American Third Pillar Charities partnering with the Embassy of the State of Qatar and the House of Praise, ATPC will package “meal boxes” consisting of a full turkey with all the trimmings. The boxes will be delivered on Wednesday evening to preselected families across the District of Columbia. The Muslim organization is changing public opinion of Muslims in the US through community work/service. - November 21, 2012 - American Third Pillar Charities