filters, and is Electret or Dynamic Mic compatible. Retail is $89.00 USD.

The President brand is synonymous with advanced technology, quality, and prestige. Consumers who purchase a President antenna together with a President radio, will get a full five year warranty on the purchase of their new radio. The full line of high end antennas feature stainless steel, marine grade construction and comes with an unprecedented 10 year manufacturer’s warranty.

Contact Information:
President Electronics USA
Kavi Sharma
COO/General Manager
Phone: (239) 302-3100
Web: www.president-electronics.us
Email: info@president-electronics.us
Facebook: President Electronics USA
