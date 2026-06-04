Recent Headlines
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Roots Food Group Expands CalAIM Program in California to Address Food Insecurity and Chronic Illness Through Medically Tailored Meals
Roots Food Group, a leader in medically tailored meals (MTM), announces the expansion of its California operations. - August 23, 2024 - RootsFoodGroup
Cafe Spice Launches New Retail Combo Meals for the New Year
The Sofi award winner for their Chicken Tikka Masala, introduces new notable selections of their Indian ready to heat meals in select stores across the nation. - February 28, 2024 - Cafe Spice
Salads 2 Your Door is Launching Artisan Thanksgiving Salads for 2022, Delivering Healthy and Convenient Options for Entertaining
Salads 2 Your Door is announcing its launch of Artisan Thanksgiving Salads for 2022. This service delivers family-sized salads to the door of homes in the greater St. Louis area for Thanksgiving. Each salad feeds 8 to 10 people, making them a healthy and convenient option. This gives families one... - November 09, 2022 - Salads 2 Your Door
Salads 2 Your Door Will Donate to Chabad of Chesterfield; Help Provide Soup to Sick People in the Community
Salads 2 Your Door is announcing plans to donate its proceeds from the month of October to Chabad of Chesterfield. This nonprofit organization serves as a welcoming hub for Jewish members of the greater St. Louis community regardless of their affiliation, religion, status, or... - October 14, 2022 - Salads 2 Your Door
Nichole LaCour Promoted to Vice President, Vending & Micro-markets at Team Saverino
Announcement of promotion of Nichole LaCour, in our Vending & Micro-Markets Division, from Sales Manager to Vice President. - December 25, 2019 - Saverino & Associates
Nigel Bradham's and Grateful Plate's Thanksgiving Meal Share
On Sunday, November 12th, Grateful Plate is partnering with Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles and Northern Children's Services to host a Thanksgiving Meal Share. Grateful Plate will be preparing and delivering fully prepared Thanksgiving Fixins', plus a turkey courtesy of Acme Markets, to... - November 10, 2017 - Grateful Plate
Pantry Boy, a Weekly Meal Delivery Service Focused on Time Savings & Waste Reduction is Conducting Their Kickstarter Campaign
Pantry Boy is conducting a Kickstarter campaign to expand from their current location. Their goal is to save their customers time by providing meals that are fully prepped, consisting of pre-portioned farm-fresh ingredients with easy to follow recipes designed for a slow cooker, oven or a single... - June 08, 2017 - Pantry Boy
Kickstart a Healthy Spring 2017 with Eatology
Bounce back from Winter with a carefully curated meal plan by Eatology. Offering up calorie controlled meal deliveries that are both nutritious and filling, Eatology is a sure-fire way to get back on track after the holidays. Get into the swing of the new year... And that pair of skinny jeans, by... - March 13, 2017 - Eatology
Grateful Plate Has Moved to Manayunk
Philadelphia based healthy prepared meal delivery service, Grateful Plate has moved. - September 11, 2016 - Grateful Plate
Entrepreneur and His Wabowls Welcomed Onto the Shelves of the Pennington Quality Market
Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl
Vegan Meal Offered at Pennington Quality Market
Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl
Velocity Sports Club Selects Fitness Kitchen as Exclusive Meal Service Partner
Fitness Kitchen is proud to announce it has been selected as the exclusive healthy meal delivery service offered by Velocity Sports Club in West Los Angeles. Through the partnership, coaches and trainers will offer Fitness Kitchen meal plans to clients as part of a complete training and nutrition program. - March 18, 2015 - Fitness Kitchen
Khilana to Banta Hai – A Food Sharing Initiative
The Foodz Genie is all set to begin their second public-spirited initiative to feed less fortunate children. The food delivery startup from Ahmedabad is working with YUVA Unstoppable, a registered non-government organization working for the less privileged children of India, on a campaign that focuses on sharing rather than simply donating money. - December 29, 2014 - Foodz Genie
Nirvana Kitchen Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service and a Line of Ready-to-Eat Vegan Cuisine in the Selected Retail Stores
Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen
3663 Announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine
3663, providers of food & drink, catering supplies, cleaning products and more, has been named "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, one of the industry’s biggest trade titles. 3663 has been announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, in... - November 20, 2013 - 3663
Two Million Meal Milestone for Gourmet Food Specialists Super Chef
Gourmet food specialists Super Chef are celebrating the sale of two million meals to customers in East Anglia. The business highlights how sourcing high quality food and providing great customer service can lead to success in the hard-pressed food-production industry. The Super Chef fleet of nine... - October 24, 2013 - Super Chef
DC Based Muslim Charity Changes Perception of Muslims in the US - Partnering to Feed Hundreds of Needy Families in the Nations Capital
American Third Pillar Charities partnering with the Embassy of the State of Qatar and the House of Praise, ATPC will package “meal boxes” consisting of a full turkey with all the trimmings. The boxes will be delivered on Wednesday evening to preselected families across the District of Columbia. The Muslim organization is changing public opinion of Muslims in the US through community work/service. - November 21, 2012 - American Third Pillar Charities
Mid America Foods Ministry Comes to Chicago
Mid America Foods Ministry is pleased to announce that efforts have begun to provide affordable and nutritious food to families in northern Illinois. The company is contacting local churches and organizations to become outreach centers for its monthly discount grocery program. Mid America has... - December 13, 2011 - Mid America Foods
Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth.
Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC
East Coast Gourmet’s Lobster Bisque Takes Top Honors at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival
Lowell, MA's East Coast Gourmet took home the award for Best Bisque or Stew at the 21st Annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, this past weekend. Their Lobster Bisque beat out over 60 competing seafood vendors at the popular event, one of the Top Festivals in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - Plenus Group Inc
Sealpac USA, LLC Announces a New Web Site at Sealpacadvantage.com
The new US web site will support informational inquiries for Modified Atmosphere Packaging tray sealer machines for fresh foods. - October 21, 2009 - Sealpac USA
#1 Healthy Snack Fundraiser Improves Nutrition, Increases Offerings
Healthy Fundraising Solutions has quickly become America’s #1 Healthy Snack Fundraiser amongst America’s youth through innovation and attention to wellness. The latest aspects of this commitment to excellence are being unveiled today. Healthy Fundraising Solutions will carry no snack... - July 26, 2009 - Bene Gourmet Pizza
Upscale Grocers, Club Stores, and Food Producers Now Have New Convenience Packaging Possibilities from Sealpac USA, LLC
Sealpac USA now providing new packaging technology possibilities for US and Canadian markets. Areas of significant impact exist with multipack, club store packaging, consumer convenience, and other application areas. Fresh food, cooked foods, convenience foods, and snack foods have direct applications; with separable trays consumer can use some, store some while maintaining stored package hermetic seal allow for expanded consumer convenience. - May 01, 2009 - Sealpac USA
Hissho Sushi Expands in California
Hissho Sushi ('he-show'; n. certain victory) manages and operates high-end, full-service sushi bars in supermarkets, cafes, hospitals and other retail outlets. - October 01, 2008 - Hissho Sushi
Sealpac USA Locates in Virginia
Sealpac USA announces its company headquarters will be located in Richmond, Virginia. Sealpac USA is the exclusive US distributor for SEALPAC MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) equipment for the fresh meat and food businesses. - May 03, 2007 - Sealpac USA
Sealpac USA Begins US Operations
Mark Auernheimer has been appointed General Manager, President, and CEO of Sealpac USA LLC. Mr. Auernheimer has held Production, Engineering, Sales, and Management roles with several Virginia companies including Tyson, Cargill, Rocco Foods, and CPOR Solutions (a Bizerba Company). Mr. Auernheimer... - April 04, 2007 - Sealpac USA