PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Television Station Groups

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group
Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation
Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio
swooshrp LLC
Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
Gerald G.Money, CEO of GM Entertainment, International Release of Autobiography, "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era," Available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com
From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment
American Public Television
American Public Television Co-Produces and Syndicates “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary,” with Hugh Bonneville, for Easter 2018
Co-produced by RTÉ, American Public Television (APT) and ARTE, and releasing on public television stations nationwide March 1, 2018, “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary” is a new documentary, syndicated by APT (aptonline.org), in which actor Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill, Downton Abbey, Paddington)... - February 06, 2018 - American Public Television
Morning, Noon and Night, WWDT Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples is the Spanish-language Television Leader in Southwest Florida
ZGS Communications is thrilled that their Southwest Florida affiliate, WWDT, has overwhelmingly taken the lead in Spanish-language TV viewing in the Fort Myers-Naples market. - January 08, 2016 - Telemundo, Fort Myers-Naples
WWDT Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples is the Undisputed Leader in Primetime
Local Spanish-language television station number one in primetime - April 05, 2015 - Telemundo, Fort Myers-Naples
The TV Man is Back - the Celebration Has Begun: BuenaVision TV Network Airs This Summer in NY/NJ
BuenaVision TV Network airs this summer under the lead of Carlos Barba, recognized business man in the mass media industry. - May 17, 2012 - BuenaVision Television Network
Celebrity Co-Hosts Join BrandStar Entertainment’s The Balancing Act on Lifetime TV
Celebrity Chefs Gale Gand and Sara Moulton Cook Up Some Early Morning News and Entertainment in the New Year - January 20, 2012 - The Balancing Act Lifetime
Met Media Publishing is Pleased to Announce the Launch of "Amesha Spenta – the Nun Who Killed God" by Anthony Stephens
A new and original book by Anthony Stephens which is now available on Kindle and in paperback throughout the US and UK. - October 02, 2010 - Anthony Stephens
StoryLabs Launched to Create and Educate the Next Generation of Storytellers
Global transmedia experts join to launch story innovation lab in four countries. Support for the evolution of storytelling enabled by new technologies took a giant leap today with the founding of StoryLabs, an organisation of leading international multi-platform and transmedia creators dedicated to the education and mentoring of storytellers. - August 26, 2010 - StoryLabs
Tributes.com Online Obituary Site Implements Nationwide Memorial Day Program with Broadcast Media
Television stations team with Tributes.com to honor the memory of U.S. heroes and loved ones lost. - May 26, 2010 - Tributes.com
Xanthe Films to Broadcast Live Coverage of Belize Prime Minister’s Visit to Chicago
Xanthe TV to air live coverage of Hon. Dean Barrow and other Belizean dignitaries as they visit Chicago to headline a fundraising event. - April 11, 2010 - Xanthe Films LLC
Balaji Motion Pictures Teams Up with Lehren Entertainment (lehren.tv) for the Online Promotion of Dibakar Bannerjee’s Upcoming Sensational Movie ‘Love Sex Dhoka’
Balaji Motion Pictures has teamed up with the entertainment pioneers Lehren Entertainment for the digital/online promotion of their upcoming release ‘Love Sex Dhoka’. Lehren Entertainments Digital platform www.lehren.tv is one of the media partners for the Film. www.Lehren.tv is a leading... - March 13, 2010 - Lehren Entertainment
Ghost Whisperer Costumers Share Halloween Tips for Unique Costumes
When it comes to Halloween, Ghost Whisperer Costume Designer Dorothy Amos and Costume Supervisor Barbara Inglehart know a thing or two about creating original, spooky costumes. For the past three years, they’ve designed more than 100 ghost originals for the popular Friday night CBS show. “Every... - October 14, 2009 - Sander Moses Productions
Programming from MiND: Media Independence Launches Nationally on MHz Worldview
Unique 5-Minute Program Format to be Seen Nationwide - May 03, 2009 - MiND: Media Independence
Spellcasters Showcase to Provide Live Stream to Lusk Legacy Foundation Fundraiser at the Pechanga Resort and Casino
Benefit to honor the memory of Jeremy Lusk - April 16, 2009 - SpellCasters Showcase
Bench Warmer Beauties Return to SpellCasters
Valentine Vixens Visit Celeb Fest. - February 28, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase
Clever Cleaver Cut Ups on SpellCasters
Cooking and Comedy, Served with Style - February 12, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase
SpellCasters Intros Indie Innovators at NATPE ’08
From Shooting Stars to Spooky Specters, NATPE Exhibitors Pitch Their Prods. - February 09, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase
SpellCasters Producer Jumps to Primetime
“Super Joe” Appears on Guinness World Records. - February 07, 2008 - SpellCasters Showcase
Kirk, Picard, & Soren Together Again at SpellCasters
Stewart & McDowell honor Shatner at Jules Verne Film Fest. - December 14, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
Rich Evans Rides with SpellCasters
New “Knight” a Show-Stopper at SEMA 2007. - November 30, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
West Coast Customs at SEMA on SpellCasters
Viewers Get Exclusive Inside Look to Industry-Only Car Show. - November 30, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
Piper's Pics New Season on SpellCasters
Filmed Live in Orlando, Talent Showcase Airs Hot New Season. - November 30, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
Brand New VP of Media Relations for Xanthe Films
Bianca Sisson of Evanston, IL recently joined the management staff of Xanthe Films in Chicago as the Executive VP of Media Relations. - September 05, 2007 - Xanthe Films LLC
Master Mystifier Sets World Record for Charity on Spellcasters
Dixie Dooley Suspends Gorgeous Girl in Mid-Air for Record Setting 60 Minutes. - July 02, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
Las Vegas Master Mystifier Dixie Dooley Headlines at Westin and SpellCasters
SpellCasters Delivers Headline Vegas Show To Third Screen Audience - April 25, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
Get ‘Halfway There’ on Spellcasters
Flyin’ Fur Films NYIIFV Fest Winner Goes 3rd Screen - April 25, 2007 - SpellCasters Showcase
Aguilera, Braxton, Three 6 Mafia and More Spend New Year’s Eve on SpellCasters
Global Platform Streams Times Square Fete in Real-Time - December 28, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase
SpellCasters Goes Live to Big Apple for New Year's Eve
Free Live Real Time Streaming of Times Square Party and Ball Drop. - December 26, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase
Piper's Pics Sizzles SpellCasters
Sunniej brings Miami heat to global BB/Mobile. - November 07, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase
SpellCasters Helps Bring Houdini Back from Dead
BB/Mobile Network Grabs Exclusive on Magic Las Vegas Houdini Séance. - November 04, 2006 - SpellCasters Showcase
Press Releases 1 - 33 of 33 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help