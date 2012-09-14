PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
U.S. Coast Guard Confirms "DE-OIL-IT" a Non-Hazardous Item for Storage Aboard Marine Vessels
Compliant with Federal Law 46 C.F.R. Part 147 - June 24, 2012 - Tech-Lube Wholesale
PM Johnson Equipment.com Launches New Website
As a used heavy equipment broker, PM Johnson Equipment has mastered the skill-set necessary to cost-effectively assist buyer and seller connect to successfully transact used heavy equipment. - October 15, 2011 - PM Johnson Equipment
HALO-8 Wins Contract to Outfit USS Carl Vinson
HALO-8 has been awarded a contract to outfit the USS Carl Vinson with fire control equipment, US Navy's latest overhauled aircraft carrier. This marks Halo-8 's entry into a new market segment focusing on new and overhauled Navy vessel's start up equipment requirements. "Halo-8 is very pleased... - June 25, 2009 - Halo-8 LLC
HALO-8 Becomes Distributor for Tarter Industries
Halo-8 has been granted distributorship for Tarter Industries, USA's premier gate and fencing manufacturer. This marks Halo-8 's entry into a new product category for Federal Agencies and DOD/Military markets. " Halo-8 was choosen by Tarter Industries based on Halo-8 's experience and past performance... - June 18, 2009 - Halo-8 LLC
