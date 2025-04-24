TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms, TopDawg is leading the way in domestic eCommerce supply chain innovation.
Unlike many global platforms that rely on overseas inventory and long delivery times, TopDawg exclusively works with suppliers that warehouse and ship from the United States, ensuring faster fulfillment, lower return rates, and higher customer satisfaction.
TopDawg was most recently featured by EcomStart.io in their “12 Best Dropshipping Suppliers in the USA We've Hand-Picked” list, where the platform was highlighted as the top choice for pet product dropshipping. However, TopDawg’s catalog goes well beyond pet supplies, offering products across 12 major departments, including:
Home Décor & Furniture
Pet Products
Men’s and Women’s Clothing
Kids, Babies & Toys
Fashion Accessories
Consumer Electronics
Health & Beauty
Sports & Outdoor Recreation
Automotive & Boating
Seasonal & Party
Equestrian & Ranch
Sexual Wellness
With such a diverse product mix, TopDawg is uniquely positioned to support virtually any online retail niche.
"Being named one of the top U.S. dropshipping suppliers is a proud milestone for our team and our retailer community,” said Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. “Our focus has always been on making dropshipping more accessible, scalable, and reliable for U.S.-based businesses.”
TopDawg’s all-in-one solution simplifies the entire process for retailers — from browsing and importing products to real-time inventory sync, order automation, and branded packing slips. Retailers also benefit from flexible membership plans and tools designed to support growth on multiple sales channels.
Key Features Include:
500,000+ wholesale products across 12+ departments
Partnerships with over 3,000 U.S.-based suppliers
Real-time inventory and automated order syncing
Custom-branded packing slips (Scale & Premier plans)
Fast shipping via FedEx, UPS, and USPS
No U.S. customs delays or international tariffs – all products ship domestically from verified U.S. suppliers
Dedicated support team and onboarding assistance
TopDawg has emerged as the go-to solution for serious online retailers who want the benefits of dropshipping without the hassle of international logistics.
To learn more or start dropshipping with TopDawg, visit topdawg.com.
About TopDawg:
Founded in 2004 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, TopDawg is a leading SaaS-based dropshipping platform that connects retailers with a curated network of verified U.S. suppliers. With a focus on automation, fulfillment efficiency, and retail growth, TopDawg empowers entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in today’s competitive eCommerce landscape.
Contact
Gina LaPick
954-251-3176
www.topdawg.com
