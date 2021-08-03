TopDawg Announces New Website Launch with Expanded Features
TopDawg’s wholesale distribution hub connects e-commerce retailers with products that can be easily integrated with a variety of online marketplaces; then managed, sold and drop shipped to customers located anywhere in the U.S. and worldwide.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TopDawg, an e-commerce wholesale distribution company specializing in connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, recently announced the launching of a new website with expanded features so that products can be more easily managed, sold and drop shipped to customers with state-of-the art API integration and tracking with minimal overhead.
The TopDawg platform was created to connect online retailers with wholesale suppliers to sell and drop ship products through seamless integrations with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento 2, Opencart and PrestaShop. The site is integrated with top shipping carriers such as UPS, USPS, FedEx and the Canada Post to deliver quick and accurate shipping quotes to any destination from any warehouse or hub in the United States or internationally.
Starting at only $19 per month with no bulk purchasing requirements, or long-term commitments, TopDawg is a go-to platform for online retailers consisting of more than 300,000 products to sell online, ready to be drop shipped to the U.S. and worldwide. TopDawg prides themselves on providing wholesale prices with good profit margins, starting at a minimum of 30% for the Start-Up plan and increasing to a minimum of 45% for the Enterprise plan. TopDawg’s goal is for retailers to have plenty of spread between the wholesale price and MSRP so they can be more competitive, increase sales volume and make more money per sale.
Suppliers both domestically and internationally can connect to thousands of retailers through the TopDawg platform with an easy integration process to get their products on e-commerce store shelves available for purchase by customers in the U.S. and worldwide. Retailers connect by the way of TopDawg with hundreds of suppliers through the TopDawg platform, pick out the products and start selling, then placing orders and dropshipping to the end customer. There are no hard costs and no membership fees for the first 14 days with the Start-Up or Growth plans on the TopDawg platform -- just join, get approved and start doing business.
"We’ve worked tirelessly to get TopDawg to this level," stated Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. "This launch is the culmination of listening to the needs of our retailers and suppliers, and then building a platform to accommodate those requests. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and hopefully, the results will speak for themselves."
To sign up, or learn more about TopDawg, please visit topdawg.com.
About TopDawg
TopDawg, Inc. is an American e-commerce wholesale products distributer based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. TopDawg was founded in 2004 by a group of e-commerce and distribution industry experts. In 2017, the company expanded with a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform that offers an easy, convenient and profitable way for online retailers to have access to wholesale products that can be drop shipped. These e-commerce friendly products include, fashion, kids, auto, electronics, sports, pet supplies and more. TopDawg is a digital inventory hub, inventory manager and expert delivery, wrapped in one. TopDawg works by connecting retailers with TopDawg’s growing network of verified and vetted suppliers that can dropship products to the U.S. and Worldwide. Simple integration with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento 2, Opencart and PrestaShop stores gives any member access to hundreds of thousands of products to easily increase revenue and sales.
Contact
Gina LaPick
954-251-3176
www.topdawg.com
