Recent Headlines
SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption
Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. - December 21, 2023 - SAF Tehnika
Clear Rate Communications Announces New Executive Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth
Clear Rate Communications, LLC, a leading telecommunications service provider offering fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions to over 25,000 business and residential customers nationwide, hires key executives to facilitate growth, introduce new innovative products and expand... - January 31, 2022 - Clear Rate
WebSprix Helps Ethiopia Close the Digital Divide with netElastic Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) and Carrier Grade NAT (CGNAT)
netElastic solutions are key ingredients in WebSprix’s plans to expand internet access across Ethiopia - August 11, 2021 - netElastic
Fast and Reliable Network Solution for Railway Electrification
A system integrator needed to integrate the railway substations SCADA system in Asia. In the project, 18 substations are required to be updated and the monitor data needed to be integrated and transmit to the main control station. Korenix has provided reliable data transmission solution to transmit and monitor the data from the RTU. Through a L3 Ethernet switch in the upper level, the data will be integrated and send to the main station through fiber. - February 28, 2020 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Onboard Wi-Fi and Seamless Train-to-Ground Communication for Rail Network
Introduction An electric locomotive company needed to develop and build trains that can run in and across borders of Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The locomotive company has chosen Korenix to build train-to ground data communication, passenger information system (PIS) and onboard Wi-Fi for... - February 20, 2020 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Industrial Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch with SFP/ RJ45 Combo Ports Designed Reliable and Flexible
Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is glad to introduce its new industrial full Gigabit Ethernet switch. The switch is equipped with 8 Gigabit port RJ-45, 2 Gigabit SFP and 2 SFP/ RJ-45 ports. The combo ports not only provide flexible combination for different environment, it can also provide high speed uplink to connect with higher level backbone switches. - February 18, 2020 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix's New Industrial Unmanaged M12 Switch for LVDC Railway Application
Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides industrial wired and wireless networking communication Solutions, is glad to introduce its new industrial unmanaged M12 Ethernet switch- JetNet 3508-LVDC/ JetNet3508G-LVDC. The new industrial switch is designed for IP surveillance in harsh... - December 21, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation
Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Choosing Industrial Ethernet Switches for Harsh Transportation Environment
Public transportation has improved throughout the years. Not only has the population increased that led to the rise of need but also in- time information and passenger safety has become more important. An efficient design of the system can ensure non-stop data communication, decrease the downtime... - October 23, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN
SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input,... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Ethernet Switch Solution for Wind Power Plant Monitoring
Wind energy is a green and sustainable way to provide power and is still gaining its importance nowadays. The US Department of Energy had released a report which states that by 2050, more than one third of nations electricity will be provided by wind power. However, designing an efficient network... - September 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Industrial 12 Port Gigabit Switch Series for Secure Surveillance Application
Korenix is glad to launch its new industrial 12 port gigabit Ethernet series. The new Ethernet switch is designed with 8 port RJ-45, 4 port Gigabit SFP socket for optical fiber network connection. The series come with a variant selection of models that meets different projects and needs. The... - September 20, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module
Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs
QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switch with 10G SFP for Reliable and Fast Data Transmission
Korenix is glad to introduce its new industrial rackmount Ethernet switch 7628X series. The new industrial switch series supports 4- port 1/10 Gbps SFP and 24 Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Base TX). Also, the family comes with a variety of models, including selections between L2 /L3 switch and PoE... - July 30, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Wireless Solution for Warehouse Automation in Zhejiang, China
Overview By Utilizing Automated Storage, Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in warehouse or factory automation, business owners can enhance operational efficiency and save operating cost. In addition, it can also improve productivity of the factory. However, high stability... - July 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Introducing the JSR App - The New JetWave Feature to Manage Your Wireless Devices Easily
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronic Group, is glad to introduce its new monitor App - JetWave Smart Remote (JSR) for creating a smarter and easier way to connect and manage Korenix JetWave products. In industrial networking environment, IT engineers are often not at the field site when an issue... - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Introducing Korenix Easy-to-Install and High Performance Industrial 8-Port Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch JetNet3008G
Korenix JetNet 3008G industrial 8-port full gigabit Ethernet switch is specifically designed to carry high-bandwidth and high-speed data in large scale industrial networks. With the supported QoS, broadcast storm filtering as well as up to 9K Jumbo Frame technologies, the switch ensures real-time and high-quality data transmission without any packet loss. - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Launches New Cellular Router/ IP Gateway Jetwave 2411/2111 Series for M2M Markets
Korenix is glad to launch its new cellular gateway JetWave 2411/2111 series. The series are slim size cellular router/ IP gateway which are designed with only 35mm wide. The design allows it to easily fit into small cabinets or machines when space is limited. It is also equipped with embedded 4G... - April 19, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix at Embedded Show 2019
Korenix has successfully exhibited in the Embedded world Exhibition & Conference2019 from Feb.26th - Feb. 28th. The Exhibition is the world’s leading trade fair for IIoT, M2M and automation, etc. Held in Nuremberg this year, it has 1,117 exhibitors from 42 countries and has more than 30 thousand of visitors that participate the show. Korenix has exhibited in the M2M zone, Hall 3/3-638. - March 28, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
GSMA Nominates BroadForward EIR for Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough
BroadForward Next Generation EIR brings device authentication and network protection to the next level, protecting operators and subscribers in a hyper-connected mobile world with billions of smart phones and IoT devices. - January 26, 2019 - BroadForward
Korenix Launches New Industrial Fieldbus Gateway Product Line JetLink Series to Connect Different Protocol Efficiently
Korenix had launched its new product line- JetLink, the Industrial Fieldbus Gateway series. It is divided into two different categories: Modbus gateway and Protocol switch. The new product line allows multiple connections and facilitate various Ethernet protocol communications, such as Modbus... - January 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward to Deliver Location Based Services
Infradata deploys BroadForward’s Location Based Services (LBS) solution at Telenet, providing access to location information of devices across legacy and next generation mobile networks. - January 16, 2019 - BroadForward
Korenix Launches New Industrial Poe Switch for Surveillance in ITS
Korenix is glad to announce its new industrial 8FE + 2G combo DC booster switch JetNet 5810G. the Din-Rail type managed switch is designed with 8 10/100 TX ports and 2 Gigabit RJ-45/ SFP ports. - December 27, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Join Korenix at Embedded Show 2019
Korenix Technology, a global leading manufacturer providing Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking Solutions, will attend the Embedded Show 2019 held in Nuremberg, Germany from 2/26 -2/28. Date: 26-28 February 2019 Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany Booth: Hall 3/ 3-638 To fulfill the... - November 30, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
SaskTel Goes Live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller
Canadian Telecom operator SaskTel replaces their legacy Diameter router with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) - November 21, 2018 - BroadForward
AinaCom Adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC)
Finland’s largest virtual network operator AinaCom deploys the BroadForward Diameter router to enable a multi HSS/HLR environment. - November 16, 2018 - BroadForward
SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-261ACNI(BT) & WPEQ-261ACNI(BT) Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module
Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WPET-236ACN (BT) & WUBT-236ACN (BT) Series 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi + Bluetooth Combo Half Mini PCIe / USB Module
Support Multiple Operation Systems (Android/Linux/Windows) - November 05, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Korenix Launches New Industrial Gigabit Ethernet L3 Switch JetNet 7020G: Minimized Size with Maximized Performance
Korenix JetNet 7020G is a layer 3 routing switch that has high port numbers with 16 ports Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 and 4 ports Gigabit with RJ-45 or SFP combo design. The high port number allows you to customize your switch to meet the specific needs of your network, no matter which industry... - October 17, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix at CIIF 20th China International Industry Fair
Korenix technology (a Beijer electronic group) has successfully exhibited in the 20th CIIF China International Industry Fair. The exhibition was held from 19th September to 23th September. The 20th edition of CIIF 2018 comprised nine thematic shows welcoming more than 2,500 exhibiting companies and... - October 12, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Gibtelecom Adopts BroadForward’s Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller
Gibraltar’s leading communications provider Gibtelecom goes live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). - October 10, 2018 - BroadForward
Korenix Introduces New Version of Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Media Converter- JetCon3401G V2 with Slimmer Case and Higher Performance
The JetCon 3401G V2 is an industrial Gigabit Ethernet Media Converter that is designed with slim metal box, IP-31 water protection and can tolerate temperatures from -40 °C to 75 °C. With a smaller model and strong characteristics, JetCon 3401G is suitable for harsh environments. - October 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward for Their Next Generation Equipment Identity Register
Infradata deploys BroadForward’s Next Generation Equipment Identity Register (EIR) at Telenet, enabling central verification of devices across legacy and next generation mobile networks. - September 27, 2018 - BroadForward
BroadForward’s Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) Supports Cubic Telecom’s Global IoT and M2M Services
Cubic Telecom deploys the BroadForward DSC allowing enhanced global connectivity for its IoT, M2M and automotive services across its Mobile access technologies. - September 14, 2018 - BroadForward
Telecom26 Implements BroadForward’s Intelligent Routing and Interworking Technology to Enable Global Multi-Network Connectivity
Global connectivity mobile operator Telecom26 adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC), providing a single software solution to enable cross-border, multi-network, multi-operator telecom services. - September 05, 2018 - BroadForward
Korenix Launches New Wireless AP JetWave 2212X for Smart City Solution
Korenix(Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2212X. JetWave 2212X industrial 2T2R wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and... - September 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Top Connect Goes Live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller
Leading Baltic enterprise service provider Top Connect adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) to enable advanced signaling scenarios across Mobile and Fixed networks. - August 29, 2018 - BroadForward
JetNet5728G Version 2: High Secure and High Energy Efficiency
The jetNet 5728G V2 Industrial 20FE+8G Gigabit Managed PoEPlus Ethernet Switch expands the first generation of JetNet 5728G. It now provides the Korenix patented PoE technology: the Korenix cyber security+, the Korenix cyber redundancy+, and the isolated redundant power supplies to ensure the high secure and high availability for mission critical industrial applications. - August 29, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Launches New Industrial Gigabit PoE Media Converter-JetCon3701G
Korenix Technology (Sweden Beijer Electronics Group) is pleased to launch the new JetCon 3701G industrial Gigabit PoE Ethernet media converter which provide the users with the selection of Ethernet, Power-over-Ethernet, Transportation Management solutions. - July 27, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Technology at the CommunicAsia 2018
Korenix Technology has successfully exhibited at the CommunicAsia 2018 from 6/26 to 6/28 in Singapore. More than 15 products were presented at the show including Industrial Managed/Unmanaged Ethernet Switches, Industrial Managed/Unmanaged PoE Switches, Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solutions,... - July 15, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix EN50121-4 Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch for IP Surveillance Market
Korenix (Beijer Electronics Group) Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch- JetNet 7310G. It is specially designed for IP Surveillance market with the NEMA-TS2 characteristics and EN50121-4 compliance. - July 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Launches a Series of Industrial Ethernet Gigabit Switches for SMART City Applications
Korenix Technology is pleased to launch the new JetNet 7000 series which provide the users with the selection of Ethernet, Power-over-Ethernet, L2+, and L3 solutions. - June 14, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Introduces New Remote Monitoring Solution for Power Plant DCS
Korenix Technology has announced its latest Remote Monitoring Solution for Power Plant Distributed Control Systems. A large amount of Industrial Cellular Router/Gateway is applied to the network to provide high reliability for field data transmission. - May 16, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Launching New JetNet 7000 Series at the CommunicAsia 2018
Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the CommunicAsia from 6/26-6/28 at booth 1C3-10. A series of Ethernet, PoE, and Wireless solutions will be shown during the three day show. Also, the JetNet 7000 Series will be first launched at the Xperience Zone on 6/26 12:15-12:30 p.m. - May 12, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix High Performance Industrial Cellular PoE Gateway at the ISC West 2018
Korenix Technology has successfully exhibited at the ISC West 2018 from 4/11-4/13 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. During the show, Korenix Industrial Ethernet Switches and Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solutions were highly appraised by the 100+ visitors of Korenix booth from the U.S.,... - May 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Korenix Industrial 5-Port Compact Fast Ethernet Switch for Flexible Harsh Environment Applications
Korenix JetNet 2005 is an Industrial 5-port 10/100Base-TX Ethernet switch. It adopts slim industrial design to save rail space for compact systems. In order to survive in the harsh environment, it is designed with the industrial-grade aluminum case with IP31 grade protection ability against dust... - April 15, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Join Korenix at the 27th Japan IT Week Spring
Together with AIDEN CO., LTD., Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the 27th Japan IT Week Spring (booth 西3-45/West 3-45) from 5/9 – 5/11 at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight) in Japan. - April 11, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
SparkLAN’s LoRa IoT Module Has Passed LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification; Ensures Interoperation of Long-Range, Low-Power IoT Networks
SparkLAN Communications, Inc., is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers, today announced that its WLRS-590 LoRa module has passed the LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification Program and all relevant tests in conjunction with the LoRaWAN™ Certification... - March 30, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Achieve Easy Factory Automation with Korenix Industrial Din-Rail Unmanaged Ethernet Switches
Korenix Technology has developed six main product lines which cover Industrial Ethernet Switch, Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switch, Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solution, Industrial Media Converter, Industrial Computer & Serial Server & I/O, and Ethernet SFP/SFP + Fiber Transceiver to provide its customers with comprehensive selections for various needs of applications. - March 22, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.