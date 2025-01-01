From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment