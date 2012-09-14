PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Rocksolid Surfaces Donates Outdoor Bar for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland OH Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood continue to extend their generosity with donated materials and labor for local home building project. - June 01, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland, Ohio Expands Solid Surface Fabrication with New Facility Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, Solid Surfaces and Wood moves its solid surface division into expanded building for strategic growth and flexibility. Located at 15740 Industrial Parkway in Cleveland, Ohio, the solid surface division of Rocksolid Surfaces... - May 02, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Owners of Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland Ohio Recognized for Their Philanthropic Contributions Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood congratulate J.B., John and Patrick Walsh for their fundraising and generosity. Over $140,000 Raised in Support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). For the past five years, J.B. Walsh, President... - March 14, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Surfaces’ Eco-Friendly Practices Extend Into Multiple Uses for Reclaimed Wood Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood has expanded their fabrication versatility with reclaimed wood surfacing. With the push for more environmentally focused products in the building industry, it’s no surprise that Rocksolid Surfaces... - January 16, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Urges Homeowners to Prepare Their Chimneys for Holiday Events Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps in Eden Prairie is urging homeowners in the Minneapolis area to get their chimney cleaned and inspected ahead of upcoming family holiday events such as Christmas and New Year’s. - December 03, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Explains Why You Should Get Your Chimney Cleaned Now Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps is explaining to homeowners why they should get their chimney cleaned and inspected prior to using it in fall. Getting your chimney cleaned before you use it in the fall and winter months is important because there are certain things that could go wrong while it was not in use... - October 21, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Rocksolid Surfaces Fabricates Reclaimed Wood Executive Conference Table for Cleveland VA Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop and Wood Fabricator Makes Special Conference Table from Reclaimed Bowling Alley Lane for Cleveland VA Regional Benefit Office. - September 19, 2018 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Why Now is the Best Time to Have Masonry Repairs Done by Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps is explaining to the public why now is the best time for homeowners to get masonry repairs done. - July 26, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Urges Public to Get Their Chimney Inspected and Cleaned Now Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps is explaining to the public why now is the best time for homeowners to get their chimney cleaned and inspected. - June 29, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

DeShayes Residential Resort Design Has Won “2018 Best Of Client Satisfaction” on Houzz DeShayes Residential Resort Design has won “2018 Best Of Client Satisfaction” on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling & design & chosen by the more than 35 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community. - May 09, 2018 - DeShayes RRD

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Explains How to Use the Fireplace This Spring Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps in Eden Prairie is explaining to homeowners how to use their fireplace this Spring so it remains safe for use next winter. - April 20, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Now Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Polished Concrete Floors Kansas City Concrete Solutions now offers aesthetically pleasing polished concrete floors for all applications in the residential and commercial enterprises including warehouse, and restaurant. - March 22, 2018 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Advises Homeowners to Get Those Repairs Done Sooner Than Later with the Rainy Season Right Around the Corner Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps (http://www.mplsblueskychimneysweeps.com/), in Eden Prairie, is advising homeowners to get their chimney repairs done now as spring is almost here. While it seems like the snow keeps falling, one thing is for sure, spring is right around the corner. Before the rainy season hits,... - March 16, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Offers Winter Energy Saving Tips Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps (http://www.mplsblueskychimneysweeps.com/), in Eden Prairie, is giving homeowners their tips on how to save energy during the winter season. Three tips to save energy this winter include: The best way to save energy with your fireplace during the winter is to make sure your... - February 22, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Advises Homeowners to Get Fireplaces and Chimneys Cleaned and Inspected During the Winter Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps (http://www.mplsblueskychimneysweeps.com/), in Eden Prairie, is advising homeowners to get their chimneys inspected during the winter months to prevent damage and to keep their homes safe. The primary cause of chimney deterioration during the winter months is water damage. Bricks... - January 20, 2018 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Explains Why Homeowners Should Use a Certified Chimney Company Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps (http://www.mplsblueskychimneysweeps.com/), in Eden Prairie, is informing homeowners on the importance of doing business only with chimney companies who are certified from the Chimney Safety Institute of America. Dave Lambert, owner of Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps, stated, “When... - October 20, 2017 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps Urges Homeowners to Get Chimney Cleaning Before Upcoming Fall and Holiday Season Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps, in the Minneapolis area, is urging homeowners to get a chimney cleaning and inspection before the upcoming fall and holiday season in order to prepare for parties, get-togethers, and for regular winter season usage. - September 07, 2017 - Blue Sky Chimney Sweeps

Chimney Champs Opens New Location in Westerly, RI Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island. "We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some time... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC

Foundation Support Specialists Brings Their Expertise to Austin, TX Foundation Support Specialists announced today that they are servicing the Austin, Texas area for commercial and residential foundation repair, crawl space repair, and waterproofing services. Foundation Support Services offers solutions for bowing or leaning walls, foundation cracks, sloping floors,... - August 11, 2017 - Foundation Support Specialists

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Introduces Polished Concrete Visualizer Tool Certified concrete polishing specialists, Kansas City Concrete Solutions brings the revolutionary Polished Concrete Visualizer tool for customers. - June 24, 2017 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Getting Lit with Chimney.com Starting a fire is not as simple as most would imagine. Many factors come into play before enjoying the glow and warmth of a well lit fireplace. Tim Owen the Chief Operations Officer at Chimney.com has been working on chimneys for over 15 years. Tim is an expert when it comes to safe and efficient working fireplaces. "There are a few items that can help just about anyone that wants to learn how to get a well lit fire," says Tim Owen. "I wanted to put together a list that is simple to follow." - April 10, 2017 - Chimney.com

DeShayes Residential Resort Design Has Won 2017 Best of Customer Service" on Houzz DeShayes Residential Resort Design has won 2017 Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling & design. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number & quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. The 40-year... - March 05, 2017 - DeShayes RRD

Family-Owned Poul’s Landscaping & Nursery, Inc. in Long Grove, IL Celebrates 50 Years in Business Milestone business achievement portrays an immigration success story. - March 29, 2016 - Poul's Landscaping

DeShayes Residential Resort Design Awarded 2016 Best Of Customer Service on Houzz DeShayes Residential Resort Design of Haddonfield has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 40-year old design build firm was chosen by the more than 35 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. - March 17, 2016 - DeShayes RRD

Rocksolid Stone Works Introduces New Aventine Quartz Product Line Company now offers another exclusive house brand of quartz surfacing. - December 17, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

EverDry Waterproofing in Atlanta Now Offering Mudjacking for Affordable Concrete Repair EverDry Waterproofing, a foundation repair and basement waterproofing company serving the Atlanta area, has recently expanded its service offerings to include mudjacking, also known as “slab jacking.” - August 28, 2015 - EverDry Waterproofing

Rocksolid Stone Works Remains as the Only Northeast Ohio Fabricator That is Accredited by the Marble Institute of America (MIA) Rocksolid Stone Works Holds Coveted Designation Symbolizing They Are Among the Nation’s Finest Granite and Natural Stone Fabricators - August 06, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Stone Works Introduces Exclusive In-House Brand of Quartz Surfacing Rocksolid Stone Works, fabricator of granite, natural stone and a specialist in quartz fabrication adds its own exclusive line of quartz countertop colors called the Rocksolid Select Quartz Collection. Since 1979, Rocksolid Stone Works has been on the forefront as a full-service solution to homeowners,... - March 13, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocco Fiore & Sons Tops Luxe Magazine Gold List and Best of Houzz Chicago area landscape architecture firm ranks highest as designers of estate-class gardens. - February 07, 2015 - Rocco Fiore & Sons, Inc.

The Crack Doctor, Toronto-Based Basement Foundation Repair Company, Announces New Website with Robust Features Ontario property owners who require basement foundation repair services can now visit The Crack Doctor’s website to obtain an estimate and read about common wet basement issues. - February 04, 2015 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Eden Sidewalk Contractors Launches New Website for the New York Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New York. - January 25, 2015 - Eden Sidewalk Contractors

Recent Toronto Home Collapse Endangers Many, Points to Need for Immediate Basement Foundation Repair by Some Homeowners It was a tragedy of many proportions when a Toronto home collapsed in September 2014, killing one worker and sending two of his coworkers to the hospital. All of the workers had been in the basement area of the house, reportedly working to make the foundation area strong enough to support a two-storey... - December 04, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Cleveland Granite Countertop Fabricator Holds 2014 Sale Benefiting Homes for Our Troops Charity Rocksolid Stone Works, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, and Natural Stone hosted their 2014 stone remnant sale with a portion of proceeds going toward disabled military veterans. - October 30, 2014 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Avenue Road Masonry Launches New Website for the Toronto Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ontario. - October 24, 2014 - Avenue Road Masonry

First Annual Charitable Contribution of $15,000 Worth of Basement Waterproofing Services to Three Deserving Nonprofit Charities in Ontario For Ontario nonprofits, including those in Toronto and Ottawa, that haven’t been able to use their basement spaces due to wetness issues, the latest announcement from The Crack Doctor Waterproofing Group will come as an enormous relief. From October 15, 2014 to February 15, 2015, The Crack Doctor... - October 22, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Rocksolid Stone Works Holds Summer Charity Sale Benefiting Habitat for Humanity Cleveland Countertop and Stone Fabricator Holds Remnant Sale with Portion of Proceeds Going Toward Habitat for Humanity - August 06, 2014 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Lighthouse Masonry Wins Multiple Contracts Across Mass Lighthouse Masonry Inc., one of the largest masonry contractors in New England, recently landed six major projects in Massachusetts. - July 31, 2014 - Lighthouse Masonry, Inc.

Concrete Solutions Offer Free Estimate for Concrete Staining and Polishing Contact Kansas City based Concrete Solutions for a free estimate for concrete staining and polishing. - July 07, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile Co. (Mesa, AZ) Awarded Grand Prize for Technical Expertise Tile Installation at GateWay Community College an example of Artcraft's Skill and Expertise. - July 04, 2014 - Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile

The Crack Doctor Offers Expert Foundation Waterproofing Advice on Popular Ottawa Radio Show With the summer season in full swing, many homeowners are surveying property damages that were caused during the intense winter and spring seasons, and evaluating what home repairs they need to tackle this year. On Saturday, June 14, at 4 p.m. in a segment called “Experts on Call” on Ottawa... - June 12, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Concrete Solutions in Kansas City Offers Better and Gentle Concrete Polishing Services Concrete has wear and tear problems, but can be resolved. Now, Concrete Solutions in Kansas City provides revolutionary polishing services for businesses and home owners. - May 12, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Basalite Concrete Products Introduces New Website Basalite Concrete Products LLC, one of the leading producers of concrete pavers, retaining walls, packaged concrete and hardscape products in the Western United States and Canada, has released a new website with significant improvements in technology, market channels, locations and content. The new... - March 02, 2014 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Visualize Concrete Floor Designs with the New ‘Visualizer Tool’ from Concrete Solutions, KC Kansas City based concrete floors specialists Concrete Solutions offer a user friendly tool that helps them visualize the changes that can be made to their floor. - March 02, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Outdoor Living Designs Earn Awards for Chicago Area Landscape Architects Heynssens + Grassman, Inc. Northshore garden designers presented with two "Excellence In Landscape Awards" for outdoor living spaces that entice with fire and water. - February 21, 2014 - Heynssens + Grassman, Inc.

Cooperative Design Resource Launches New Business Approach for the Landscape Industry Cooperative Design Resource, LLC launches a new business approach designed to offer landscape contractors in the Denver-Metro area an easy and reliable source for contract-based landscape design and sales services. - January 30, 2014 - Cooperative Design Resource, LLC