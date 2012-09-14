PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nigel Bradham's and Grateful Plate's Thanksgiving Meal Share On Sunday, November 12th, Grateful Plate is partnering with Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles and Northern Children's Services to host a Thanksgiving Meal Share. Grateful Plate will be preparing and delivering fully prepared Thanksgiving Fixins', plus a turkey courtesy of Acme Markets, to six... - November 10, 2017 - Grateful Plate

Pantry Boy, a Weekly Meal Delivery Service Focused on Time Savings & Waste Reduction is Conducting Their Kickstarter Campaign Pantry Boy is conducting a Kickstarter campaign to expand from their current location. Their goal is to save their customers time by providing meals that are fully prepped, consisting of pre-portioned farm-fresh ingredients with easy to follow recipes designed for a slow cooker, oven or a single pan. Pantry... - June 08, 2017 - Pantry Boy

Kickstart a Healthy Spring 2017 with Eatology Bounce back from Winter with a carefully curated meal plan by Eatology. Offering up calorie controlled meal deliveries that are both nutritious and filling, Eatology is a sure-fire way to get back on track after the holidays. Get into the swing of the new year... And that pair of skinny jeans, by opting... - March 13, 2017 - Eatology

Grateful Plate Has Moved to Manayunk Philadelphia based healthy prepared meal delivery service, Grateful Plate has moved. - September 11, 2016 - Grateful Plate

Entrepreneur and His Wabowls Welcomed Onto the Shelves of the Pennington Quality Market Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl

Vegan Meal Offered at Pennington Quality Market Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl

Velocity Sports Club Selects Fitness Kitchen as Exclusive Meal Service Partner Fitness Kitchen is proud to announce it has been selected as the exclusive healthy meal delivery service offered by Velocity Sports Club in West Los Angeles. Through the partnership, coaches and trainers will offer Fitness Kitchen meal plans to clients as part of a complete training and nutrition program. - March 18, 2015 - Fitness Kitchen

Khilana to Banta Hai – A Food Sharing Initiative The Foodz Genie is all set to begin their second public-spirited initiative to feed less fortunate children. The food delivery startup from Ahmedabad is working with YUVA Unstoppable, a registered non-government organization working for the less privileged children of India, on a campaign that focuses on sharing rather than simply donating money. - December 29, 2014 - Foodz Genie

Nirvana Kitchen Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service and a Line of Ready-to-Eat Vegan Cuisine in the Selected Retail Stores Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen

3663 Announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine 3663, providers of food & drink, catering supplies, cleaning products and more, has been named "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, one of the industry’s biggest trade titles. 3663 has been announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, in recognition... - November 20, 2013 - 3663

Two Million Meal Milestone for Gourmet Food Specialists Super Chef Gourmet food specialists Super Chef are celebrating the sale of two million meals to customers in East Anglia. The business highlights how sourcing high quality food and providing great customer service can lead to success in the hard-pressed food-production industry. The Super Chef fleet of nine vans... - October 24, 2013 - Super Chef

DC Based Muslim Charity Changes Perception of Muslims in the US - Partnering to Feed Hundreds of Needy Families in the Nations Capital American Third Pillar Charities partnering with the Embassy of the State of Qatar and the House of Praise, ATPC will package “meal boxes” consisting of a full turkey with all the trimmings. The boxes will be delivered on Wednesday evening to preselected families across the District of Columbia. The Muslim organization is changing public opinion of Muslims in the US through community work/service. - November 21, 2012 - American Third Pillar Charities

Mid America Foods Ministry Comes to Chicago Mid America Foods Ministry is pleased to announce that efforts have begun to provide affordable and nutritious food to families in northern Illinois. The company is contacting local churches and organizations to become outreach centers for its monthly discount grocery program. Mid America has already... - December 13, 2011 - Mid America Foods

Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth. Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods industry. -... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC

East Coast Gourmet’s Lobster Bisque Takes Top Honors at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Lowell, MA's East Coast Gourmet took home the award for Best Bisque or Stew at the 21st Annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, this past weekend. Their Lobster Bisque beat out over 60 competing seafood vendors at the popular event, one of the Top Festivals in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - Plenus Group Inc

Sealpac USA, LLC Announces a New Web Site at Sealpacadvantage.com The new US web site will support informational inquiries for Modified Atmosphere Packaging tray sealer machines for fresh foods. - October 21, 2009 - Sealpac USA

#1 Healthy Snack Fundraiser Improves Nutrition, Increases Offerings Healthy Fundraising Solutions has quickly become America’s #1 Healthy Snack Fundraiser amongst America’s youth through innovation and attention to wellness. The latest aspects of this commitment to excellence are being unveiled today. Healthy Fundraising Solutions will carry no snack product... - July 26, 2009 - Bene Gourmet Pizza

Upscale Grocers, Club Stores, and Food Producers Now Have New Convenience Packaging Possibilities from Sealpac USA, LLC Sealpac USA now providing new packaging technology possibilities for US and Canadian markets. Areas of significant impact exist with multipack, club store packaging, consumer convenience, and other application areas. Fresh food, cooked foods, convenience foods, and snack foods have direct applications; with separable trays consumer can use some, store some while maintaining stored package hermetic seal allow for expanded consumer convenience. - May 01, 2009 - Sealpac USA

Hissho Sushi Expands in California Hissho Sushi ('he-show'; n. certain victory) manages and operates high-end, full-service sushi bars in supermarkets, cafes, hospitals and other retail outlets. - October 01, 2008 - Hissho Sushi

Sealpac USA Locates in Virginia Sealpac USA announces its company headquarters will be located in Richmond, Virginia. Sealpac USA is the exclusive US distributor for SEALPAC MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) equipment for the fresh meat and food businesses. - May 03, 2007 - Sealpac USA