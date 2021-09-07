TopDawg’s CEO and Former Trupanion Senior Executive Creates New and Unique Opportunity for Online Retailers and Suppliers
TopDawg has created a platform for retailers and suppliers that streamlines the online retail process and increases revenue for both sides. The platform benefits all businesses in the supply chain, from the online retailers to the product manufacturers and everyone in between.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TopDawg’s CEO Darren DeFeo joined the company in 2017 after many years of working as the Senior Vice President in charge of E-Commerce and Business Development at Trupanion, Inc. (Currently traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange). Darren helped Trupanion get off the ground as a U.S. start-up and is now doing the same for TopDawg, through which a rapidly expanding number of online retailers have discovered a unique value centered around drop shipping services.
With drop shipping at the core of its bundle, TopDawg has created a platform that allows retailers and suppliers to work together effortlessly and seamlessly without the necessity of having to form time-consuming relationships with everyone in the retail sales chain.
Traditional drop shipping platforms consist of one supplier working out of a warehouse offering drop shipping services to retailers that want to do business with that supplier. Another popular scenario is when a drop shipping platform offers integration services, but the retailer must take the time and energy to set up individual accounts with suppliers that agree to use that platform.
What TopDawg has done is different - it has created a platform where retailers and suppliers need only one relationship - with TopDawg. Retailers have access to over 300,000 products to sell online provided by hundreds of suppliers who drop ship from warehouses in the U.S. and worldwide. In exchange, vetted suppliers gain an immediate audience to thousands of online retailers selling both domestically and internationally. This efficient process eliminates the need for either side to form formal relationships with or manage large numbers of retailers or suppliers, allowing both to focus on what they do best – sales.
And to make it even better, TopDawg takes it a step further by providing API integration services to streamline the process. Simple integrations are made available with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento 2, Opencart and PrestaShop.
Logistics is an important part of any retailer and supplier’s business and TopDawg ensures that neither side of the transaction is reliant on the other to provide carrier services such as shipping quotes or labels. TopDawg is integrated with top shipping carriers such as UPS, USPS, FedEx, Canada Post, Australia Post and Royal Post to deliver immediate online shipping quotes to estimate and compare the cost of delivery to any destination from any warehouse or hub in the world.
"The goal was to do something that no one else has been able to do," stated Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg, “which is to satisfy the needs of both retailers and suppliers by providing a unified and efficient working environment where product data, order processing and shipping logistics are merged into one symbiotic process. I believe we’ve accomplished that goal.”
To learn more about TopDawg, please visit topdawg.com.
About TopDawg
TopDawg, Inc. is an American e-commerce wholesale products distributer based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. TopDawg was founded in 2004 by a group of e-commerce and distribution industry experts. In 2017, the company expanded with a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform that offers an easy, convenient and profitable way for online retailers to have access to wholesale products that can be drop shipped to end customers. These e-commerce friendly products include home and garden supplies, pet supplies, fashion accessories, children’s toys, health and beauty products, automotive and marine parts, electronics, sports and outdoors gear, party supplies, clothing and more. TopDawg is a digital inventory hub, inventory manager and expert delivery service all wrapped into one. TopDawg works by connecting retailers with TopDawg’s growing network of verified and vetted suppliers that can dropship products throughout the U.S. and Worldwide. Simple integration with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento 2, Opencart and PrestaShop gives any member access to hundreds of thousands of products to easily increase their product offering and sales.
With drop shipping at the core of its bundle, TopDawg has created a platform that allows retailers and suppliers to work together effortlessly and seamlessly without the necessity of having to form time-consuming relationships with everyone in the retail sales chain.
Traditional drop shipping platforms consist of one supplier working out of a warehouse offering drop shipping services to retailers that want to do business with that supplier. Another popular scenario is when a drop shipping platform offers integration services, but the retailer must take the time and energy to set up individual accounts with suppliers that agree to use that platform.
What TopDawg has done is different - it has created a platform where retailers and suppliers need only one relationship - with TopDawg. Retailers have access to over 300,000 products to sell online provided by hundreds of suppliers who drop ship from warehouses in the U.S. and worldwide. In exchange, vetted suppliers gain an immediate audience to thousands of online retailers selling both domestically and internationally. This efficient process eliminates the need for either side to form formal relationships with or manage large numbers of retailers or suppliers, allowing both to focus on what they do best – sales.
And to make it even better, TopDawg takes it a step further by providing API integration services to streamline the process. Simple integrations are made available with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento 2, Opencart and PrestaShop.
Logistics is an important part of any retailer and supplier’s business and TopDawg ensures that neither side of the transaction is reliant on the other to provide carrier services such as shipping quotes or labels. TopDawg is integrated with top shipping carriers such as UPS, USPS, FedEx, Canada Post, Australia Post and Royal Post to deliver immediate online shipping quotes to estimate and compare the cost of delivery to any destination from any warehouse or hub in the world.
"The goal was to do something that no one else has been able to do," stated Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg, “which is to satisfy the needs of both retailers and suppliers by providing a unified and efficient working environment where product data, order processing and shipping logistics are merged into one symbiotic process. I believe we’ve accomplished that goal.”
To learn more about TopDawg, please visit topdawg.com.
About TopDawg
TopDawg, Inc. is an American e-commerce wholesale products distributer based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. TopDawg was founded in 2004 by a group of e-commerce and distribution industry experts. In 2017, the company expanded with a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform that offers an easy, convenient and profitable way for online retailers to have access to wholesale products that can be drop shipped to end customers. These e-commerce friendly products include home and garden supplies, pet supplies, fashion accessories, children’s toys, health and beauty products, automotive and marine parts, electronics, sports and outdoors gear, party supplies, clothing and more. TopDawg is a digital inventory hub, inventory manager and expert delivery service all wrapped into one. TopDawg works by connecting retailers with TopDawg’s growing network of verified and vetted suppliers that can dropship products throughout the U.S. and Worldwide. Simple integration with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento 2, Opencart and PrestaShop gives any member access to hundreds of thousands of products to easily increase their product offering and sales.
Contact
TopDawgContact
Gina LaPick
954-251-3176
www.topdawg.com
Gina LaPick
954-251-3176
www.topdawg.com
Categories