PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Gerald G.Money, CEO of GM Entertainment, International Release of Autobiography, "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era," Available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment

American Public Television Co-Produces and Syndicates “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary,” with Hugh Bonneville, for Easter 2018 Co-produced by RTÉ, American Public Television (APT) and ARTE, and releasing on public television stations nationwide March 1, 2018, “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary” is a new documentary, syndicated by APT (aptonline.org), in which actor Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill, Downton Abbey, Paddington)... - February 06, 2018 - American Public Television

Morning, Noon and Night, WWDT Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples is the Spanish-language Television Leader in Southwest Florida ZGS Communications is thrilled that their Southwest Florida affiliate, WWDT, has overwhelmingly taken the lead in Spanish-language TV viewing in the Fort Myers-Naples market. - January 08, 2016 - Telemundo, Fort Myers-Naples

WWDT Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples is the Undisputed Leader in Primetime Local Spanish-language television station number one in primetime - April 05, 2015 - Telemundo, Fort Myers-Naples

The TV Man is Back - the Celebration Has Begun: BuenaVision TV Network Airs This Summer in NY/NJ BuenaVision TV Network airs this summer under the lead of Carlos Barba, recognized business man in the mass media industry. - May 17, 2012 - BuenaVision Television Network

Celebrity Co-Hosts Join BrandStar Entertainment’s The Balancing Act on Lifetime TV Celebrity Chefs Gale Gand and Sara Moulton Cook Up Some Early Morning News and Entertainment in the New Year - January 20, 2012 - The Balancing Act Lifetime

Met Media Publishing is Pleased to Announce the Launch of "Amesha Spenta – the Nun Who Killed God" by Anthony Stephens A new and original book by Anthony Stephens which is now available on Kindle and in paperback throughout the US and UK. - October 02, 2010 - Anthony Stephens

StoryLabs Launched to Create and Educate the Next Generation of Storytellers Global transmedia experts join to launch story innovation lab in four countries. Support for the evolution of storytelling enabled by new technologies took a giant leap today with the founding of StoryLabs, an organisation of leading international multi-platform and transmedia creators dedicated to the education and mentoring of storytellers. - August 26, 2010 - StoryLabs

Tributes.com Online Obituary Site Implements Nationwide Memorial Day Program with Broadcast Media Television stations team with Tributes.com to honor the memory of U.S. heroes and loved ones lost. - May 26, 2010 - Tributes.com

Xanthe Films to Broadcast Live Coverage of Belize Prime Minister’s Visit to Chicago Xanthe TV to air live coverage of Hon. Dean Barrow and other Belizean dignitaries as they visit Chicago to headline a fundraising event. - April 11, 2010 - Xanthe Films LLC

Balaji Motion Pictures Teams Up with Lehren Entertainment (lehren.tv) for the Online Promotion of Dibakar Bannerjee’s Upcoming Sensational Movie ‘Love Sex Dhoka’ Balaji Motion Pictures has teamed up with the entertainment pioneers Lehren Entertainment for the digital/online promotion of their upcoming release ‘Love Sex Dhoka’. Lehren Entertainments Digital platform www.lehren.tv is one of the media partners for the Film. www.Lehren.tv is a leading... - March 13, 2010 - Lehren Entertainment

Ghost Whisperer Costumers Share Halloween Tips for Unique Costumes When it comes to Halloween, Ghost Whisperer Costume Designer Dorothy Amos and Costume Supervisor Barbara Inglehart know a thing or two about creating original, spooky costumes. For the past three years, they’ve designed more than 100 ghost originals for the popular Friday night CBS show. “Every... - October 14, 2009 - Sander Moses Productions

Programming from MiND: Media Independence Launches Nationally on MHz Worldview Unique 5-Minute Program Format to be Seen Nationwide - May 03, 2009 - MiND: Media Independence

Spellcasters Showcase to Provide Live Stream to Lusk Legacy Foundation Fundraiser at the Pechanga Resort and Casino Benefit to honor the memory of Jeremy Lusk - April 16, 2009 - SpellCasters Showcase

Bench Warmer Beauties Return to SpellCasters Valentine Vixens Visit Celeb Fest. - February 28, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase

Clever Cleaver Cut Ups on SpellCasters Cooking and Comedy, Served with Style - February 12, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase

SpellCasters Intros Indie Innovators at NATPE ’08 From Shooting Stars to Spooky Specters, NATPE Exhibitors Pitch Their Prods. - February 09, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase

SpellCasters Producer Jumps to Primetime “Super Joe” Appears on Guinness World Records. - February 07, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase

Kirk, Picard, & Soren Together Again at SpellCasters Stewart & McDowell honor Shatner at Jules Verne Film Fest. - December 14, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

Rich Evans Rides with SpellCasters New “Knight” a Show-Stopper at SEMA 2007. - November 30, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

West Coast Customs at SEMA on SpellCasters Viewers Get Exclusive Inside Look to Industry-Only Car Show. - November 30, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

Piper's Pics New Season on SpellCasters Filmed Live in Orlando, Talent Showcase Airs Hot New Season. - November 30, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

Brand New VP of Media Relations for Xanthe Films Bianca Sisson of Evanston, IL recently joined the management staff of Xanthe Films in Chicago as the Executive VP of Media Relations. - September 05, 2007 - Xanthe Films LLC

Master Mystifier Sets World Record for Charity on Spellcasters Dixie Dooley Suspends Gorgeous Girl in Mid-Air for Record Setting 60 Minutes. - July 02, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

Las Vegas Master Mystifier Dixie Dooley Headlines at Westin and SpellCasters SpellCasters Delivers Headline Vegas Show To Third Screen Audience - April 25, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

Get ‘Halfway There’ on Spellcasters Flyin’ Fur Films NYIIFV Fest Winner Goes 3rd Screen - April 25, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase

Aguilera, Braxton, Three 6 Mafia and More Spend New Year’s Eve on SpellCasters Global Platform Streams Times Square Fete in Real-Time - December 28, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase

SpellCasters Goes Live to Big Apple for New Year's Eve Free Live Real Time Streaming of Times Square Party and Ball Drop. - December 26, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase

Piper's Pics Sizzles SpellCasters Sunniej brings Miami heat to global BB/Mobile. - November 07, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase