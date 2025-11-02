Recent Headlines
Smart Rodent and Insect Repellent Advancements Keeps Poisons Away from Homes and Food Zones—Safe for Pets, Effective with Traps and Bait Station
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Morgan’s Repellent™ patent pending formulation is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic pest control solutions. The unique proprietary approach brings both consumers and commercial users to make bold statements and discoveries. - November 02, 2025 - Morgan's Repellent
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Liberty Exports Strengthens Global Supply of Fresh Indian Vegetables
Liberty Exports expands its global footprint by supplying premium fresh Indian vegetables, including onions, drumsticks, green chilies, okra, and tomatoes, to international markets. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and efficient logistics, the company ensures farm-fresh produce reaches wholesalers, supermarkets, and distributors worldwide. Liberty Exports invites global buyers to partner for bulk vegetable supply with customized solutions. - March 06, 2025 - Liberty Exports
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
DP Techlink and Hendrix Genetics Announce New Logistics and Support Partnership
DP Techlink, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hendrix Genetics, a global leader in animal genetics. Under the agreement, Hendrix Genetics will be using DP Techlink’s Agistics platform to help with fleet tracking and... - April 26, 2023 - DP Techlink
Perpetual Equestrian LLC Acquires Intrepid International
Intrepid International is under new management. - May 18, 2022 - Perpetual Equestrian
Topdawg Acquires 2,721 New Retailers in Q1 of 2022
TopDawg.com, a dropshipping platform connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, is growing rapidly. Acquiring 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, a 68.69% increase in the number of retailers that joined in Q4 of 2021. - April 21, 2022 - TopDawg
TopDawg Announces Quarter Over Quarter Retailer and Supplier Growth
TopDawg, Inc., a leading dropshipping integrator, announced today quarter over quarter growth in a number of online retail store subscribers and manufacturers/suppliers. TopDawg is an online platform that seamlessly connects e-commerce retailers and manufacturers/suppliers, integrating financial... - October 19, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg’s CEO and Former Trupanion Senior Executive Creates New and Unique Opportunity for Online Retailers and Suppliers
TopDawg has created a platform for retailers and suppliers that streamlines the online retail process and increases revenue for both sides. The platform benefits all businesses in the supply chain, from the online retailers to the product manufacturers and everyone in between. - September 07, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg Announces New Website Launch with Expanded Features
TopDawg’s wholesale distribution hub connects e-commerce retailers with products that can be easily integrated with a variety of online marketplaces; then managed, sold and drop shipped to customers located anywhere in the U.S. and worldwide. - August 03, 2021 - TopDawg
U.S. Coast Guard Confirms "DE-OIL-IT" a Non-Hazardous Item for Storage Aboard Marine Vessels
Compliant with Federal Law 46 C.F.R. Part 147 - June 24, 2012 - Tech-Lube Wholesale
PM Johnson Equipment.com Launches New Website
As a used heavy equipment broker, PM Johnson Equipment has mastered the skill-set necessary to cost-effectively assist buyer and seller connect to successfully transact used heavy equipment. - October 15, 2011 - PM Johnson Equipment
HALO-8 Wins Contract to Outfit USS Carl Vinson
HALO-8 has been awarded a contract to outfit the USS Carl Vinson with fire control equipment, US Navy's latest overhauled aircraft carrier. This marks Halo-8 's entry into a new market segment focusing on new and overhauled Navy vessel's start up equipment requirements. "Halo-8 is very... - June 25, 2009 - Halo-8 LLC
HALO-8 Becomes Distributor for Tarter Industries
Halo-8 has been granted distributorship for Tarter Industries, USA's premier gate and fencing manufacturer. This marks Halo-8 's entry into a new product category for Federal Agencies and DOD/Military markets. " Halo-8 was choosen by Tarter Industries based on Halo-8 's experience and past... - June 18, 2009 - Halo-8 LLC